Amanda Abney is the new director of Camp Mariposa, a year-round addiction prevention and mentoring program for youth affected by the substance use of a family member. It is a place where kids transform, as the program offers youth an opportunity to learn coping skills that build resiliency and help break the cycle of addiction.

Children and teens attend transformational weekend camps every other month for a year or more. Youth ages 9-12 participate in fun, traditional camp activities combined with education and support sessions led by mental health professionals. Teens are given an opportunity to continue their involvement and build leadership skills as Junior Counselors.

Camp Mariposa builds knowledge, life skills, confidence and provides an opportunity for youth to connect with peers and caring adult mentors. Additional social and educational activities are offered for youth, alumni and their families throughout the year. All Camp Mariposa activities are provided free of charge.

The camp is the result of a partnership between Eluna and WestCare Kentucky.

Eluna was created in 2000 by former Major League Baseball pitcher Jamie Moyer and child advocate Karen Phelps Moyer. What started as a small nonprofit in Seattle, WA, with a broad mission to help children in distress, has grown into a national organization with signature programs reaching thousands of children impacted by grief or addiction in their family in cities across the U.S. and in Canada each year.

Eluna partners with youth-focused organizations such as WestCare to offer this award-winning program in communities across the country. The youth of Eastern Kentucky have a FREE opportunity to attend Camp Mariposa to: • Connect with friends in similar situations • Reduce feelings of guilt and isolation • Learn that addiction is a disease and not their fault • Develop trusting relationships with adult mentors • Build confidence and learn critical life skills and have FUN!

Director Amanda Abney will be hosting open enrollment and Family Fun Day on March 26th at the Hippie Hutt picnic tables, where a light lunch and craft will be in the works. She looks forward to working with schools, churches, and local community members. If you would like to volunteer as a youth counselor, mentor, guest speaker, or to share your craft or even your story, she would love to have your help. Please contact her at amanda.clowersabney@westcare.com or 865-214-2544.

Amanda will have a local office at BackStreet Grub, 109 Collins Street, Irvine, KY 40336.