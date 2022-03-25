Mr. Tom Clark, Jr., 40, of Irvine, passed from this life on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. He was born in Richmond, KY on August 19, 1981 the son of Tom, Sr. and Nadine Wagner Clark. He had been a lawn care worker and was of the Baptist Faith.

He is survived by a daughter, Kendra Clark of Irvine; a brother, William Clark of Lexington; a sister, Amanda Thomas and husband Rodney of Livingston; two nephews, Jacob Collins and Doug Collins; and a niece, Heather Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom, Sr. and Nadine Clark.

The family of Mr. Clark will hold memorial services on Saturday, March 26 at Red Hill Baptist Church. Bro. Robert Miller will officiate.

Rebecca Lynn Estes, age 70, of Patsy Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was born March 20, 1951, in Flint, Michigan and was the daughter of the late Alvin F. Robbins and Alvina Jewell Abney.

She is survived by three sons: Michael (Norma) Estes of Louisville, Jeff (Crystal) Estes of Lexington, and Nathan (Tara) Estes of Lexington; six sisters: Norma Williams of Lexington, Gwen (Clay) Burton of Nicholasville, Brenda Brandenburg of Irvine, Dena Gilvin of Irvine, Pam Isaacs of Irvine, and Carolyn (Joe) Turner of Indiana; one brother, Alvin (Linda) Robbins of Lexington; and 10 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, Jason Estes, and two siblings, Mark Robbins and Angie Carter.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, March 21, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Burial was at the Robbins-Abney Cemetery.

Dalton Titus Boyd, age 6 months, of Irvine, Ky., departed this life on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dalton was born on September 7, 2021, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Ike Boyd IV and Dreama Fox Boyd.

In addition to his parents, Dalton is survived by a brother, Elijah Thomas Boyd; a sister, Charity Annagail Boyd; his grandparents, Bill and Kathy Fox and Ike III and Joni Boyd; two aunts, Ashley and Chelsea Fox; two uncles, Stephen and John Fox, along with two special cousins, Raylen and Sadie Fox.

Funeral services for Dalton Titus Boyd will be conducted on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Lewis Home for Funerals Chapel with Brother Billy Stamper officiating. Interment will follow in the Marcum Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 6 until 9 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Stephen and John Fox.

Honorary pallbearer will be Elijah Boyd.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Dalton Titus Boyd.

Ronald Barnes, 45, of Irvine passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond. He was born May 21, 1976 in Lexington to Dudley and Brenda Barnes.

He is survived by a brother Ray Barnes of Irvine; two sisters, Rebecca Baker of Irvine, and Rhonda Barnes (Shawn) of Georgia; three nieces: Kendra Tipton, Katy Baker, Kaylee Adams, and three nephews: Joey Baker, Josh Baker and Hunter Bowling.

He was preceded in death by his parents Dudley and Brenda Barnes, a sister Susan Bowling and a niece LeAnna Baker.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home with Bro. Bill White officiating. Burial was in the Moberly Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Melinda Mae Davidson, age 58, of Dawes Road in Irvine, Ky., passed away surrounded by her family on March 18, 2022, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Ky. She was born April 17, 1963, in Cincinnati, OH to the late Ernest and Gracie Jones of Lost Creek, KY.

Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Tom Davidson; five sons: Anthony (Megan) Davidson of Paris, Chris (Vicky) Davidson of Irvine, Billy (Jamie) Davidson of Irvine, Michael (Belinda) Davidson of Irvine, Randy (Whitney) Davidson of Irvine, ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild; one sister, Ernestine Turner of Pine Ridge; and one special godson, Mark Webster, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her one son, Jackie Lynn Davidson; her parents, Ernest and Gracie Jones; 3 brothers, Jackie, Eddie and Jeffrey; and two sisters, Lesia and Barb and two grandmothers, Lula and Addie (who raised her).

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, March 22, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ernest Jones, Mark Webster, Harley Davidson, James Strong, Bill Watson and James Pearson. Honorary pallbearers were her five sons.

Juanita F. Wagers, 93, the widow of George C. Klod and James Wagers, passed away March 12, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Hospice Facility in Sebring, FL.

Juanita was born on July 4, 1928 in Estill County, KY, to the late John and Zoda Thomas Fritz. She was an interior decorator for Muncy Furniture, a member of Altrusa International, a KY Colonel, and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Richmond, KY.

She is survived by a son, Chet (Sharon) Klod of Lexington, KY; two daughters, Georgena (Randy) Hord of Sebring, FL and Debby (Don) Myers of Charlotte, NC; one brother, Douglas (Wanda) Fritz of Richmond, KY; and seven grandchildren, Kelly Bastic, Tracey Bastic, Kendra Kittinger, Kris Ritter, Jeff Cornelison, Eric Richardson, and Chere Carter. Juanita is also survived by six great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by one daughter, Judy Bastic; her husband, Ed; three brothers; and eight sisters.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home. with the Rev. Dr. Robert Vickers officiating. Burial was in the Richmond Cemetery. Pallbearers were Eric Richardson, Steve Short, David Short, Joey Fritz, John Fritz, and Alan Cormney.

Rondell Lane VanCleve, age 85, of John Stuart Drive in Mt. Sterling, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the St. Claire Regional Medical Center following a long illness. He was born August 18, 1936 in Wolfe County and was the son of the late Jesse Raymond and Lena Lane Taulbee VanCleve. He was a member of the 1956 National Championship Basketball Team at Kilgore College in Texas. He retired from the US Corps of Engineers and was a former merchant seaman. He was a United States Army veteran and a United States Marine veteran where he served in Platoon 232 in San Diego. He was formerly a resident of Estill County and Palatka, Florida.

He is survived by his daughter, Michelle (Scott) Purvis of Clark Co.; one brother, William “Pig” (Anna Ruth) VanCleve of Estill Co.; one grandson Travis (Shelby) Purvis; one great-grandchild, Juett Purvis; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Marie Juett.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Ann Kerns and his brother, Jesse Raymond VanCleve, Jr.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project or Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Alice Jane Taylor Stepp Andrews, age 59, of Dry Branch Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center following a short illness. She was born December 2, 1962 in St. Augustine, FL and was the daughter of the late Henry Clay and Vivian Hall Taylor. She was a loving wife, Mom and doting Mamaw. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is survived by her husband Charles “Flop” Andrews; three daughters: Jessica Andrews of Estill Co.; Jennifer Sue Andrews of Florida; Jennifer Nicole Andrews of Estill Co.; four sons: James Christopher “Chris” Stepp of Florida, Jeremy Clay Stepp of Estill Co., Joshua Charles (Kristin) Stepp of Estill Co., Dewayne Andrews of Estill Co.; three sisters: Valorie Clay (Tic) Childers of Florida, Bethany Elaine (Tom) DeCrosta of Florida; Karen Cliffie (Darron) Carr of Florida; one brother Henry Clay “Hank” Taylor, II of Florida; three grandchildren: Henry Stepp, Rylee Elizabeth Stepp and Boston Kade Charles Stepp.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Joseph Franklin Taylor.

Visitation was held Tuesday, March 15, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Paul Edward Rose, age 86, of Blue Run Road in Irvine, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, at his home following a long illness. He was born April 15, 1935 in Estill County and was the son of the late Fred and Myrtle Mansfield Rose. He was a retired employee of Bentler Automotive and a member of the Sandhill Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife Bettye Hensley Rose; one daughter Juanita (Jack) Lantzer of Indiana; one son Dennis (Tammy) Rose of Madison Co.; two sisters: Betty Rose of Estill Co. and Lucille “Moss” Moore of Estill Co.; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two siblings, Juanita and James Rose.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, March 18, at the Sandhill Christian Church with Bro. Matt Vaught and Bro. Ronald Lutes officiating. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.