Ona Francis Robinson French, 79, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Berea Health & Rehab. She was the widow of Paul French, to whom she was married for 50 years.

Ona was born on July 8, 1942 in Estill County, and was the daughter of Leonard and Rosetta Hutchins Robinson, both of whom preceded her in death. She was a longtime member of Viney Fork Baptist Church and had retired as head cook for Richmond’s Home Meals Delivery program. Ona enjoyed bird watching, collecting ceramic birds, and sewing. She absolutely loved Christmas and spent the entire year preparing for it.

Survivors include: Mike French (Dora Hacker), of London; three grandchildren, Kyla Clements (Alan Pike), Mark French Shannon (Brianna Lakes), and Paul French Shannon (London Shannon), all of Berea; one great-grandchild, Jocelyn Sarah Noelle Clements; three brothers, Johnny Robinson, Hubert Robinson, and Richard M. Robinson; and two sisters, Mary Ruth Babb and Gladys Fern Muncie.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Clayton Robinson, William H. Robinson, and Walter T. Robinson, and three sisters, Edna M. Newman, Anna Katherine Newman, and Mona Louise Robinson.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home. Burial followed at Flatwoods Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Mark French Shannon, Paul French Shannon, Alan Pike, George Smith, William Newman, and Robin Newman.

Dottie Swords, 69, of Irvine, passed away March 25, 2022, at her residence. She was born April 2, 1952, in Kenton County to David and Norma Monk. She was a homemaker and a member of the Irvine Apostolic Church.

She is survived by her husband Herman Swords; a son Herman Swords II; a daughter Crystle Smith and husband David; three grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Wright and husband Jerry, and Linda Glass.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter Tiffany Swords; and a brother Michael Monk.

Funeral services were Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ivan Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Swords Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Helen Louise Woolery, age 91, of Mockingbird Lane in Irvine, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. She was born June 25, 1930, in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Daw Miller, Sr. and Mary Kate Edmonson Miller. She was a homemaker and a member of the Rice Station Christian Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by three daughters: Inet (Estill) Riddell of Estill Co., Coreen Woolery of Estill Co., and Wanda Woolery of Estill Co.; one son Wayne (JoAnn) Woolery of Estill Co.; a daughter-in-law Mary (Alfred) Crouch of Estill Co.; three sisters: Mary Logston of Estill Co.,Judy Lynch of Estill Co., and Loretta Crowe of Estill Co.; four grandchildren: Amy (John) Townsend, April Ann (Bill) Bebout, Janet Riddell and Jessica (Jack) Cockrell; three great-grandchildren: Logan Aaron Townsend, Victoria Grace Townsend and Tabitha Goins; and one great-great grandchild, Leyna Faye Norton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Jerry Lee Woolery, seven sisters: Cleo Bishop, Joyce Riddell, Viola Bishop, Ruth Norton, Bonnie Riddell, Dolly Crowe, Curlean Riddell and one brother, Daw Miller, Jr. and an infant brother, Herchel B. Miller.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, March 30, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Joe Hall officiating. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Kenneth Chadwell “Chad” Tate, 55, husband of Mary Carole Thomas Tate, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Baptist Health Richmond. He was born on November 12, 1966 to Kenneth and Danella Sasser Tate. He was an insurance agent and the owner of Chad Tate Shelter Insurance Agency. Chad was a coach for the Madison Central Lady Indians for many years and he also coached many other teams and sports over the years. He was a member of Eastside Community Church and a graduate of Berea College, where he played basketball and baseball. He remained close with his Berea College teammates and friends over the years. One of his proudest accomplishments was that he held the single game scoring record at Madison Central Basketball, a record that his father, Kenneth Tate once held as well. They are the only father and son duo to ever hold that record.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Danella Tate; one brother in law, Bert (Lori) Thomas of Richmond, KY; two sisters in law, Laura Fritz of Richmond, KY and Kathy (Chris) Cornett of Stanton , KY; six nephews, Matthew (Hannah) Wade, Braden Thomas, Micah Johnston, Logan Bicknell, Flynn Cornett and Zane Cornett; two nieces, McKenzie (Casey) Schneider and Piper Cornett. He is survived by many special aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James T. and June Sasser and his paternal grandparents, Dillard and Rhoda Tate; father and mother in law, Bert and Mary Ellen Murphy Thomas.

Services will be Friday, April 1, 2022 at Eastside Community Church at 1:00 PM with Dr. Virgil Grant officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Eastside Community Church from 4:00 PM -8:00 PM.

Burial will be in Madison Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Bert Thomas, Chris Cornett, Ray Himes, Darrell Tate and his nephews.

Honorary pallbearers will be Madison Central Lady Basketball Team and all his former teammates.

Patsy Lewis Samples, 91, wife of Charles W. Samples died Friday at her home in Lexington. She was born in Irvine, Kentucky on March 17, 1931, the daughter of Thomas E. and Cornelia Wilson Lewis. She was a graduate of Irvine High School and Transylvania University. Patsy was a member of Providence Christian Church in Nicholasville and a former member of Irvine First Christian Church where she served as choir director and organist for many years. Patsy enjoyed the time she spent teaching music at the Estill County High School. She was a former partner in the Lewis Funeral Home, where she was also the organist. Most recently Patsy lived in Lexington to be close to her family where she enjoyed the activities of her grandchildren.

Survivors in addition to her husband are her daughter Cindy and husband Dr. Michael McKinney of Lexington, granddaughter Elise and husband Dr. Parker Craig of Lexington, and grandson Michael Lewis McKinney of Lexington, nephews Tom (Rosemary) Huckleberry of Danville and Ed Huckelberry of Louisville. She is also survived by one sister-in-law whom she loved dearly Brenda (Butch) Hardy of Irvine.

Private funeral services will be held with burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Irvine.

Pallbearers will be Tom Huckleberry, Ed Huckleberry, Mark Birchfield, Michael Hardy, Junior Estes, and William Park Hardy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Providence Christian Church, 101 Providence Way, Nicholasville, KY 40356.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Patsy Lewis Samples.

Jimmy Ray Snowden, age 60, of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.Born on April 12, 1961, in Hamilton, Ohio. Jimmy was the son of the late Ray Douglas and Margaret Woolery Snowden. He was a member of the White Oak Church of God.

Survivors include his loving wife Royetta (Etta) Ratliff Snowden; two sons, Steven Ray Bertotto and wife Mary of Richmond, and Jimmy Lee Bertotto of Pikeville; two grandchildren, Kaleb and Kadence Bertotto; one sister, Cynthia Ann Snowden of Beattyville; two aunts, Louise Wiseman and husband Raymond of Irvine, and Ernestein McQuinn and husband Finley of Richmond, along with two cousins, Anthony Snowden of Georgia and Angela Snowden of Richmond.

Funeral services for Jimmy Ray Snowden were conducted on Saturday, March 26, 2022 in the chapel of Lewis Home for Funerals with Reverend Jerry Rose officiating. Interment followed in the White Oak Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Joey Ashcraft, Ricky Jr. Ashcraft, Gregory Dean Ratliff, Lester Ratliff, Jimmy Issacs, and Tim Charleton.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Jimmy Ray Snowden.

Ronald Lee Neal, age 59, of Collins Avenue in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at his home following a long illness. He was born September 19, 1962, in Hamilton, Ohio and was the son of the late Jesse Neal, Jr. and Betty Tipton Neal. He was a carpet layer and had lived in Estill County for the past 25 years.

He is survived by three sisters: Peggy Frazier of Estill Co., Carolyn Farley of Estill Co., and Edna Kay Shuler of Lee Co. Memorial services are not scheduled. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.