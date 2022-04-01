By: Lisa Bicknell

A new round of Celebrate Recovery sessions will begin in Estill County on Monday, April 4, 2022.

Jessica Winchester, one of the program leaders, stresses that anyone is welcome to come be a part of the group. The meetings are open, not only to those struggling with drug addiction or alcohol, but to anyone with “hurts, hang-ups, or habits.”

“You may be a family member who has lost someone to drugs, or you may be going through divorce,” she said.

Jessica is well acquainted with the struggles of drug addiction. It was a path she traveled for 15 years. “I get it; I’ve been there,” she said.

Her recovery began when she was arrested and put in jail. “It got me off the streets and sober,” said Jessica.

She attended a “Ragamuffin” support group, and she went to AA meetings too. The fellowship, the friendships, and the love of her peers helped her during her own recovery.

She remembers one leader who had them stand in a box, then step out of the box, illustrating that their lives could be different.

“That was a turning point for me,” she said.

Since then, Jessica has earned a peer support certificate, become a peer-support specialist, and is currently working for Marcum and Wallace hospital.

She noticed the need to resume some type of support meetings after other local meetings stopped, particularly during the pandemic.

She “just happened to mention” to a hospital co-worker that Estill County needed a Celebrate Recovery. Coincidentally, a new grant had just become available that could be used for faith-based recovery programs.

Celebrate Recovery is a globally recognized Christ-centered 12-step program. John Baker, a member of Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, California, originally started the program in 1991.

Based on the central truth that “God is going to help us,” the steps are based on the Sermon on the Mount from the Bible.

Celebrate Recovery is but one of Marcum and Wallace-Mercy Health’s efforts to combat addition in this area.

The hospital has a quick response team (QRT) that reaches out to people who are treated for overdoses at the hospital. Some referrals come through dispatch.

The QRT supplies each with a resource bag filled with information, including phone numbers and emails of people or organizations that can help. The bag also includes a directory with treatment options, as well as doses of Narcan.

The team has seen some good results, Jessica says, and a few people have completed the Celebrate Recovery program as a result of the team reaching out to them.

Beginning on April 4, 2022, new Celebrate Recovery sessions will begin. On the first Monday of the month, participants will be provided a free meal, beginning at 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

The first 10 to 15 minutes of the meeting will be set aside for worship, which will be followed by prayer, teachings on the 12 steps to recovery, and the meeting will end with prayer.

The meetings with meals will last about two hours; the other monthly meetings will last about an hour.

Celebrate Recovery meetings will be held at 105 Broadway, at Restoration Community Church, but the program is not specifically affiliated with any one church. Meals will be provided by various churches in the county.