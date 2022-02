According to the Estill County Judge-executive’s office, the Irvine bridge is set to re-open the week of February 7th—maybe.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Public Information Officer H.B. Elkins said on Monday, Jan. 31, that two concrete pours were scheduled for the week of Jan. 31-Feb.4, but the rain predicted for middle and late week may hamper those plans.

The weather hindered the completion of the project considerably in the month of January.

Photo by Kay Young