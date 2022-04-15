Glenwood “Woody” Tipton, age 78, of Laurel Street in Irvine, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, at his home. He was born July 27, 1943, in Irvine, KY and was the son of the late Hobert and Bessie Chaney Tipton.

He was a councilman for the City of Irvine, a member of the Stafford Masonic Lodge, and retired from Irvine Municipal Utilities. He had lived in Estill County most of his life. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years: Bertha Louise Powell Tipton; three sons: Michael Glenn (Lisa) Tipton, Robert Wayne (Krissy) Muncie, Michael Scott (Kristi) Muncie; seven grandchildren: Tara Tipton, McKeely Muncie, Chase Muncie, Molly Tipton, Maci Muncie, Lexi Muncie, and Preslee Muncie; three great-grandchildren: Tristan Estes, Layla Raines and Luxton Zerhusan; and one great-great grandchild, Alexander Estes, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers: Berlin, Pidge, Raymond, Bea, James and Eugene Tipton, and three sisters: Fern Tipton, Christine Durbin and Estine Estes.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, April 11, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Keith Weldon officiating. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Sue D. Sparks, age 96, of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Baptist Health Center in Richmond, Kentucky.

Born on September 3, 1925, in Irvine, Kentucky, Miss Sparks was the daughter of the late Brack and Eva Albright Durham.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth Sparks, three brothers, Colonel Owen R. Durham, James A. Durham, and William J. Durham, and two sisters, Jessamine Weldon LeMaster and Kathleen Franklin.

Sue was a lifelong member of the Ravenna Christian Church. She ran the church food bank for many years and was the main cook for many years. Sue was, by her own admission, the “biggest yellow dog Democrat in Estill County.” She was the caretaker of Oakdale Cemetery for many years as well as a Kentucky Colonel. Sue was a lifetime member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She served as a poll worker and was, for many years, a member of the Estill County Democratic Committee. Sue was an avid U.K. Basketball fan. Above all else she was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Survivors include two daughters, Mary (Mimi) Tucker and husband William C. of Irvine, and Kathleen Finney and husband Robert L. of Dayton, Ohio; six grandchildren: William Cole (Budd) Tucker and Tammy, Kenneth Lynn Tucker and Mickey, Elizabeth Kathleen “Katie” Ferrell and Robbie, Kimberly Kaye Finney, Robert Finney Jr., and Brack Edward Finney; ten great-grandchildren: Whitney Young, Boone Tucker, Emily Ferrell, Dean Tucker, Cole Ferrell, Dakota Finney, Brackston Finney, Taylor Finney, Mateo Modinger, and Emery Finney, along with a very special friend, Leah Wiseman, and many other nieces, nephews and relatives to miss her and mourn her passing.

Funeral services for Sue D. Sparks were conducted on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Ravenna Christian Church at 1 p.m. with Rev. Tony White and Rev. Jim Baughman officiating. Interment followed in the Oakdale Cemetery. Her grandchildren, Bud, Kenny, Katie, Kim, Rob, and Brack, along with Ola Estes Jr., served as pallbearers.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Sue D. Sparks.

Lindsey “Lin” Walling, 78, of Chumuckla, FL, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022. Lin was a native of Cow Creek (Ravenna), KY and graduated from Estill County High School. He was the youngest of four children born to the late William and Evalena Walling. Throughout life, Lin was a jack of all trades, and he loved any time that he could go fishing.

He was preceded in death by both of his brothers, Ernie Walling and Bob Walling.

Lin is survived by the love of his life, his wife of over 44 years, Margaret Walling; a daughter, Evalena Walling-Holt of Chumuckla, FL; 3 step-sons, Chris Simmons of Middleburg, FL, Al Simmons and Steve Simmons of Milton, FL; ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and his sister, Freda Watson of Ravenna, KY.

Lindsey Walling was laid to rest with a graveside service at . on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Elizabeth Chapel / Chumuckla Community Church in Milton, FL with Lewis Funeral Home directing services.

Betty Lou Damrel, 91, widow of William B. Damrel, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at her home in Ravenna, Kentucky. Born in Hamilton, Ohio, on February 28, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Virgil and Mary Baker Webb. She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church.

Survivors include two children, Sharon Snowden and Billy Wayne (Sandy) Damrel; three grandchildren: April Ashcraft Mullins, Joshua (Colleen) Cartwright, and Matt (Molly) Damrel; five great grandchildren, several extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded by three siblings, Opal Allen, Blanche Waterbury, and Kenneth Webb.

Visitation was on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Scobee Funeral Home. Graveside services were on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Clarmont Memorial Gardens by Pastor Don Burkhead.

James Arthur Strange, age 74, of Clay City, Kentucky passed away on April 6, 2022 at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, Kentucky. Born in Clay City, he was the son of the late Irvine Strange and Myrtle Snowden Strange. He was a former heavy equipment operator with Robert Griffith and Son Excavating. James was a member of the Pentecostal House of Deliverance. He was a loving family man and was always the life of the party. James loved riding his motorcycle and he was always ready, willing and able to help anyone.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Regina Tincher Strange; one daughter, Gloria Strange; three brothers: Charlie Strange, David Marion Strange and Billy Ray Strange: and four sisters, Helen Townsend, Ethel Tipton, Bethel Dennis and Mary Puckett.

James is survived by his significant other, Brenda Donhowe; two sons, James Strange, Jr. of Clay City and David (Angie) Strange of Richmond; three daughters: Charity Strange of Clay City, Joan Strange of Clay City and Audrey Beatty of Lexington; two brothers, Eugene (Tab) Strange of Irvine and Jerry Glen (Gathala) Strange of Clay City; two sisters, Nancy Puckett of Irvine and Minnie Pearl (James Holder) Jordan of Clay City; 13 grandchildren: James (Tiffani) Strange, James Enrique Strange, Israel Strange, Dionte Strange, Dylan Conner, Steven “Bubba” Slone, Regina (Jessie) Kirby, Destiny (Luke) Strange-Banks, Karah (Steven) Crawford, Debra Conner, Kansas Slone, Harley Strange and Brianna (Anthony) Larrison and six great grandchildren: Avahlee Strange, Xzavier Strange, Zariyah Strange, Rayleigh Larrison, Adalynn Larrison and Maverick Larrison.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Donald Hale were held Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Burial was in Puckett Cemetery with James Ethan Strange, James Enrique Strange, Israel Allen Strange, Dionte Gage Strange, Dylan Andrew Conner and Steven “Bubba” Slone serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Linda Gayle McIntosh, age 66, of Stacy Lane in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at her home following a short illness. She was born September 14, 1955 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Elory and Edith Hatton Sparks. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by two daughters: Chasity (Mark) McKinney of Estill Co. and Crystal McIntosh (Larry Norton, Jr.) of Estill Co.; one son Anthony McIntosh of Estill Co.; three sisters: Debra Hensley of Estill Co., Wanda Rogers of Estill Co., Jean Spencer of Estill Co., two brothers: Randall Sparks of Estill Co. and Donald Sparks of Estill Co.; six grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters: Wave McIntosh, Elaine McIntosh, Elma Tipton and three brothers, Ronald, Ed and Billy Sparks.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, April 9, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Linville Dunaway officiating. Burial was at the Mountain Springs Cemetery. Visitation was at the Funeral Home.

Shirley Reece Adams, age 82, of Ravenna, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at his home. Shirley was born on May 2, 1939, in Ravenna, Kentucky, to the late Rodney and Bessie Tipton Adams. He was an Army veteran serving his country from 1961 until 1966.

In addition to his parents, Shirley was also preceded in death by his grandson, Dalton Tanner Adams, and three brothers: Forrest Estes, Merrill Adams, and Edwin (Ed) Adams.

Mr. Adams is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Doris Rawlins Adams; three sons: Scotty Adams and wife Missy, Shannon Adams, and Greg Adams and wife Paula; two grandsons, Tyler Adams and Micah Jordan Adams; two granddaughters, Sara Williams and Shelby Williams; one great grandson, Fletcher Adams; two brothers, Gary Adams and wife Sondra and Tracey Adams and wife Judy; one sister, Inas Adams Watson and husband Elzy, along with a host of nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Shirley Reece Adams were conducted on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the chapel of Lewis Home for Funerals with Brother Mark Pearson officiating. Interment followed in the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers were Scotty, Shannon, Greg, Tyler and Micah Adams and Gobel Rogers.

Lewis Home for Funerals was honored to serve the family of Shirley Reece Adams.

Willie Felphs Begley, 86, of Irvine passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond. He was born in Irvine May 4, 1935 to Eligha and Betty Begley. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and a retired self-employed carpenter. He is survived by his wife Pauline Begley; two sons, David Begley, William Begley; two daughters: Betty Brinegar, and Leasa Tuttle; two grandchildren: Tyler Begley, and Heather Watson, and a brother Clyde Begley. He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren, Justin and Casey Begley; five brothers: Roscoe Begley, Charles Begley, Lonzo Begley, Andrew Begley, and Arnold Begley; and two sister’s Edna Begley and Dorothy Hawkins.

Funeral services were held Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine with Bro. Bill Wesley officiating. Burial followed in the Oak Dale Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of arrangements.

Denver Ray Cole, age 76, of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life at his home on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Born in Irvine, Kentucky on April 8, 1946, to the late Ruggles D. and Drucilla LeMaster Cole, Denver worked for many years for the Irvine Municipal Utilities Company.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Cole is also preceded in death by one brother, Bobby LeMaster and one sister, Virginia Samples.

Survivors include two daughters: Melissa J. Cox and Clarissa of Irvine; and Susie Officer and Steven of Ravenna; one granddaughter, Skylar Clements, along with a very special friend, Cathy Cole of Irvine, Kentucky. Several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends to miss him and mourn his passing.

Funeral services for Denver Ray Cole were conducted on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Lewis home for funerals with Rev. Sherl Thomas officiating. Interment followed in the Oakdale Cemetery.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Denver Ray Cole.