Marjorie Ella Wolfinbarger, age 92, of Cedar Grove Road in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a long illness. She was born March 12, 1930 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late James Archie Cox and Mary Chessney Hoover Cox. She was a former teacher, beautician and retired from the Irvine Health & Rehabilitation Center where she worked as a CNA. She was a member of the South Irvine Baptist Church, a former Sunday School teacher and pianist for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Wolfinbarger.

She is survived by two sons: Dirk Donnelley Wolfinbarger (Brenda Young) of Irvine, and Max Hans (Rebecca) Wolfinbarger of Irvine; two grandchildren: Brian (Erica) Wolfinbarger, and Deanna (Gene) Seale; five great-grandchildren: Lennon Wolfinbarger, Paige Williams, Ella Seale, Mille Seale and Nora Seale.

She was preceded in death by three sisters: Jewell Harris, Opal Miller, and Delpha Cox and four brothers; Delbert Cox, Cecil Cox, James Archie Cox, Jr. and Truman Cox.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, April 15, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Donnie Burford officiating. Burial was at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Zackie Glenn Warner, Jr., age 46, of Red River Road in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital. He was born September 17, 1975 in Estill County and was the son of Linda Marie Keech and the late Zackie Glenn Warner, Sr. He was a farmer and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his mother Linda Marie Keech of Ohio; his grandmother Mary Warner of Estill Co.; his daughter Elizabeth Warner of Estill Co.; one son Brian Glenn Hackworth of Estill Co.; two sisters, Peggy Warner of Estill Co. and Tabitha Sparks of Scott Co.; three brothers: Sam Warner, Daniel Warner, and Jason Warner, all of Estill County.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Roger Lee Puckett, age 77, of White Oak Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the Homestead in Lexington following a long illness. He was born April 10, 1945, in Confluence, Pennsylvania and was the son of Floyd and Leoda Ginter Puckett. He served in the United States Army and retired from CSX Railroad. He was a member of the River Drive Christian Church and had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Katherine McClain Puckett; one daughter, Shellie (Tony) Puckett Miracle of Campbellsville; one son, Roger Wayne (Karen) Puckett of Irvine; one brother, Billy Ray Puckett of Corbin; two grandchildren: Morgan & Logan Miracle; and two step-grandchildren: Josiah and Jameson Miller.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Benny Puckett.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, April 20, at 11 a.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Paul Groves officiating. Burial will be at the Dunaway Cemetery.

Timothy Dale Raider, age 55, of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. Timothy was born on March 2, 1967, in Connersville, Indiana to the late Tommy and Nancy Newton Raider. He was of the Christian faith.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Raider is also preceded in death by one brother, Thomas D. Raider and two brother in laws, Scotty Hamm and Barry Witt.

Survivors include his fiancé of 33 years, Edna Carol Casteel; two brothers, Terry Raider and Bradley Raider and (Fiancé Marie Neal); five sisters: Tonya Hamm, Tammy Witt, Trina Rawlins, Theresa Cornett and Mike and Tracy Richardson and fiancé James Tipton; one special niece, Riley (Baby Girl) McDowell along with numerous other nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, all of which he considered as his own children.

Funeral services for Timothy Dale Raider were conducted on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Lewis Home for Funerals chapel. Brother Delvin Reese will officiate the services. Interment will follow in the Raider Family Cemetery in Irvine, Kentucky. The family received friends from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.The family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to his memorial fund.

Pallbearers will be: Jason Watkins, Jeremy Barnes, Gary Robertson, Glen Snowden, Josh Cole, and Brandon Holliman. Honorary pallbearer will be Carleigh Hardy.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Timothy Dale Raider.

Jessica Dawn Moses, age 40, of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Baptist Health Care of Richmond, Kentucky.

Jessica was born on August 13, 1981, in Oxford, OH. to the late Danny Hensley and Teresa L. Moses. Along with her parents, Jessica is also preceded in death by her grandfather, Jim Reynolds, Two uncles, Ray Moses and Ron Profitt, and one aunt, Debbie Reynolds.

Survivors include her children, two sons, Austin Kidd and wife Codi Carroll of Berea, Josiah Moses of Irvine, Kentucky, and one daughter, Cheyenne Kidd of Berea, Kentucky. One grandson, Talon Kidd. Two sisters, Heather Estes and Michelle Osborne and husband Tim of Irvine, Kentucky. And her grandmother, Janice Reynolds.

Graveside Funeral services for Jessica Dawn Moses were conducted on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 2P.M. at the Reynolds Family Cemetery in Irvine, Kentucky. Brother John Abner officiated.

Pallbearers will be, Austin Kidd, Tim Osborne, Trinity Osborne, Jerry Stone, Jeff and Joe Woosley.

Although Jessica’s death was unexpected, and ruled a heart attack, she struggled with drug addiction for many years. But Jessica had a good compassionate heart and made the decision to become an organ donor. Through her death she was able to donate four of her organs to Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, (KODA). Jessica gave the gift of a second chance at life to four other people. Although our family is grieving, four other families are rejoicing! For this, I am proud of my niece, Jessica Dawn Moses. C.S. Lewis once stated, “You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending”. Thank you, Jessica, for ending well.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Jessica Dawn Moses.

Chester Arthur Spicer, age 83, of Rice Station Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Hospital following a long illness. He was born September 17, 1938, in Estill County and was the son of the late Chester Arthur Spicer, Sr. and Brucie Pearl Flynn Spicer. He was a retired employee of IBM and a member of the Ravenna Church of God. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his wife Joyce Richardson Spicer; one daughter, Jayne Spicer Crawford of Estill Co.; one son Paul (Lesa) Spicer of Boyd Co.; one sister Wanda Robbins of Florida, three grandchildren: Joe (Becky) Crawford, Elizabeth Crawford (Jeremy) Richardson and Ben Spicer; and five great-grandchildren: Camble Crawford, Teagan Crawford, Abbie Richardson, Nathan Richardson and Zach Richardson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Gloria Faye Wiseman, and his brother, William “Bud” Spicer.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 21, at 7 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Estill Development Alliance, the KY Steam Heritage Corporation or the Salvation Army.