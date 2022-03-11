Wanda Lee Cox Shively, 70, of Irvine, died Monday, February 28, 2022, at Marcum and Wallace Hospital following a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Richmond, Ky. on September 1, 1951, the daughter of the late Charlie and Faye Stevens Cox. Wanda was a retired certified nursing assistant and walked her own spiritual path.

In her last hour she got to be with all three of her children and her beloved cat, Gabby. Survivors include sons Frankie Lee Yeager (Rhonda), Joseph Patrick Yeager, Lance Owen Yeager (Kathleen); siblings Jessie Lynn Grindstaff (Darrell), Rick Steve Cox (Tricia), and Charles Cox, Jr.; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Shively.

In accordance with Wanda’s wishes, she was cremated, and no public service is scheduled at this time. Leave condolences for the family, share a memory, light a memorial candle, or plant a tree in Wanda’s memory at www.reppertfuneralhome.com

As Wanda so firmly believed, “We shall meet, know, remember and love each other again.”

Reppert Funeral Home & Cremation Service was entrusted with arrangements.

Ronald Gene Stone, age 76, of East Fork Road in Owingsville, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling following a long illness. He was born March 3, 1945 in Winchester and was the son of the late Charlie and Mona Richardson Stone. He was a farmer and a former employee of Bundy Tubing. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his daughter Hope Newman (Josh) Bobbitt of Versailles; one sister Debbie (John) Hatton of Winchester; one brother Kenneth “Jackie” (Virginia) Stone of Irvine; two grandchildren, Connor and Victoria Bobbitt and his companion Betty Johnson of Winchester.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Gayle Stone.

Memorial services will be conducted at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Rachel Ann Crow Means Butler, age 74, of the Brassfield Community of Madison County, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Rachel, the daughter of the late Floyd and Elora Hall Crow, was born in Estill County on September 11, 1947. She worked in housekeeping at Marcum Wallace Hospital and enjoyed cross stitching, reading and playing her guitar. Her family was her life and she dearly loved each of them. She was also very fond of her little dog, Cocoa. She was a member of Our Old Country Church in Bearwallow.

Rachel united in marriage to Johnny Means who preceded her in death on September 2, 2013. In 2017, she married Donald Ray Butler who survives.

Other survivors include two sons: David (& Shelia) Means and Roger (& Connie) Means; two daughters: Melinda Means and Kathy (& Marco) Martin all of Richmond; four step-daughters, one special daughter: Ruth Butler; 11 grandchildren: Melissa (& Brian) Williams, Felicia Owens, JoAnne (& Kyle) Embree, John Means, Dallas (& Beth) Means, Zach (& Megan) Martin, Brittany Martin, Heather (& Brandon) Spires, Karianne (& Kyle) Adams, Josh Willis and Johnathan Means and 17 great-grandchildren.

Rachel was also preceded in death by her brother: Edward Melton Crow.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Begley officiating. Burial will follow in the Flatwoods Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be John Means, Dallas Means, Josh Willis, Johnathan Means, Zach Martin and Kyle Embree. Honorary pallbearers will be Samuel Williams and Brandon Spires.

Mr. Leighton Worrell, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022, after a short illness. Leighton was born and grew up in the Rice Station community of Estill County. He attended Eastern Kentucky University. After college he began his career in teaching in the Estill County High School He also was the girls head basketball coach at Estill County and held a very successful record. Most recently he was a substitute teacher in the Fayette County School System. He was a member of the Rice Station Christian Church.

He is survived by: his sister, Cherri Carpenter; his brothers-in-law, Hargus Rogers and Jerry Tipton; his sister-in-law, Carol Worrell; as well as a host of other extended family and friends who will sadly miss him.

Leighton was preceded in death by: his father, Rev. Thaddeus Worrell; his mother, Minnie Lou Richardson Worrell; his brother, Thad Worrell; his sisters, Hope Tipton, and Tincie Rogers; and his brother-in-law Jonah Carpenter.

Graveside services were conducted on Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Richmond Cemetery with Bro. Joe Hall officiating. The family respectfully request that for health reasons, attendees please wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Lexington Humane Society.

Honorary pallbearers will be: Mike Chaney, Ray Harold Hardy, Tobo Bryant, Earl Kirby, Steve Grave, Johnathan Rogers, Hargus Rogers, Mark Worrell, and the Elders & Deacons at Rice Station Christian Church.

The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home, W. Main St., Richmond, is in charge of the arrangements. www.cpcfh.com

Bro. William Luther Elliot Jr., age 88, of Greens Crossing Rd in Richmond, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, at Baptist Health in Lexington following a short illness. He was born January 19, 1934 in Harlan County and was the son of the late William Luther and Nancy Ann Morris Elliott. He was a retired machine operator for Scanpac and was a member of the Pine Hill Baptist Church. He had lived in Madison County for most his life.

He is survived by his wife Ruth Spurlock Elliott; one son Denny Ray Elliott (Carolyn) of Tennessee; one brother Allen Elliott of Louisiana; three grandchildren: Rebecca Lynn Holman (Chris), Heather Renee Tumey (Jamie) and Jonathan David Elliott (Chelsea); and 11 great-grandchildren: Toshia, Lexie, Tyler, Maddie (Pancake), Gabriel, Isaiah, Jaden, Cami, Xander, Shelby and William.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters, Emma Jenn Howard, Mary Nell Walker, Inez Brindley, Juanita Brown and Ella Belinda Jones and three brothers, Harry, Darriel and Benny Elliott.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, March 4, at the Victory World Outreach Church Center in Richmond with Rev. Chris Holman officiating. Burial was at the Flatwoods Cemetery. Pallbearers were his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Delmus (Bunt) Gross, age 82, of Irvine, Ky., passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, March 3, 2022, following a long illness. He was born in Beattyville, Ky. on May 28, 1939 to the late Charlie and Emma Gross. He was the owner of Gross Auto Sales in Irvine and had been in the car business for 60 years. He was a successful businessman and truly enjoyed the many friends and acquaintances he made over the years selling cars. He had lived in Estill County all of his life. He attended the Ravenna Nazarene Church.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Emily Gross; two sons: Stephen Gross of Irvine, and Phillip Gross (Jessica) of Lexington; three grandsons: Jacob Gross of Lexington, Jack Gross of Lexington, and Gavin Thacker of Irvine; and one brother Bob Gross of Dayton, Ohio.

He is also survived by a faithful friend and employee, Gina Arvin. Also, a special cousin, Delmont Gross of Irvine.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Charles Kevin Gross; one sister, Agnes Cretcher; and two brothers, Delbert and Ed Gross.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, March 7, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. William Owens and Bro. John Anderson officiating. Burial was at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers were Jacob Gross, Jack Gross, Gavin Thacker, Willard Horn, Paul Jernigan and Glendle Flynn.

Honorary pallbearers were Michael Woolery, Delmont Gross, Mike Tuttle, Dwayne Brinegar, Gene Arvin, Ted Brittain, Donnie Tipton, Glen Snowden and all friends and former employees.