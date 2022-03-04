The Irvine Police Department released a statement on Monday morning that K-9 Sgt. Fritz (retired), was humanely euthanized on Monday Feb 28th, 2022 at Mountain View Animal Clinic in Ravenna Ky. with his home family and Mayor James Gross present.

Sgt. Fritz (registered name was Bocephus Von Prufenpuden Lane) served the community as the Irvine Police Department’s drug and tracking K-9 from 2012 until his retirement in 2021.

After his retirement from street level work, he served as an ambassador, bridging young children from the local schools with law enforcement. Sgt. Fritz made several appearances with “Uncle Kris” during the Christmas season and also with the Cub Scout, Girl Scouts, Touch a Truck educational series with the library, the Mushroom Festivals, senior class trips and many other engagements.

Sgt. Fritz was an amazing officer that helped the community in so many ways that it is hard to mention them all. He was always welcomed at E.M.S., Fire Stations (most of the firemen had blackened finger nails trying to get his ball away), District Court (Judge Leach always urging him to “be present”) and many of our local businesses. Sgt. Fritz loved to play tug (you would never win) and swim in his pond.

“We will miss you, Sgt. Fritz, and we thank you for your service. K-9“Bear” will take it from here.

“Rest now, partner,” said Chief John Sturniolo.