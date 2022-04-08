Clarence F. Claypoole, 79, of Winchester passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. He was a retired Security Guard and a member of the Ark of Mercy Church.

He is survived by his wife Myrtle Claypoole; four sons Clarence Claypoole, Jr, Clayton Mathney, Steven Claypoole, and Bryan Mathney; three daughters, Rose Ellen Tallarigo, Teresa Muiz, and Ronda Claypoole; eighteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Elihue Claypoole and Donnie Claypoole.

He was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Mathney; four brothers: Billy Claypoole, Johnny Claypoole, Robert Claypoole, and Tommy Claypoole; and three sisters Mildred Fisher, Emma White and Jean Ewen.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the Ark of Mercy Church in Winchester. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Edward Lee McIntosh, 71, of Hendersonville, NC, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Edward was born in Millers Creek, Ky on Sunday, April 9, 1950, to Leroy McIntosh and Jean Warner McIntosh.

Edward resided in Kentucky and Pennsylvania before moving and finally retiring in Hendersonville, NC. He was a member of the US Navy, where he served in the Vietnam War. Edward was a member of Veterans of Foreign War and the American Legion. He loved working on model cars.

Edward was preceded in death by his grandparents, Simpson and Florence Walters McIntosh, and Edward and Maude Rison Warner.

Edward is survived by his wife, Robin McIntosh; daughters, Shannon Aubin (Rich) of Pennsylvania, Christine Coletti (Anthony) of Pennsylvania, Meghan McIntosh of Pennsylvania and Rebecka McIntosh and Ed Ritz of Pennsylvania; his parents, Leroy McIntosh and Jean Warner McIntosh; brothers, Kenneth Darrell McIntosh (Tonya) of Kentucky and Paul McIntosh Audrey of North Carolina. Edward is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.

John Riddell, age 73, of Bainum Road, New Richmond, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at home following a short illness. He was born on March 13, 1949, in Estill County and was the son of the late James (Junebug) Riddell, Jr. and Eva Mae Farthing Riddell. He was a drywall worker all his life.

He is survived by his wife Geneva Frances Blanton Riddell of Clermont Co., Ohio; one daughter Melisa (Lisa) Ruhstaller of Clermont Co., Ohio; one son Gregory Arthur Riddell of Clermont Co., Ohio; daughter-in-law Tandy Renee Lay Riddell of Clermont Co., Ohio; one sister JoAnn Riddell Bernard of Estill County; two brothers, Eddie Wayne Riddell of Estill County and Jimmy Allen Riddell of Berea; sister-in-law Linda Riddell of Berea; nine grandchildren: Heather (William) Lindsey, Brandon Ruhstaller, Kourtney Riddell, Kendra Riddell, Gavin Riddell, Gracie Riddell, Caitlyn Riddell, Lilly Riddell and Oliver Riddell; eight great grandchildren: Todd Lindsey, Kyeleigh Lindsey, Easton Ruhstaller, Olivia Latham, Korra Latham, Ayden Liming, Asher Liming and Ellie Mae Riddell, and a special friend, Dave Nichols.

He was preceded in death by his son John Allen Riddell and his sister, Glenna Faye Riddell Carroll.

Funeral services were conducted on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Sydney Sparks officiating. Burial services were at the Pea Ridge Cemetery. Visitation was held on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Greg Riddell, Gavin Riddell, Brandon Ruhstaller, Jim Riddell, William Lindsey and Dave Nichols.

Honorary pallbearers were Eddie Wayne Riddell, Walsa Blanton, Edward (Dude) Erkenbrecher and Eric Banks.