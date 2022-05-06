Brenda Lee Cackling Chaney, age 82, of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at her home in Irvine, Kentucky.

Mrs. Chaney was born on March 28, 1940, in Irvine, Kentucky, to the late Eugene Kelly and Beulah Richardson Flynn. She attended the Easter Valley Baptist Church. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Richmond. She was also a member of the J.O.Y. / B. ykoya ministry

In addition to her parents, Brenda was also preceded in death by a daughter, Denise Sapp, one son, Jerry Howe, and one sister, Virginia Flynn Combs.

Brenda is survived by her loving husband, Oakley E. Chaney, a son, Robert Sipes, One sister, Pat Maney and husband Bobby, and two brothers, Bill Flynn and Buddy Flynn and wife Janice. Stepchildren include, Michael Ballard and wife Rene, Richard Cackling Jr. and wife Mary, Debra Longo, Joseph Cackling and wife Nancy, Susan Cackling, Thomas Cackling, Cheryl Ann Carlton, David Chaney and wife Libby, Rick Chaney and wife Kathy, and Debbie Marshall and husband John. Seventeen grandchildren including three special grandchildren, Brittany Kelly and husband Dereck, Rachel McDuff and husband Joey, and Angie Sapp, along with numerous great grandchildren and many other nieces and nephews and relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Brenda Lee Cackling Chaney will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Three P.M. at the Easter Valley Baptist Church. Rev. Sam Miller and Rev. Wesley Miller will officiate. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the church.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Brenda Lee Cackling Chaney.

James Steven Benton, age 70, of Benson Pike in Shelbyville, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Baptist Health Louisville following a short illness. He was born June 15, 1951, in Estill County and was the son of the late Milford and Mary Hall Benton. He was a salesman for Sysco Food Service and an Army Reserve Veteran. He was a member of the Centenary Methodist Church and had lived in Estill County most his life.

He is survived by his wife Julia Ann Gantt Benton; one daughter Stephanie Benton of Estill Co.; three sons: Ricky Joe Benton (Chasity) of Estill Co., Steven Tyler Benton of Lexington, and Adam Benton of Lexington; two step-daughters: Emily Santiago (Chris) of Washington, and Katie Mayer (Dave) of Taylorsville, Ky.; two sisters: Barsha Honchell (Larry) of Estill Co. and Sue Curtis of Madison Co.; one brother, Mark Benton (Kellie) of Madison Co. and eight grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, April 29, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was at the Roberts Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Joe Benton, Kade Benton, Noah Williams, Luke Williams, Dave Mayer, Steve Honchell, David Mayer and Grayson Benton.

Lyle H. McDowell was born April 22, 1919 in Beattyville, Ky, and moved to Irvine with his parents, Mr. James A. and Mrs. Maud E. McDowell, in 1920. He began his education at West Irvine Elementary School and graduated from Irvine High School in 1936. He attended Eastern Kentucky State Teachers College for two years and graduated from Colorado A&M College (Colorado State University) in Jan. 1942 with a Bachelor of Science in Forestry.

He earned a commission in the United Naval Reserve and served as the Commanding Officer of the USS APc 98 in the Southwest Pacific during World War II. After his release from active duty, Mr. McDowell remained in the Naval Reserve and retired with the rank of Commander.

Following his active duty, Mr. McDowell earned a master’s degree in Forest Recreation in preparation for commencing work with the National Park Service as a park ranger in April 1948 at the Blue Ridge Parkway National Park in Ashville, NC.

During his 30-year career, he served in four national parks (Blue Ridge Parkway National Park, Rocky Mountain National Park, and Glacier National Park), two regional Offices and the Washington Office where he served as First Chief, Branch of Natural Resources Management. His last assignment was Associate Regional of Operations, Western Region, San Francisco, CA, from which he retired in April 1977 after 37 yrs of federal service.

After his retirement in 1977, Mr. and Mrs. McDowell relocated to Oceanside, CA where he realizes a life-long dream to own a sailboat. He purchased a 26 foot sloop, which he sailed for ten years.

Mrs. McDowell was born May 5, 1922 in Munroe, LA to Mr. J. Edward and Mrs. Ann Etta Moore. She spent her early life in Duluth, MN, Vero Beach, Fl., and Dallas, TX. She graduated from Addison High School in Dallas followed by the College of Marin in San Rafael, CA., from which she graduated with an Associate of Fine Arts degree.

During World War II she was a hostess at the Dallas USO Club where she met her future husband, Lyle H. McDowell. They were married January 8, 1946 and had two children James Edward and Pamela Ann.

Mrs. McDowell’s passions were her family and her art. She was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. While her husband served as Chief Ranger at Glacier National Park, she began a serious study of a art in painting, which became her passion for the remainder of her life. She studied under several of the leading art teachers in the United Sates over the next ten years and her skill and talent blossomed. Her paintings appeared in many adjudicated art shows both local and international where her work received numerous awards and recognition. She was a member of several local art organizations and served as Vice President of the San Diego Watercolor Society in California where she coordinated the International Watercolor Exhibition. Mrs. McDowell maintained her interest in art and continued to paint throughout the rest of her life.

Mr. and Mrs. McDowell are survived by their son, James Edward of Manassas, VA, their daughter Pamela Ann of Longmont, CO, four grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.

The cremains of Mr. and Mrs. McDowell are to be jointly interred in Oakdale Cemetery in Irvine, Ky, adjacent to the graves of his sister and brother-in-law, Ethel W. and Wayne E. Cox, on May 5, 2022 at 3 p.m.

Arlene Chaney, age 88, of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Berea, Kentucky.

Arlene was born on August 28, 1933, in Irvine, Kentucky, to the late James Wesley and Dessa Pearl King Flynn. She was a member of the Greenbriar Baptist Church.

Along with her parents, Miss Chaney was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth Ray Chaney Sr.; one daughter, Paulene Chaney, and two brothers: Farris and Lamon Flynn.

Miss Chaney is survived by three children: Kenneth Ray Chaney and wife Doris of Irvine, Eulane Gardner and husband Tommy of Hodgenville, Kentucky, and James Chaney of Irvine: nine grandchildren: Lisa Marie Kraft, Mark Trimble, Tabitha French, Chris Chaney, Brittany Chaney, Cheyanna Kelly, Stephanie Woolery, Carrie Chaney, and Wesley Delver: four great grandchildren: Isabella Short, Issiah Kraft, Bryson Dixon, and Skyler Chaney; six brothers: Clay Flynn, Earnest Flynn and wife Martha, Dale Flynn, Frank Flynn and wife Beverly, Glendel Flynn and wife Brenda, and Jerry Flynn and wife Shari; two sisters: Verneda Miller and Edonnas Patrick and husband Arnold, as well as a host of nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends to miss her and mourn her passing.

Funeral services for Arlene Chaney were conducted on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in the chapel of Lewis Home for Funerals. Brother Sam Miller officiated. Interment followed in the Levi Sparks Cemetery in Irvine, Kentucky.

Pallbearers were Mark Trimble, Chris Chaney, Wesley Delver, Sam Woolery, Greg Flynn, and Earl Flynn. After services on Saturday there was a family dinner at Easter Valley Baptist Church that everyone was invited to attend.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Arlene Chaney.

Joy Lou Dunaway Jenkins was born on August 16, 1934 in Irvine, Ky. and passed away on April 25, 2022 in Georgetown, Ky. at the age of 87. Joy was one of of 15 children born to the late Charlie and Martha Powell Dunaway.

She was a member of the Stonewall First Church of God in Sadieville, KY, retired from Georgetown Cable, enjoyed working word search puzzles and dearly loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

On March 2, 1957 she was united in marriage with Avery Leroy Jenkins who preceded her in death in 2017.

Joy is survived by her son, Ivan L. (Michelle) Jenkins of Sadieville; three daughters; Martha May Canter of Cynthiana, Sherry Kay (Bud) McClurg of Georgetown, Armeda G. (Tommy) Gambrell of Sadieville; six brothers: Hayden (Kathy) Dunaway of Sadieville, Clinton (Betty) Dunaway of Corinth, Sam (Marilyn) Dunaway of Irvine, Tommy (Barb) Dunaway of Corinth, Leroy (Susan) Dunaway of Cynthiana, David Dunaway of Louisville, three sisters: Brenda (Nelson) Walton of Louisville, Carol (Sid) Shuler of Corinth, Donna Green of Georgetown, nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 14 great great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Stonewall First Church of God in care of the Funeral Home, P.O. Box 130, Williamstown, KY 41097.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Dallas, William, and Jerry Dunaway and three sisters: Jean Shelton, Bertheda Jones, and Janice Dunaway.

Funeral services were Friday, April 29, 2022 at the McDaniel Funeral Home in Corinth, KY. Burial followed at the Corinth I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Corinth, KY.