CSEPP employees and the Estill County Fire Department picked up a new pumper tanker on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The truck will go to the county’s fire station at Whispering Woods, and their old truck will then be utilized at Hargett Fire Station.

The new pumper tanker is one of several factors that could help maintain the county fire department’s ISO rating of 3.

A lower rating results in lower homeowner’s insurance rates for some residents.