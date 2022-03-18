Sherman Barnett, age 72, of Spout Springs Road in Irvine, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at his home following a long illness. He was born April 9, 1949 in Estill County and was the son of the late Eugene and Mary Louise Walling Barnett. He was a retired Leggett and Platt employee and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his stepson: Ricky Rader of Clark Co.; two sisters: Rhoda Marie Anderson of Clark Co. and Sharon Joyce Walling of Estill Co.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Jean Murphy; his brother, Kenneth Ray Barnett; and his half-brother, Bobby Ray Walling.

Graveside services were conducted Sunday, March 13, at the Barnett Cemetery. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Charles Lynn Thacker, age 79, of Richmond Road in Irvine, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Baptist Health in Lexington following a sudden illness. He was born August 22, 1942 in Estill County and was the son of the late Lafayette and Rosa Cole Thacker. He was a retired mason and was a United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife Ruby Lee Jones Thacker; three sons: Timothy Lee Jones of Estill Co., Charles Leon Jones of Estill Co., and Kenneth Gene Jones of Estill Co.; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandchild, Dylan Jones.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, March 14, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tim Floyd officiating. Burial was at the Cole Cemetery.

Gene Woodson Arvin, 87, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Baptist Health of Richmond. Gene was born on March 16, 1934, at his maternal grandparents’ home on Crooked Creek, Irvine, Ky. He was the son and only child of the late Bulan and Eula Peters Arvin. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Cox Arvin.

Gene was a 1952 graduate of Estill County High School and a 1956 graduate of Eastern Kentucky State College. He began his teaching career at Estill County High School in 1957, teaching history and civics. Late in his career he had the opportunity to teach social studies to homebound students and to coach the Hargett Elementary Panthers basketball team, both of which he considered some of the most enjoyable and rewarding moments in his teaching journey.

Mr. Arvin retired from teaching in 1988 mainly to be the primary caretaker for his ailing father and later on his mother.

Gene was also employed by the KY Department of Agriculture Compliance Division measuring tobacco. He often shared many interesting stories of people and situations he encountered as the “government tobacco measuring guy from the state office.”

Gene enjoyed so many things: refinishing old furniture, rebuilding wrecked Volkswagens, visiting used bookstores, coaching little league baseball, genealogy, organizing old family pictures, and most especially, reading the newspaper cover to cover sometimes twice a day. The list could go on and on, but his biggest passion was his family, from his grandparents, parents, children, grandchildren to his great grandchildren. He always said, “Coming from a history teacher. “Remember the past, live and cherish the present, use those to shape the future.” Do not know where he got that from, but sure does make a lot of sense.

In later years, he was an avid sports fan of his grandkids and great grandkids, regularly attending their various sporting events. He could be a coach, official and mentor all rolled into one.

Gene is survived by his four children Shelia Arvin, Gene Woodson “Woody” Arvin II (JoAnn Smith) Cindy (Gary) Robinson and Gina Arvin (Dennis Hall); five grandchildren, Loren Arvin (Steven Walters), Trent Arvin, Kaitlyn (Mitchell) Weekly, Kelby Robinson and Rachel Robinson (Ryley Tompson); five great grandchildren, Andrew and Kyser Chaney, Kenslie, Ian and Sophia Weekley and one cousin, William Miles Arvin.

Funeral services for Gene Woodson Arvin will be conducted on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 1 P.M. in the Lewis Home for Funerals chapel with Rev. Kelby Robinson officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 P.M until 9 P.M. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Lewis Home for Funerals.

Pallbearers will be Trent Arvin, Kelby Robinson, Andrew Chaney, Kyser Chaney, Steven Walters, Mitchell Weekly, Ryley Thompson and Ian Weekley.

Honorary pallbearers will be all his friends, extended family, colleagues, students, and all that in some way he may have touched during his life.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Gene Woodson Arvin.

Grace Allen Berryman, 107, widow of Sheridan Berryman, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Born in Estill County, Kentucky, on August 11, 1914, she was the daughter of the late George Jackson and Ella Mae Shepherd Allen. She was a homemaker and a faithful member of Epperson First Church of God.

Survivors include two children, Freida Creech and Vivian Brumagen; six grandchildren: Thomas (Cindy) Brumagen, Robin Creech, Shelly (David) Harvey, Jody (Mary) Creech, Debbie Rose, and Susan (Stephen) Greene; ten great-grandchildren: Brandon (Natosha) Muncie, Brooke Muncie, Kristin Muncie, Jordan Horn, Dustin Watson, Amanda Johnson, Magen (Jason) Grout, Hannah Gilbert, Kaitlyn Hopkins, and Lucas Greene; 15 great-great grandchildren; several extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Ethel (Emanuel) Blackwell, Noomie (Frank) Stone, Lenna (Delbert) Embs, and Doris (David) Berryman; two brothers, Elmer (Ella) Allen and William (Betty) Allen; two daughters, Joyce Berryman and Clairetta Bolton; two sons-in-law, John M. Brumagen and Jerry Creech; and granddaughter, Joy Gilbert.

Services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 17, 2022, by Pastors Chris Williams and Bev Allen with burial to follow in Fielder Family Cemetery in Estill County. Pallbearers will be Thomas Brumagen, Jody Creech, Brandon Muncie, Dustin Watson, Jordan Horn, Lucas Greene, Kevin Gilbert, and Jason Grout. Honorary pallbearers will be Lori Berryman, Robin Tackett, Katrina Chasteen, Cheryl Lynch, Brandon Ray, Tim “Buster” Marcum, Don Cartwright, James Stone, and David Harvey. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Sometime during the late afternoon hours of March 7, 2022, Alma Miller stopped “perking.” To all who knew and loved her, that means she left this earth and passed into glory at the wondrous age of 99.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory three sons and one daughter: Edward Miller (Linda) of Newark, OH, Gary Miller of Winchester, Gregory Miller of Irvine, and Marlene Mason (Silas) of Lexington. Alma was Grandmother extraordinaire to Mary Elizabeth Lorenz (Andy), E. Scott Miller (Lindsay) and Claiborne Mason, and Great Grandmother to Johnny, Katie, Willy, Morgan and Wyatt. She is also survived by her two sisters Mary Mahler (Pete) of High Point, NC and Madeline O’Neill of El Dorado Hills, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband Othel E. “Mutt” Miller, a granddaughter Amy Miller, brothers Frank Gunkel and Bill Gunkel, and her sister Ann Blodgett.

Alma spent most of her married life in Winchester, KY and was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and frequent church volunteer. She began working at the Winchester Bank in the late 60s and retired when the bank was PNC Bank in the 1990s. She always had a smile on her face and a warm feeling in her heart. Heaven gets a great one this time.

Services were Friday, March 11, 2022, with visitation in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church followed by a mass in the church.

Verna Thornton Lunsford Alexander, age 87, of Wisemantown, Kentucky passed from this life on March 9, 2022, at her nephew’s home, Jamie Lunsford, in Waco, KY. Verna was born on July 15, 1935 to the late Mr. Robert B. Lunsford and Mrs. Joicie Tuggle Lunsford of Wisemantown. She was married, December 10, 1971, to the late Ben Alexander.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. Jesse Tuggle and Mrs. Nancy (Webb) Tuggle; Mr. Hiram Lunsford and Mrs. Nancy Thornton (Arvin) Lunsford; and her sisters and brothers: Nelly (Clyde Keller), Joicie Nancy Boyd (Charles Wheeler), Artemisia Whitehouse, Robert Bruce (Jewel), Raymond Tracy, Dovie Catherine (Edwin Daniel), Ralph Travis, Dorothy Elinor (Charles Abe Goode), Rudolph Gaines (Libby) and Dale Quintin.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Betty Hopper (Dale Lunsford), her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and her special friends.

Verna was a lifelong Christian, a talented pianist, with a great love for gospel music. Her reunion with her family in heaven is a joyful victory, but she will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Funeral services for Mrs. Alexander were conducted on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Combs, Parsons and Collins Funeral Home in Richmond. Services were officiated by Brother Jamie Lunsford.

Burial was in the Lunsford Cemetery in Wisemantown following the service.

James Preston Hall, age 78, of Teakwood Drive in Richmond, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at his home following a sudden illness. He was born March 10, 1943 in Estill County and was the son of the late Preston and Ruth Covey Hall. He was a retired Square D employee and a former member of the National Guard. He was a member of the Red House Baptist Church, the Waco Masonic Lodge and the National Turkey Wildlife Association. He had lived in Madison County most of his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife Patsy Cosby Hall and is survived by two sisters: Kathleen (Paul) Webb of Madison Co. and Doris (Jerry) Ward of Madison Co.; nieces and nephews: Angie (Larry) Stacy, Norma Owens, Paula (Al) Black and Preston (Brittany) Farthing; great nieces and nephews: Tyler (Tiffany) Cole, Rachel (Zach) Jones, Taylor Owens, Brandon (Jennifer) Black, Isiah Farthing, Rylan Farthing and Kyle Jones; special cousin Dean (Trish) Covey and special friends Tommy Taylor and Steve Steiger.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Emmaleen Cole.

A memorial service was held Sunday, March 13, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gary Maynard officiating.

Donna Faye McIntosh Cockrell, age 53, of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life on March 6, 2022, at her home. Donna was born on March 16, 1968, to the late Danny McIntosh and Wanda Babb McIntosh in Irvine, Kentucky. She was of the Christian faith.

In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her brother Danny Ray McIntosh.

Miss Cockrell is survived by her mother, Wanda Babb McIntosh; two sons, Barry Viers of Irvine, Ky., and Nicholas Viers and wife Amanda of Somerset, Ky.; two grandchildren, Kynleigh Viers and Boone Rayden McIntosh, and special aunts, Carolyn Smith, Roberta Sims, Joyce Rawlins, and Sandra McKinney, along with numerous relatives and friends to miss her and mourn her passing.

Funeral services for Donna Faye McIntosh Cockrell were conducted on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Lewis Home for Funerals with Brother Marvin Neal officiating. Interment followed in The Oakdale Cemetery in Ravenna, Kentucky.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Donna Faye McIntosh Cockrell.