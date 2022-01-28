Photo by: Kay Young

Local firefighters displayed the American flag in honor of Sgt. Johnnie Patrick, who was laid to rest at the Sunset Memorial Gardens on Sunday.

Sgt. 1St Class Johnnie Lee Patrick II was laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens in West Irvine on Sunday. Patrick died while serving as part of the Southwest Border Mission, according to a press release. He served in the Kentucky National Guard for more than 20 years and was a member of the 207th Engineer Company from Jackson, Kentucky.

In Patrick’s honor, Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sun-up to sun-down on Sunday, Jan. 23.

See page 6 for Patrick’s obituary.