Mable Tipton, 79, of Irvine passed away Thursday, January 27. 2022 at her residence. She was born in Vicco, KY April 22, 1942 to Green Russell and Edna Davis. She was a retired factory worker and a member of the Irvine Apostolic Church.

She is survived by a son James Tipton Jr. of Irvine, two daughters Tammy Leftridge of Shelbyville, and Lynn McKinney and husband Johnney of Irvine; four grandchildren including a special grandson Dustin Gibson and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Green and Edna Davis, her husband James Tipton and four brothers: Howard Davis, Roosevelt Davis, Floyd Davis and Parice Davis.

Funeral service was held Sunday, January 30, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine with Bro. Ivan Smith officiating. Burial followed in the McKinney Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Judy Carol Begley Hobbs, age 68, of McKee, Kentucky, departed this life on January 27,2022, at the Marcum Wallace Memorial Hospital in Irvine, Kentucky. Miss Hobbs was born on February 11, 1953, in Richmond, Kentucky to the late Jewell Powell Begley and Clyde Begley. Judy was a member of the Irvine 1st Church of the Nazarene.

In addition to her father, Judy is also survived by her loving husband, Danny Hobbs, a son, Nathaniel Hobbs and wife Nicole, one brother, Tony Begley and wife Terri, three grandchildren, Cameron McAlpin, Hudson Luke Hobbs, and Henley Grace Hobbs, two nieces, Angie Bowman and husband Jon and Tonya Robertson and husband Gary and one great nephew, Ayden Collins. As well as many other relatives and friends to miss her and mourn her passing.

Funeral services for Judy Carol Begley Hobbs were conducted on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. in the Lewis Home for Funerals chapel with Brother Clint Strickland officiating. Internment followed in the West Irvine Cemetery. The family received friends from noon until the time of services at the funeral home.

Anita Marcum, 56, of Irvine passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington. She was born May 7, 1965 in Irvine to Herbert and Marie Hobbs. She is survived by two brothers, Ricky Hobbs of Irvine and James Hobbs of Ravenna; and three sisters Cheryl Embs of Ravenna, Janice Flynn of Irvine and Mildred Moore of Richmond.

She was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Marie Hobbs and a brother Doug Hobbs. Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine. Burial was in the Russell Flats Cemetery in Jackson County. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Bradley Forest Tipton, age 78, of Elm St. in Ravenna, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. He was born March 29, 1943, in Estill County and was the son of the late Pearl and Clara Biddie Barnes Tipton. He was a United States Army veteran and served during the Vietnam Conflict. He was member of the Stafford and Irvine Masonic Lodges. He was a former employee of the Bluegrass Army Depot and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife Sheila Christy Tipton of Ravenna; one daughter Crissy Bingham (Justin) of Irvine; one son James Bradley Tipton of Estill Co.; one brother Paul Tipton of Madison; two sisters-in-law, Sheryl Tipton and Christine Tipton; one brother-in-law Johnnie Ballard; three grandchildren: Chase Anthony Tipton, Vance Bingham, Paxton Bingham and one great-grandchild: Ryker Chase Tipton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six sisters: Dorothy Ballard, Donna Pack, Mikey McKie, Louise Mcintosh, Peanut Watson and Golden Johnson; and three brothers, Manuel Tipton, Melvin Tipton and Neal Tipton.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, January 30, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Larry Frymyer officiating. Burial was at the Oakdale Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Chase Tipton, Stevie Tipton, Jeff Tipton, Justin Bingham, Buck Walters, Eddie Walters, Dwayne Tipton, and William White.

Ima Jean Flynn, age 88, of Glenmeade Road in Louisville, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Baptist Health in Louisville following a long illness. She was born October 14, 1933 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Jake and Fannie Roberts Tipton. She was a homemaker and a longtime member of the Buechel Park Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alva Glendon Flynn, and is survived by three daughters: Freeda Jean Flynn of Cincinnati,

Susan Gail Ross & husband, Steve of Cincinnati, Joy Flynn & husband, Jim Bugay of Lexington, one son, Roy Flynn & wife, Patrice of Finchville; five grandchildren: April Flynn, Paul Leightty, Christopher Ross, Meredith Ross and Zachary Flynn; and one great-grandchild Beckett Ross.

She was preceded in death by her son, Bobby Glen Flynn, her sister, Christine Arvin, and her brother, Jake Tipton, Jr.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, February 1, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jerry Chaney officiating. Burial was at the Roberts Cemetery.

William “Pidge” Tipton, 82, of Ravenna passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine. He was born in Irvine on January 3, 1940 to Holbert and Betsy Tipton. He was a member of the Irvine First Church of God and retired from the Irvine Municipal Utilities where he worked for 34 years.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Joyce Tipton of Ravenna; two sons, Paul Tipton and wife Tammy of Ravenna, and Keith Tipton and wife Robin of Irvine; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren, and a brother Glenwood Tipton and wife Bertha of Irvine.

He was preceded in death by his parents Holbert and Betsy Tipton; five brothers: Berlin Tipton, Raymond Tipton, Bea Tipton, James Tipton, and Eugene Tipton, and three sisters: Fern Tipton, Christine Durbin and Estine Estes.

Funeral services were held Monday, January 31, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Chapel in Irvine with Bro. Larry Frymer officiating. Burial followed in the West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were Mike Muncie, Tony Muncie, Mike Tipton, Darrell Muncy, Cody Muncy and Justin Babb. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Ronald Clay Mansfield, age 80, of Harris Ferry Road in Irvine, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at the Madison Health & Rehabilitation Center following a short illness. He was born September 9, 1941 in Estill County and was the son of the late Millard and Myrtle Short Mansfield. He had lived in Estill County most of his life and is survived by one brother Melvin Mansfield of Madison Co.; special niece Vickie Wood; special great niece Jessica Carter; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by four sisters, May Richardson, Pearl Freeman, Mildred Wood, Alsie Merritt, and five brothers, Clyde, Earl, Clarence, Roy and Gene Mansfield.

Graveside services were conducted Friday, January 28, at the Johnny Richardson Cemetery with Bro. Ronald Lutes officiating. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Jeffrey Lee McKinney, age 36, of Big Springs School Road in Irvine, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022, at his home following a sudden illness. He was born February 9, 1985 in Madison County and was the son of Della Neal McKinney and the late Delay McKinney. He was a former employee of Meade’s Do-It Center and formerly attended the Easter Valley Baptist Church.

He is survived by his mother Della Neal McKinney of Irvine; one brother Grover McKinney of Irvine; one half-brother Chris McKinney of Irvine; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, January 27, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Alfred Webb officiating. Burial was at the Osborne Cemetery.

Pallbearers were James Mullins, Colby Baber, Willoughby McKinney, Dwayne Winnett, Harold Moore and Josh Collins.

William Forest Estes, 84, husband of Shirley Arvin Estes of Waco, Kentucky and the son of the late Dorothy Estes Young was born in Estill County, Kentucky on April 1, 1937 and departed this life in Irvine, Kentucky on January 23, 2022 at the age of 84 years, 9 months, and 23 days. He was a member of the Pine Crest First Church of God, a skilled carpenter, as well as a member of the Proctor #213 Masonic Lodge and a 32nd Degree Shriner in Lexington, Kentucky.

In addition to his wife Shirley, Mr. Estes is survived by his two children, Sharon Kaye Estes of Waco, Ky., and Dickie Estes and wife Sheila of Beattyville, Ky.,; two granddaughters, Amanda Sommer and husband Andrew of Berea, Ky., and Erica Estes of Beattyville; three great grandchildren: Noah William, Conner Matthew, and Alex Sommer, all of Berea; two sisters; five brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Estes was preceded in death by two brothers.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Ronda Gay Pitstick, age 78, of Xenia, OH passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. She was born October 11, 1943 in Irvine, Kentucky to Tolbert and Bethel (Combs) Hardy.

Ronda was raised primarily in Ohio and attended Belfast High School in Hillsboro. She moved to Florida with her family in 1976 and opened her own hair salon in Cocoa Beach, FL and raised two children. Later in life she returned to Ohio where she retired as a beautician. Ronda and her husband were foster parents while in Florida, and she enjoyed fishing and shrimping. She enjoyed gardening and raising vegetables. Ronda loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by all.

Ronda is survived by her sons, Darrick (Rich) and Barry (Lisa) Pitstick; grandchildren, Anna and Emma Pitstick; brothers, Eddie (Pat) Hardy, Timothy (Jennifer) Wendling and Toby Hardy; and other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; by her former husband, Donald Pitstick.

A visitation was held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 11a.m. to 12 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 3380 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, OH 45432. Funeral Services followed the visitation at 12 noon at the funeral home. Ronda was laid to rest following the services at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery.

Corrine Neal Cole, 88, widow of James Edward Cole, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022 at her home. She was born March 12, 1933 in Irvine, Ky. to the late Hobert and Willie Mae Snowden Neal.

Survivors include her sons James Ray Cole, Michael Cole, and Thomas Cole; daughters Joyce Hodges, Wanda Compton, Alice O’Hair, and Phyllis Hoskins; sisters Caroline Stacy and Debra Claires; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughters Sharon Powell and Debbie Rardin; brother Midleon “Skeeter” Neal; sisters Mildred Snowden, Coleen Muncie, and Anita Faye Brieneger.

Services were Monday, January 24, at the Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton.