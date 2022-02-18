Etta J. Sparks, age 91, of Irvine, Ky., departed this life on February 11, 2022, at the Baptist Health Facility in Richmond, Ky. Etta was born on October 28, 1930, in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Park and Louann Henry Johnson. She was a loving mother, homemaker and a member of the West Side Christian Church.

In addition to her parents, Miss Sparks was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sparks Jr., two sons, Robert Wayne Sparks and William J. Sparks; one brother, J.C. Johnson; a sister, Jean Covey; and a grandson Steven Sparks.

Miss Sparks is survived by a son, Michael Edward Sparks Sr. and his wife Tabatha; one sister, Irene Gillespie; three grandchildren: Lisa Michelle Sparks, Michael Edward Sparks Jr., and Christopher J. Sparks; three great-grandchildren, Ryan and Kannon Sparks, and Jordan Hamm; daughter in law, Norma Sparks, along with several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Etta J. Sparks was conducted on Monday, February 14, 2022, in the Lewis Home for Funerals chapel with Rev. William P. Covey officiating. Interment followed in the Oakdale Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Michael Sparks Jr., Ryan Sparks, Scottie Tipton, Robbie Tipton, Frank Lockett, and Christopher Sparks.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Etta J. Sparks.

Joseph Allen Stacy, 75, of Richmond, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022 at his home. Joseph was born on November 5, 1946 in Estill County, and was the son of Dennis and Helen Johnston Stacy, both of whom preceded him in death. He was a retired truck driver, having worked for Barger’s Towing. He was a U.S Army veteran of the Vietnam War and was a member of the Harris Memorial Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife Brenda Sue Culton Stacy of Richmond; two sons, Steve Allen Stacy (Teresa), of Richmond, Ky, and Justin Scott Stacy, of Berea; one granddaughter, Ava Elizabeth Stacy; three sisters, Joan Murphy, Jen Collins, and Jane Bishop, all of Irvine; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Stacy and Jerry Stacy and a sister Judy Stacy.

A funeral service was held at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 with Rev. Ronald Lutes officiating. His nephews served as pallbearers. Burial followed in the Richmond Cemetery.

Hubert Chaney, 86, of Clay City passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. He was born in Irvine Ky. on Dec. 6, 1935 to Steve and Eliza Walters Chaney. He was self-employed until he retired.

Mr. Chaney is survived by one son Jesse Chaney, one daughter Shyra Smith, one daughter-in-law Tasha Chaney, one sister Gay Goforth; and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Steve and Eliza Walters Chaney; two sons Cris Chaney and Steve Collect; three brothers: Ralph Chaney, Chris Chaney, and Chester Chaney; five sisters Hoyt Handy, Mary Ruth Howell, Faye Plunkett, Virginia Arthur, and Bessie Bols.

Funeral services were held Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022, at the Grayson Funeral Chapel in Irvine with Bro. Kenny Wasson officiating. Burial followed in the McIntosh Cemetery at Irvine Ky. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Donald Winkler, 94, of Estill County, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022, at the Marcum-Wallace Memorial Hospital in Irvine. Donald was born on June 22, 1927, in Estill County, Kentucky and was the son of the late Greeley and Mattie Warford Winkler. He was a retired brick mason and had previously resided in Ohio, before moving back to Estill County.

Survivors include a daughter, Sandi Postle of Ohio; two sisters, Thelma Weidle of Carlisle, Ohio and Barbara Crawford of Lexington, Kentucky; one grandson and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: A. J. Winkler and Billy Winkler.

Funeral Services were held Saturday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home in Irvine, Kentucky. Burial followed in the Winkler Family Cemetery at Crooked Creek.

The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Anthony Wayne Newton, age 72, of North Court Street in Irvine, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, at the Baptist Health in Richmond following a short illness. He was born October 9, 1949 in Hamilton, Ohio and was the son of the late Tracy Newton and Jessie Stamper Gilbert. He was a mechanic and had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his wife Sandra Horn Newton; four daughters: Ladonna (Doug) Harrison of Estill Co., Crystal Newton of Madison Co., Georgia Newton of Madison Co., and Sarah Newton of Laurel Co.; two sons, Anthony Wayne Newton, Jr. of Laurel Co. and Matthew Newton of Laurel Co.; one sister Melanie Miller of Estill Co.; one brother William Gilbert of Estill Co.; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, February 9, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Carolyn Sue Gross, age 74, of River Drive in Irvine, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, following a long illness. She was born November 1, 1947 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Clyde and Emma Bailey Dixon. She was a graduate of Irvine High School and dedicated her life to caring for others. She will be missed by family and her many friends she considered family.

She is survived by one sister Billie Jean Cawood of Madison Co., one brother Howard Donnie Dixon of Estill Co.; one niece Stephanna (Pete Figgis) of Cawood; a nephew J. C. (Debbie) Cawood; great-niece Ashley Cawood; great-nephew Jed Cawood; and seven great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Russell Gross and her brother; and Larry Dixon.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, February 11, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kyle Burnette officiating. Burial was at the Oakdale Cemetery.

Eva Dean Collins, age 74, of Stevens Avenue in Irvine, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, at her home following a long illness. She was born August 30, 1948 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Flemon and Nannie Lunsford Dozier. She was homemaker and her hobbies included fishing, yard sales and going for car rides in the country. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman D. Collins, and is survived by one son, Sherman “Wayne” Collins of Irvine, and three grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by four sisters, Ruth Sparks, Blanch Sparks, Ruby Sparks, Lillie Mae Luster and four brothers, John, Claude, Charlie and Lester Barrett.

No services are scheduled at this time. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.