Farry Marie Lakes was born July 29, 1938, in Estill County and departed this life Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond at the age of 83. She was the daughter of the late Johnny & Hannah (Sparks) Marcum.

On July 26, 1957, Farry married the love of her life, Elmer Lakes of McKee, and to this union was born eight children: Johnny (Connie) Lakes of Mt. Vernon, Wanda (Mike) Tillery of McKee, Brenda (Harold) Fox of McKee, Patricia (Darel) Gray of London, Jeff (Sherry) Lakes of McKee, Jerry (Squeaky) Lakes of McKee, Jimmy (Shannon) Lakes of Madison County and Jackie (Anita) Lakes of Lexington.

She is also survived by two brothers, Poodle (Jeanette) Marcum of Louisville and Marvin (Frances) Marcum of Irvine, and by three sisters, Gearl (Kenneth) Hembree of Berea, Elizabeth (Lanny) Turner of Ohio and Alma Jenkins of Richmond. Farry was blessed with 22 grandchildren, 68 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Farry was also preceded in death by a great-great grandchild, Alyssa Marie Lakes and by the following siblings: Chester, Leonard, Delbert, Lester, Cecil, Glenn, Hazel, Allie & Della Marcum, Mary Isaacs, and Sue Hurley.

Farry was a member of the Wind Cave Baptist Church.

Funeral services were on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with her son Bro. Jimmy Lakes officiating. Burial followed in the William Riley Lakes Cemetery. Pallbearers were Josh Gray, Doc, Albert, Keevin & Chad Fox, Trevor Lakes, Billy & Jimmy Ray. Honorary pallbearers were Jason, Kendall & Jacob Lakes, Jonathan & Andrew Young & Jon Turpin. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Nannie Jean Willis Hunt, 84, entered her heavenly home on Sunday, April 24, 2022, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.

Nannie was born in Irvine, Ky on May 13, 1937, and lived in Estill Co. all her life. She was a charter member of the Valley View Baptist Church and she spent a lifetime of serving others.

She is survived by her son Teddy (Melissa) Hunt; her daughter Charlotte Rose and a daughter-in-law Kathleen Hunt; 12 Grandchildren: Rebecca (Rodrigo) Creech, Kristi Lynn Tipton, Randall Joe Goosey, Richard Goosey, Ashley Henry, Michael (Tiffany) Goosey, Jeremiah Hunt, Justin Babb, Rose (Justin) Doggett, Tedra (Michael) Hunt, Christopher (Whitney) Hunt and Keyona (Jerrid) Wade; seven great- grandchildren: Hayley Henry, Lacey Tipton, Savannah Henry, Ashton Rose, Brandon Goosey, Allen Tipton, and Faylyn West; three sisters: Sharon Anderson, Myrtle Neal, and Judy (Jeff) Oaks; two

brothers, Herman Willis and Cash Willis; a special caregiver: Jennifer Burke; and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Douglas Hunt; her parents, Marion and Bessie Hardy Willis; her sons: Richard Hunt, David Hunt and Randall Hunt; her daughter, Sharon Lois Goosey, her brothers: Bill, Paul, Charles, Farrell and Bev; and her sisters, Joyce and Betty.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, April 28, at 11 a.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Hunt officiating. Burial will be at the Pea Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Estill County Fair Association.

Pallbearers will be: Michael Lewis, Jerrid Wade, Ashton Rose, Brandon Goosey, Richard Goosey and Jeremiah Hunt.

Sister M. David Ruschmann, OSB, died peacefully Tuesday, April 19, at St. Walburg Monastery at age 95. A Benedictine sister for over 75 years.

Sr. David served as a nurse and nurse anesthetist at Santa Fe Hospital, La Junta, CO and St. Joseph Hospital. Florence, CO, Director of Nursing at Madonna Manor, Villa Hills, KY; Director of Nursing and Anesthesia at Estill Co/Marcum and Wallace Hospital, Irvine, KY; nurse anesthetist at Clark Regional Med. Center, Winchester, KY; outreach service to the poor at St. Elizabeth Church, Ravenna, KY and many supportive services at St. Walburg Monastery.

She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Clara Motz Ruschmann, her sisters, Sister Clara, CDP, Sr. Joseph, OSB, Freda Schmitz, Sr. Agnes, OSB, Bernadette Cunningham, Theresa Humpert, Agnes Rumker and brothers, Joseph and William.

Sr. David is survived by her sister, Rita Keener, many nieces, nephews, friends and her Benedictine community.

Vigil service will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 26 followed by visitation until 9 p.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial at 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 27 at St. Walburg Monastery.

Services will be live stream: https://www.facebook.com/Benedictine-Sisters-of-St-Walburg-Monastery-of-Covington-Kentucky-268993496250 Memorials are suggested to St. Walburg Monastery, 2500 Amsterdam Rd., Villa Hills, KY 41017; www.stwalburg.org Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com

Willie Terry, age 82, of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Mr. Terry was born on November 6, 1939, in Beattyville, Kentucky to the late Cleveland and Mary Jane Newton Terry. Willie is survived by his loving companion of over 22 years, Norma Curry.

Willie is also survived by one daughter, Sandra Lewis; a grand son, Gregory Terry and wife Crystal; a great grandson, Hunter Terry; and six siblings: Alice Reece, Callie Bailey and husband George, Lee Ann Wilson and husband Ted, Emma Messer and husband Jerry, Chester Terry, and Bradley Terry and wife Margaret, along with numerous nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Willie was also preceded in death by three sisters: Dora Estes, Norma Mosley, and Cora Collins, and one son, Ernest Dean Terry.

Funeral services for Willie Terry were conducted on Monday, April 25, 2022, in the chapel of Lewis home for Funerals. Brother Larry Neal officiated. A private graveside interment service was held on Tuesday at the Terry Family Cemetery. Pallbearers were Brad Winkler, Jim Richardson, Jackie Griffin, Tim Johnson, Jesse Richardson, and Larry Neal.

Sharon Lynn Richardson Taylor, age 59, of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life suddenly on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

Sharon was born on November 15, 1962, in Irvine, Kentucky, to the late Elmer Grant Richardson and Betty Lou Gould Lane.

Survivors include her husband, Terry Taylor; one daughter, Travenna and husband Stewart Flynn of Irvine, Kentucky; and one son, Dewayne and wife Terri Rose of Winchester, Kentucky; five grandchildren: Lucas Flynn, Mahailee Combs, Allison Frazier, Zoey White, and Mayson White; two brothers, Tracy McQueen and Jeff Gould and wife Robin; one sister, Tonya Floyd and husband Gayle of Irvine, Kentucky; a special niece and her family, Lakrisha Butzer and husband Andrew, and their babies, Nola and Colin, along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Sharon Lynn Richardson Taylor were conducted on Friday, April 22, 2022, in the chapel of Lewis Home for Funerals. Speaker and friend Darrell Roberts officiated. Interment followed in the Congleton Cemetery. The family received friends from 11 a.m. Friday until the time of services at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Pallbearers were Timmy Osborne, Winfred Winkle, Kevin Richardson, Kenton Absher, Brandon Vanderpool, and Jack Smith.

Honorary pallbearers were Darrell Roberts, Bill Ethridge, Tim Plowman, and Jim Richardson.

Floyd Lee Dawes, age 97, of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life on April 18, 2022, at the Irvine Health and Rehabilitation Center in Irvine, Kentucky.

Born on October 7, 1924, in Irvine to the late William Mack and Rachel Arvin Dawes, Floyd was a Navy veteran and a member of the Furnace Church of Christ. He was an accomplished artist who loved fishing, landscaping, electronics, country music, ice cream, and lemon drop candy.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Dawes is also preceded in death by his devoted wife of 67 years, Edna Billings Dawes; his daughter and son-in-law Myra Joyce Snyder and husband Dean; a grand-daughter, Kimberly Dawes Perry; two brothers, William and Maurice Dawes, and four sisters: Evelyn Griffin, Thelma Hawkins, Mattie Bea Johnson, and Nellie Macy.

Survivors include his son Edward Lee Dawes and wife Mary of Loveland, Ohio; and his daughter, Karen Michelle Colley and husband Tom of Sterling Heights, Michigan; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and ten great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert Joseph Dawes and wife Joyce of St. Augustine, Florida; and one sister, Shirley Jean Hardy and husband Leonard of Irvine, Kentucky, along with numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends to miss him and mourn his passing.

Funeral services for Floyd Lee Dawes were conducted on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel of Lewis Home for Funerals. Reverend Jerry Rose will officiate. Interment will follow in the Billings Cemetery in the Furnace Community. The family received friends 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Pallbearers were Mark Dawes, Chris Dawes, Brendan Colley, and Ryan Colley.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity in his honor.

