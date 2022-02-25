Breck Lewis Powell, 84, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Marcum & Wallace Hospital, Irvine. He was born April 29, 1937 in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Lawrence and Dorothy Crowe Powell.

He had a son, Gary (Robin) Powell; a daughter, Sherrie (Mike) Powell; a brother, Tommy Powell; three sisters, Mae Tibbs, Brenda Smith, and Carolyn Powell; and grandchildren Courtney (Jonathan) Worley, Laura (Brandon) Haydon, and Jordan Powell.

Services were Monday, February 21, at the Irvine First Church of God, officiated by Rev. Eric Patrick. Burial was in Dunaway Cemetery with John Cox, James Ruffin, Rusty Neal, Darrell Sargent, Mike Abney, and Justin Abney serving as pallbearers.

Russell Smith, Jr., 32, of Irvine, passed away Wednesday Feb. 16, 2022 at the University Of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born in Mt. Sterling to Russell Smith, Sr. and Morena Smith.

He is survived by his grandparents Charles and Devonda Durham, a son Billy Estes, two brothers Trenton Durham and Travon Durham, a sister Desiree Sharp and her husband Andrew and his Honey Dog. He was preceded in death by his parents Russell Sr. and Morena Smith and a brother Blake Smith.

Funeral services were held Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine. Burial was in the Spencer Ridge Cemetery in Lee County. Pallbearers were Travon Durham, Trenton Durham, Jeffery Riddle, Joe Riddle, Phillip Stevens, Lonnie Brandenburg, Billy Estes and Ethan Adams. Honorary pallbearers were Desiree Smith, Andrew Sharpe and Wyatt Francisco. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services.

Dennis Ray Gilbert, Sr., 73, husband of the late Denise Gilbert, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022 in Lexington, KY. He was born September 6, 1948 in Irvine, KY to the late Richard and Minnie Gilbert.

Dennis is survived by two children, Melissa (Billy) Lambert and Dennis (Jaime) Gilbert Jr.; grandchildren Nathan Combs, Paige Gilbert, Hunter Gilbert and Haley Gilbert; siblings Della M. Young, Mildred (Bobby) Tolson, Vendell (Sue) Gilbert, Freddie (Darlene) Gilbert and Marcy (Jimmy) Grace. Other than his wife and parents, Dennis is preceded in death by a brother, Elbert Gilbert.

Services were Sunday, February 20, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main St. There was a private burial service.

Norma Jones Murrell passed away peacefully on February 6, 2022, at the age of 101. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Thomas Murrell, Jr. after 60 years of marriage.

She was born on January 5, 1921, in Middletown, OH, the daughter of the late Rev. Anderson and Nola Ratliff Jones. She was the loving mother of Tom and Anne Murrell, grandmother of John Leichty, Sarah Murrell Knight, Charles Richard Leichty and Dr. Matthew Thomas Murrell; the great-grandmother of Elliot Thomas Knight, Eleanor Anne Knight, Walke Thomas Edward Leichty, Nathaniel Reeve Murrell and Owens Childs Murrell.

She was a volunteer at the Middletown Regional Hospital, and a volunteer as a Red Cross Gray Lady at Dayton Veteran’s Hospital. She was employed by Armco Steel Corp. in the Credit Union, and then became secretary for 20 years at Armco Park and Shaker Run Golf Course which her husband developed and managed.

She was a graduate of Irvine High School in Irvine, Kentucky. She retired from Armco Park, and began a new career as manager of the Warren County, Senior Citizen Center, which included 13 other senior centers throughout Warren Co., Ohio. She enjoyed playing golf at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Course in Lebanon, Ohio, attending her Bible Study Group, reading, and hearing about the activities of her grandchildren living in South Carolina, New York and Kentucky. She was a member of the Breiel Blvd. First Church of God in Middletown, Ohio. There will be a private graveside service at the Memorial Chapel of Woodside Cemetery Mausoleum beside her husband. Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home will be in charge of the funeral.

When the Hosparus of Louisville social worker asked mom to describe herself, she responded that she was a “Devout Christian, honest and loved her family.” Her family will miss her but now she will be with her husband, parents, brothers and sisters and friends in a much better place.

In lieu of flowers her family requests donations to Hosparus Health in Louisville, KY and to Hospice Care of Middletown, OH. The Hospice nurses and staff were outstanding in their care of mom as was the Masonic Home of KY.

Theodore Ray Witt, age 100, of Louisville, Ky., formerly of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life on February 14, 2022, at the Forest Springs Health Care Facility in Louisville.

Ray was born on August 18, 1921, in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Arthur and Stella Witt. He was a United States Navy veteran of World War II and served in the Atlantic, North Atlantic, Ireland, Gibraltar, Wales, as well as in the invasion of Sicily. In addition, Ray served in the Central Pacific during the invasion of Iwo Jima and participated in the occupation of Japan. He received the following medals and battle stars for his service: American Theatre Campaign, European-African Middle Eastern Theatre Campaign (1 battle star), Asiatic Pacific Theatre Campaign (3 battle stars), Occupation of Japan, Campaign and Service Victory Medal World War II, and Good Conduct Medal. After his military service he returned to Irvine, married and raised his family. Ray retired after 30 years of service from the Lexington Blue-Grass Army Depot, where he worked as an electronic technician branch supervisor in the Statistical Evaluation Branch, Directorate for Quality. He was a member of River Drive Christian Church, where he served in various capacities, such as Elder, Sunday school teacher, and song leader. He was previously a member of the First Baptist Church in Irvine, where he served as a deacon, Sunday school superintendent, teacher, and song leader. His passion was music, and he loved singing and playing the harmonica. He was a member of Builders for Christ, a men’s Christian fellowship organization, which he faithfully attended and served as song leader for many years.

Along with his parents, Ray was also preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Eunice; a son, Danny R. Witt; a granddaughter, Heather Witt; sisters Alma and Opal Witt; and brothers Chester, Kenneth, Estill, Frank and Eugene Witt.

He is survived by his daughter, Janie Stone and her husband Ryan; a granddaughter DeAnna Neal and her husband Brian; two great-grandchildren, Shelby and Jacob Neal; sister-in-laws Pauline Witt (Estill) and Julia Witt (Frank), and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Theodore Ray Witt were conducted on Friday, February 18th, at River Drive Christian Church with Brother Paul Groves officiating. Interment followed at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Full military honors were provided by Post #79 of Irvine, Ky.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Theodore Ray Witt.

Georgia E. Walton Barker, age 90, born August 18, 1931, departed this life for her Heavenly home February 14, 2022. She had lived in Estill Co. all her life. She was a member of the South Irvine Pentecostal Church of God. She loved God and spending time with her family. She was an avid quilter.

She was the daughter of the late Luther & Viola Robertson Walton and was the wife of the late Silas H. Barker.

She is survived by 13 children: Elizabeth A. Freeman of Beattyville, Cathy Shepherd and companion, James Richardson of Mt. Vernon, Frances V. Walsh of Rockledge, FL, Judy M. McKinney (Glen) of Irvine, Sarah R. Brinegar (Kenny) of Irvine, Mary Sue Brinegar (Shirley) of Richmond, Martha L. Brinegar (Ralph) of Richmond, Virginia L. Embree (Roger) of Richmond, Carolyn F. Bishop (Mark) of Irvine, Silas David Barker of Irvine, Michael P. Barker (Milandia) of Irvine, Owen J. Barker (Rebecca) of Irvine, R. Joy Brown (Fred) of Irvine; one brother, Earl Walton (Frances) of Richmond, one sister, Mary J. Overbay of Richmond; son-in-law Doug Kirby, special granddaughter Judy Francis Bryant; special grandsons Mark Anthony Tubbs and Chad Tubbs; 32 grandchildren, 38 great- grandchildren; 16 great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, James W. Walton and Charles F. Walton; three stepdaughters: Norma L. Walton (Jim), Provie M. Kirby, and Mary L. Shrader (Rodney); four sons-in-law: Billy Freeman, Jr., Gerald R. Walsh, Martin Bryant and Ralph Brinegar.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, February 18, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ethan McKinney and Bro. Greg King officiating. Burial was at the Walton Cemetery.

Naomi Frances Stamper Rawlins, age 87, of Selma, Alabama, formerly of Irvine, Ky., departed this life on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at her home in Alabama.

Born on January 8,1935 in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Lonnie and Dessie Baker Stamper, Naomi was a retired schoolteacher, artist, basket weaver, and a member of the Irvine Lions Club for several years, as well as a member of the Plantersville Christian Church. She also sang in the Rice Station Christian Church choir and was a member of the Irvine Dulcimer Club.

In addition to her parents, Miss Rawlins is also preceded in death by her husband, David “Doug” Rawlins, one brother, Charles Richard Stamper, and a sister-in-law, Rose Stamper.

Survivors include one sister, Peggy Crowe and husband Leo of Opelika, Alabama; three nephews: Berry Leo Crowe and wife Barbara; Roy Clay Crowe and wife Susan; and Charles Bryant Crowe and wife Lori all of Alabama, and one niece, Mary Frances Reid and husband Dennis of Georgia, as well as many other relatives and friends to miss her and mourn her passing.

Funeral services for Naomi Frances Stamper Rawlins were conducted on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 in the chapel of Lewis Home for Funerals with many of the Crowe family officiating. Interment followed in the Cobb Hill Cemetery.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Naomi Frances Stamper Rawlins.