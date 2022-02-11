Robert W. “Bob” Shaffer, Berea, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on January 25, 2022. He was the loving and devoted husband of Carol Phillips Shaffer for 62 years.

Born in 1930 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Rex and Catherine Shaffer.

At the age of 13, Bob determined to spend his life serving others. In 1963, he and his father took a bus to the March on Washington, where they heard Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Spurred by those early experiences, Bob went on to be a relentless servant leader and impactful social entrepreneur.

After graduating from Williamsport High School, where he was a high scoring running back, Bob earned degrees at Wheaton College and Princeton Theological Seminary. In 1964, in response to a call for ministers to go to Mississippi to assist in voter registration, he worked in Hattiesburg, Mississippi during the time that three young civil rights workers were murdered and buried in a Mississippi dyke. He returned home and recruited more people to go to Mississippi.

Sargent Shriver, the Director of The Office of Economic Opportunity, noted Bob’s efforts and chose him as one of twenty specialists to lead anti-poverty programs in the nation’s poorest counties. Bob chose the Cumberland Valley of Kentucky, where he helped to found Kentucky Highlands Investment Corp. Now over fifty years old, it has been one of the most successful War on Poverty programs and helped create or maintain 25,000 jobs in rural Kentucky.

Bob was a community organizer par excellence and had a hand in launching countless initiatives and programs in Kentucky and New Jersey, where he was on the board of the Fair Share Housing Center. His advocacy, strategy, and negotiation skills were matched by his passion and courage. Anti-poverty advocates faced many threats, and he recalled moving his mattress to the bathroom in one motel room because he feared someone might shoot through the windows after a contentious meeting. He told of a colleague who always left a toothpick on the hood of his parked car, to make sure someone didn’t try to rig it with a bomb.

After 20 years of government service, where he supported Head Start programs in the mid-Atlantic area, Bob and Carol moved from Haddonfield, NJ to a farm on Red Lick in Estill County in 1991. There, they lived and worked among the people they had come to love during their early years. He retired from farming at 78 and moved to Berea. At a young age, Bob had oriented his life around faith. He recalls that the message of God’s unconditional love was like a sparkling mountain spring for a thirsty hiker. For nearly 30 years after moving back to Kentucky, he served as an interim pastor at Presbyterian churches in the Berea area, including Winchester, Mt. Sterling, Whites Memorial and Union Church in Berea.

His commitment to giving a voice to the unheard burned bright within him. In his last years, he emerged as a spokesperson for a citizen’s group to prevent Ashland Oil, Inc. and Waste Management, Inc. from dumping radioactive soil in the Estill County Landfill. Determination, skill and peaceful protests compelled the corporations to abandon their plans.

Bob always had a smile on his face and a kind word to encourage others. He believed that things could and would get better. He practiced long faithfulness in the same direction – whether through his warmth, his faith, his activism, or his love for his family.

In addition to his beloved wife, Carol, Bob leaves to cherish his memory five children: Stephen Patrick Shaffer (Starr) of Weddington, NC; Beth Marcellite Schlitt (Mark) of Haddonfield, NJ: Daniel Efrem Shaffer (Dinah) of Richmond, VA; Collin Winfield Shaffer of Richmond, VA; and Robert Benjamin Shaffer of Berea, KY. He was Grandad to 15 grandchildren: Clare Shaffer (Brendan) of Greenville, NC; Rex Shaffer (Mady) of Asheville, NC; Samuel Shaffer of Weddington, NC; Raymond Schlitt (Bia) of Richmond, VA; Helene and Robert Schlitt of Haddonfield; William, Catharine, Elizabeth, Joseph, and Elaine Shaffer of Richmond, VA; Camryn Shaffer (Amber) of Berea, KY; Aaron, Kierstin and Kaitlin Shaffer of Berea, KY. Bob was also Great Grandad to Atreyu Thornton, of Little Rock, AR. Bob also leaves behind two much-loved sisters, Beverly Gast of Whitemarsh, PA and Patricia Shaffer of Williamsport, PA. He was pre-deceased by his older sister, the flautist, Elaine Shaffer Kurtz.

The family will gather privately at this time with plans to host a larger memorial in weeks to come, to further celebrate Bob’s rich life that touched so many. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Bob may be made to the Fair Share Housing Center, 510 Park Blvd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 or online at www.Fairsharehousing.org.

Susan Renee Barnes Bowling, age 43, of Beattyville Road in Ravenna, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Hospital following a short illness. She was born February 7, 1978, in Fayette County and was the daughter of the late Dudley and Branda Morris Barnes. She was a CMA and was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by her husband Wade William Bowling; one son Ethan Hunter Bowling (Tamara Miller) of Ravenna; two sisters, Rebecca Lynn Baker of Estill Co. and Rhonda Kay Barnes (Shawn) of Georgia; two brothers William Ray Barnes of Estill Co. and Ronald Wayne Barnes of Estill Co.; three grandchildren: Jase Anthony Tipton, Brendan Wade Tipton and Brayden Kade Tipton; four nieces: Kendra Renee Tipton (Robbie), Kaylee Beth Adams, Kristina Katlyn Baker and Elizabeth Michelle Tipton; three nephews: Joey Baker, Joshua Baker and Christian Lee Tipton; and two bonus sisters: Lavelle Tipton and Melinda McCool.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, February 7, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was at the Moberly Cemetery.

Nora Louise Powell Lancaster Henry, age 90, of White Oak Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, at her home following a long illness. She was born December 24, 1931, in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Taylor and Callie Baber Powell. She was the retired owner of Henry Supply and was a member of the White Oak 1st Church of God. She had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husbands Jesse Lancaster and Richard Henry, and is survived by one daughter Frieda Lancaster and one son Jesse Lancaster (Sherrie), both of Estill County; two grandchildren, Abid Lancaster and Jesse Lancaster Jr. (Autumn), and one great-grandchild, Jesse Bennett Lancaster and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Powell and Barbara Sue Hawkins, and three brothers, Breck Powell, John William “Bill” Powell and Eugene Taylor “Jip” Powell.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, February 8, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Glendon Woosley officiating. Burial was at the Dunaway Cemetery.

Dubois Gay “Tommy” Reeves, age 71, of Doe Creek Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Berea. He was born May 17, 1950 in Estill County and was the son of the late Henry Dubois and Norma Jean Arvin Reeves. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Vietnam Era. He was retired from the Bluegrass Army Depot and was a member of the VFW. He had lived in Estill County all his life and is survived by his wife Rose Fulcher Reeves; one daughter Tonya (Tim) Adams of Richmond; one son Scott (Teressa) Reeves of Irvine; one stepson Harold (Ronda) Durham, Jr.; one brother Henry Glen Reeves of Richmond; and three grandchildren: Ethan Reeves, Jaycee Hail and Bailey Durham.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepdaughter, Vicki Tipton, his twin sister, Lois Fay “Susie” Barnes and one grandchild, Amber Hail.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, February 2, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Scott Rogers officiating. Burial was at the Scrivner Cemetery. Pallbearers were Braedon Waddle, Buddy Maras, Mike Horn, Harold Durham, Jr., Tim Adams and Steven Walters. American Legion Post 079 provided military rites at the cemetery.

Dora Francis Roberts Winkle, 32 days from being 97 years old, went to be with her savior on Monday, January 31, 2022. She was at her home which she shared with her husband Leighton for 72 years before he passed away in 2013.

Mrs. Winkle was born on March 4, 1925, in Estill County being the daughter of Fannie Mays Roberts and Minor Clinton Roberts. Dora retired from Carhartt Manufacturing as a supervisor after 43 years and then became co-owner of Rugged Wear with her daughter in Richmond, Kentucky for 20 years when she became primary caregiver for Leighton.

Mrs. Winkle was a devout Christian and attended South Irvine Christian Church where she became a member in 1939 at age fourteen, serving her master for 83 years. Dora also taught Sunday School and Bible School for many years.

Dora was an avid U. K. basketball fan and watched her Wildcats for the last time last week at the Rehabilitation Center at Irvine Health and Rehabilitation.

She was preceded in death by her husband Leighton, one son, James Clinton, her parents, Clint and Fannie Roberts. Five sisters preceded her in death: Ida Mae Freeman, Lois Nugent, Hazel Tomes, Ruby Smyth and twin sister Cora Wilson. She also lost three brothers: Clayton (Juanita), Lloyd, and Donald Roberts.

Mrs. Winkle is survived by one daughter, Deborah Dean Winkle; one son, Winfred Leighton Winkle (Diana Richardson); special sister-in-law Mary Helen Garrett; three grandsons: Winfred Leighton Winkle II, James Glenn Winkle (Michelle Brady), C. J. Cain (Alex Huber) and two special great granddaughters; Abby Lynn Martin (Jordan), and Emma Kate Winkle. She is survived by two brothers Paul Lee “Red” (Charlotte Fowler) and Wayne Douglas (Susie Showers), sister-in-laws Betty Hall Roberts and Nancy Patrick Roberts. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and many friends.

Public visitation was held Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the South Irvine Christian Church in South Irvine. Private funeral services were held at the church with Bro. Glyndon Mays and Bro. Mike Chism officiating. Burial followed at the South Irvine Cemetery.

You may view the funeral service via a Livestream Webcast at the Combs, Parsons and Collins Funeral Home website www.cpcfh.com by following the link.

Pallbearers were Winfred L. Winkle II, James G. Winkle, C. J. Cain, Jordan Martin, Milton Garrett, Steve Roberts, Jeffrey Roberts, and Phillip Roberts.

Darlene Walters Freeman, 91, formerly of Estill County, was born on April 30, 1930, the daughter of the late Virgil and Della Ellington Walters. She resided in Winchester, KY until recently moving to Georgetown, KY to be near family to help care for her.

Besides her parents, she is preceded by her loving husband Paul and beloved son and only child Joe. She is survived by her daughter in law Cheri Lewis Freeman and two granddaughters, Paige Gilkerson/Greg, and Brittany McDaniel/Dave, all of Georgetown, KY; five great-grandchildren: Allie Stone/Tyler, Bailey Gilkerson both of Georgetown, KY., Hope Burus, Hunter Burus, Winchester, KY, and Holly Burus of Frankfort, KY; one great great granddaughter “Dani” Claire Stone of Georgetown; her sister, Boots Buford/ Ray of Ft Walton Beach, Fla. and several nieces and nephews and their children, as well as a host of friends who loved her dearly. She was a member of Corinth Christian Church.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, February 6, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dennis Paisley officiating. Burial was at the Rose-Freeman Cemetery. Pallbearers were Greg Gilkerson, Dave McDaniel, Tyler Stone, Michael Charles, Otis Freeman, Darren Tuttle, Mark Horn and Donnie Barnes.