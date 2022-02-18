Irvine Nursing Home flooded with cards and gifts

By: Lisa Bicknell

On January 31, Meranda Noble, the activities director at Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation, created a Facebook post stating that the nursing home residents would “love to be your Valentine.”

“Feel free to mail or drop off valentine cards at the facility,” the post said. It also featured photos of the smiling faces of some of the nursing home residents who chose to participate.

The post touched many hearts and within a few days had been shared thousands of times. It eventually was viewed by more than four million people.

Phone calls and text messages flooded in. Meranda said she spoke with or texted people from Sweden, Europe, Cuba, Uganda, South America, Australia, Germany, and Scotland, as well as many other states. She heard from CEOs of corporate companies, organizations, teachers, truckers, daycares, and churches.

Residents were sent blankets, stuffed animals, candy, fresh flowers, and fake flowers. One trucker from Colorado had a long stemed rose shipped to each of the 80 residents.

“It’s been overwhelming, but we’ve been overjoyed,” Meranda said.

The nursing home, which is currently closed to visitors because of Covid cases among residents and staff, posted a video on Sunday with images of the mind-boggling amount of mail they’d received.

They also shared video of some of the residents’ reactions when they first saw it. Reactions ranged from smiles of surprise to happy tears.

“When I made this post, I was hoping that friends, families and local churches would drop off cards,” Meranda said. “I never expected this.”

“The last two years have been hard, the pandemic has made it hard on everyone but especially my bunch. I have been asking for something to reinstate and rebuild my passion for healthcare, to show me there was still kind people in the world.

“The kindness I have felt this week has showed me that there is still good people in this world and that our nursing homes aren’t forgotten,” Meranda wrote in a Facebook post.

There were so many items sent to the nursing

home, that every resident received plenty of gifts and cards.

Staff packaged them in gift bags, and after lunch on Valentine’s Day, they each received a cupcake and their treat bags.

Meranda said she’d already had people asking what they can do for Easter and Mother’s Day, etc.

While Meranda greatly appreciates the thought, she said she hopes those who are reaching out to them from far away will also remember residents in nursing homes near them.

Meranda Noble has been the activity director at the nursing home for nearly two years. She began working there in 2017 as a nurse aide, so she knows the residents well.

“I love hearing their stories,” she said.

She also said, “I always heard the more people who love you the better.”

In this case, residents of the Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation must be feeling very well-loved indeed.