By: Lisa Bicknell

Photo submitted

Carl Dennis Williams, Jr. recorded a song titled ‘Bluegrass Town Without a Train.’ William’s hit topped the Bluegrass Today charts last week.

The first time recording artist Jr. Williams heard the words to the song “Railroad Town Without a Train,” he knew that it was one he’d want to record.

Being Estill County born and bred, the song resonated with him, as he felt it would anyone else who has lived in once thriving railroad towns.

“The railroad was once such a vital part of Irvine and Ravenna,” he said.

Jr. included the song, written by Thomm Jutz and Tim Stafford, on his first solo album “Railroad Town” which is tentatively scheduled to be released in April.

He credits Mark Hodges and Mountain Fever Records with giving him the opportunity to create a solo project, a collection of musical styles that have influenced him, including “more traditional-sounding Bluegrass, some country/Americana tunes, and a few ‘old standard’ Gospel songs.”

Making music is a way of life for Jr. Williams. A well-renowned banjo picker, he also plays guitar and other instruments.

He began his “semi-illustrious” career, as he calls it, playing in area churches with his dad, Carl Dennis Williams, Sr., a Baptist preacher, and other local pickers from the Drip Rock area.

Jr’s first experience making music with a band outside of church was with the Silver Dollar Band in 1984. He then played with the Bishops and the Calvary Heirs, as well as, more recently, Bluegrass bands NewFound Rd. and Newtown.

Jr. is currently touring with the Tim Shelton Syndicate, and his record company is urging him to put together his own band and tour as a solo artist.

“Railroad Town Without a Train” was released in September of 2021 and quickly appeared on the Bluegrass Today charts at #14. The song made it up to #7, then moved up and down on the charts before landing squarely in the number one spot last week.

It’s a place Jr. has been before as part of NewFound Rd. and Newtown, but that pinnacle is new territory to him on his own.

He’s thrilled to have made the climb.