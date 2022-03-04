Lonnie Allen Gray, age 70, of Furnace Junction Road in Ravenna, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at his home following a short illness. He was born December 26, 1951 in Estill County and was the son of the late Marion and Murel McIntosh Gray. He was retired from the oil fields and was a member of the American Legion. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by one daughter, Stacy Gray of Ohio; two sisters, Darlene Hughes and Sandy (Donnie) Tipton of Estill Co., two brothers, Linville (Vickie) Gray of Ohio and David (Tammy) Gray of Estill Co.; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his companion Ella Hall.

He was preceded in death by two daughters, Tina Gray and Jennifer Gray; two sisters, Patricia McKinney and Elaine Levi; and three brothers: Marion “Moondog” Gray, Donnie Simp Gray and Robbie Gray.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, February 25, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kenny Wasson officiating. Burial was at the Marcum Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ronnie McKinney, Linville Gray, David Gray, Matthew Gray, Jackie Young and Jesse Levi.

Honorary pallbearers were Mike Rogers, Goble Rogers, Eldon Rogers, David Congleton and Cody Abney.

Patricia Elaine Thomas, age 78, of Blackburn Road in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. She was born June 24, 1943 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Floyd and Dorothy Puckett Ballard. She was a retired CMS employee and was a member of the Calvary Tabernacle Church in Corbin. She was a former member of the Eastern Star. She had lived in Estill County all her life .

She is survived by her husband Tracy Harvey Thomas; six daughters: Vonda (Tim) Floyd of Estill Co., Maleia Thomas of Estill Co., Tamara Thomas of Estill Co., Cierra (Justin) Lawnizak of Madison Co., Emily Elizabeth Thomas of Tennessee, Amelia Charlien Thomas of Estill Co., five sons: Michael Thomas of Estill Co., Craig (Melanie) Thomas of Laurel Co., Elmer (Marla) Thomas of Madison Co., Phillip (Tonya) Thomas of Estill Co., and Joseph Thomas of Laurel Co.; one brother, Alvin Ballard of Illinois; 21 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; a special nephew, Johnny Seals, and two special nieces, Jessica Seals and Rachael Hull.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, February 28, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Craig Thomas and Bro. Elmer Thomas officiating. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Zachary Thomas, Travis Thomas, Jeremiah Floyd, Daniel Floyd and Justin Lawnizak.

Bettina Sue Horn Wiseman, age 81, of Irvine, KY, departed this life on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Irvine, Kentucky.

Born in Ravenna KY, on November 30, 1939, to the late Chester A. Alan Arthur Horn and Lilia Mae Gross Horn, Sue was a proud graduate of Irvine High School and focused on learning all the skills of business. She enjoyed singing in the choir. In the nineteen sixties and seventies Sue worked for the Kroger Company and WIRV Radio Station. Then she found her dream job by opening a florist with Darryl. She was very successful for 35 years. She really enjoyed the friends she made and making people happy with her beautiful flower arrangements. She always had a passion for the Christmas holidays, celebrating Jesus, cooking large dinners for her relatives and decorating all throughout the house.

In addition to her parents, Bettina was also preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene Horn and Duwayne Horn; three sisters, Colonsa Horn, Eudale Horn Kuntz Martin, and Reva Jean Horn Puckett; a special niece Kimberly Rae Kuntz, and a special nephew Mickey Lynn West.

Sue is survived by her husband of 62 years, Melvin Wiseman; two sons, Darryl Alan (Richard) Wiseman, Atlanta, Georgia; Mark David (Sherry) Wiseman, Irvine, Ky.; three grandchildren: Ashley Rene Wiseman of Richmond, Ky.; Alexander David Wiseman of Berea, Ky.; Ethan Chaise Wiseman of Berea, Ky.; her very special great grandson Jansyn Alexander Wiseman, of Richmond, Ky.; one sister, her very best friend, Barbara Ann Horn West, of Irvine, Ky,; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

A celebration of life service will be conducted on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the White Oak Church of God in Irvine, Kentucky at 2 p.m. with Brother Glendon Woosley officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 1 p.m. until the service time of 2 p.m. at the church.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Bettina Sue Horn Wiseman.

Dennie Young, 75, of Irvine passed away at his residence on Thursday, February 24, 2022. He was born in Richmond on February 8, 1947 to Walter and Lena Young.

He is survived by his wife Linda Young of Irvine, a son Terry Wayne Young of Irvine, five grandchildren, a brother Earl Young and wife Beverly of Irvine, a sister in-law Wilma Young and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Lena Young and two brothers Ernest and Raymond Young.

Funeral services were held Sunday, February 27, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine with Bro. Wayne Knopp officiating. Burial was in the Young and Dunn Cemetery on Barnes Mountain. Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine was in charge of services.

Wanda Mae Knox, age 85, passed away on February 25, 2022 at her residence in Stanton, Kentucky. Born in Powell County, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Florence Hatton and a former cook at Powell County Head Start. She was a faithful member of Knowlton Church of God for 28 years who enjoyed sewing, making quilts and spending time with her special friends, Alma Caldwell, Betty Sparks, Ada Donithan, Clota Rogers and Millie Rogers.

Wanda is survived by two sons, Dallas (Carla) Knox of Ravenna and Gary (Maggie) Knox of Mt. Sterling; two daughters, Reva (Kenneth) Wasson of Ravenna and Kim (Melvin Jr.) Banks of Stanton; seven grandchildren: Renee (Allen Farmer) Hurst, Amanda (Billy) Ross, Rebecca Wasson, Dustin Fraley, William (Micki) Arvin, Clarissa Arvin and Matthew Arvin along with great grandchildren, Kendall Arvin, Sophia Arvin, Trey Arvin, Kenneth Arvin, Kobe White, Ava White, Henlee Arvin, Haleigh Noble, Harlan Noble, Jax Hurst and Raiden Powell.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Terry Barnes and Bro. Kenneth Wasson were held Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home in Stanton. Burial was in Hatton Creek Cemetery with Will Arvin, Amanda Ross, Renee Hurst, Rebecca Wasson, Kobe White, Henry Chandler, Willie Brewer and Allen Brewer serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Barbara and Red Johnson, Clarissa Arvin, Billy Ross, Kay Egnor, Easter Derickson and all members of Knowlton Church of God. Arrangements were by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Benjamin H. (Ben) Strickland, age 56, of Waco, Kentucky, departed this life suddenly on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Baptist Health of Richmond.

Ben was born on February 27, 1965, in Tampa, Florida to the late Barney Strickland and Esta Simpson Collins. He was of the Methodist faith and loved his Lord and Savior.

In addition to his father, Ben was also preceded in death by his two stepfathers, Gregory Turvey and Tom Collins, along with his grandparents, Bill and Mary Simpson.

Mr. Strickland is survived by his loving wife, Frances Strickland of Waco, Kentucky; his mother, Esta Collins of Bushnell, Florida; five children, Shawn Strickland and wife Niki of Georgetown, Dillon Strickland of Richmond, Amanda Waters and husband Tyler of Lexington, Josh Dalton of Waco, and Jesse Dalton of Irvine, Kentucky; one sister, Esta M. Smith and husband Norman of Kissimmee, Florida; and three grandchildren: Jessiah, Brooklyn, and Jesse Dalton III, along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends to miss him and mourn his passing.

Funeral services for Benjamin H. (Ben) Strickland will be conducted on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Lewis Home for Funerals with Brother Scott Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in the Strickland family cemetery in Waco. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Josh, Jessiah, and Jesse Dalton, Dillon and Shawn Strickland and Jeff Henry. Honorary pallbearers will be Brooklyn Dalton, Amanda Strickland, Curtis Jarrell, Jesse Dalton Sr., Brad Brenegar, Deno Alexander, Terry Bray, Noah Lutes, Christian Abney, Holden Lutes, Jesse Lutes, Rylee Lutes, Mike Estes, Dennis Carroll, Ola Estes Jr., John Estes, John Bellfield, Terry Napier, Shirley Brenegar, Marty Simpson, Jay Cobb, Robert Fletcher, Vance (LB) and the boys, and Ashley Powell.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Benjamin H. (Ben) Strickland.

Melba A. Wade McQueen, age 77, of Jodi Lane in Irvine, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. She was born November 1, 1944, in Kosciusko, Mississippi and was the daughter of the late Lester Curtis and Minnie Irvin Wade. She was a retired accountant clerk for the Estill County Health Department and had lived in Estill County since 1978. She was preceded in death by her husband Tracy W. McQueen Sr.

She is survived by three daughters: Dawn E. McQueen Mortimer (Simon) of Laurel Co., Kelley A. Harlow of Estill Co., and Susan A. McQueen of Estill Co.; one son Patrick E. McQueen of Boyle Co.; one stepson Tracy W. McQueen Jr. of North Carolina; eight grandchildren: William D. Harlow, Benjamin J. McQueen, Shelby D. Neal (Derrick), Jonathan L. McQueen, Connor D. Harlow, Stephen D. McQueen, Caidan P.T. McQueen and James D. Harlow; one great-grandchild, the light of her later years, Lara Marie Neal. and her beloved dog Saint Cyrilla.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one half-sister, Patricia Mangrum, one brother, M.C. Wade, two half-brothers, Charles Tisbury and W.M. Tisbury and one foster sister-in-law, Katherine Canter.

A memorial service is scheduled for a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Irene Neal, age 81, of Meridian Way in Richmond, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. She was born May 1, 1940 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Lennie and Bertha McIntosh Adams. She was a retired seamstress for Carhartt and attended the Gum Springs Church of God. She had lived in Estill County most her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, James G. Neal.

She is survived by one sister Jeanette Vincent of Madison Co.; three brothers: James Adams of Estill Co., Lennie Adams Jr. of Estill Co., and Reece Adams of Ohio, as well as several loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by three sisters, Mattie Lou Sparks, Anna Mae Murray and Estine Finney, and two brothers, Harold Adams and William Adams.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, March 1, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Neal Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Tommy Vincent, William Hardy, Justin Wiseman, James Bell, Boyd Henry, Dustin Sparks, Jeremy Wiseman and Shawn Baber. Honorary Pallbearers were Roger Powell, Mark Murray and Tim Wiseman.