Mary Pearson, 76, of Richmond, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Kenwood Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Irvine October 1, 1945. She was an Artist and of the Baptist Faith. She is survived by her husband of 58 years Willard Pearson of Richmond three sons Tony Pearson of Richmond, Will Pearson of Richmond, Dr. Joseph Person and his wife Erica of Cannon, KY, grandchildren Kieran Pearson, Isaac Pearson, Cora Pearson, Adeleine Pearson, Angela Gray, great grandchild Kaisley Jones, a brother Charles Richardson and a sister Catherine Richardson. She was preceded by three brothers Nelson Richardson, Glenn Richardson and James White. A graveside service was held Friday, January 21, 2022 at the Richmond Cemetery in Richmond. Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine was in charge of services.

Anita Marcum, 56, of Irvine passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington. She was born May 7, 1965 in Irvine to Herbert and Marie Hobbs. She is survived by two brothers, Ricky Hobbs of Irvine and James Hobbs of Ravenna and three sisters, Cheryl Embs of Ravenna, Janice Flynn of Irvine and Mildred Moore of Richmond. She was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Marie Hobbs and a brother Doug Hobbs. Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine. Burial was in the Russell Flats Cemetery in Jackson County. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Fairley Holden Neal, age 75, of Dry Ridge Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. He was born October 29, 1946 in Estill County and was the son of the late Jimmy and Lucy Powell Neal. He was retired from Bundy Tubing and was a member of the Masonic Lodge at Fitchburg. He was preceded in death by his wife Irene Wilson Neal.

He is survived by one daughter Sonja Deonia Neal of Irvine; two sons Wayne Wilson Neal and wife, Caren Sue of Irvine, and Fairley Holden “Charlie” Neal, Jr. and Jennifer Rena Sparks of Irvine; one sister Yvonne Draggoo of Irvine; three brothers Steven Douglas Neal of Irvine, Jack Neal of Irvine, and Robert Neal of Clay City; ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Steven Randall Neal, and one brother, Walter Neal.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, January 26, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at the Sonny Powell Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Elmer David Puckett, 67, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2022. He was born on June 20, 1954, to the late Elmer (Rube) Puckett and Beulah Watson Puckett.

He is survived by his sons, Eric (Angelia) Puckett and Mark (Hanna) Puckett; and a daughter Christie (Caywood) Banks, all of Winchester; his grandchildren: Erica, Ashton, Abigail, Peyton, Walker and Sheperd Puckett, Andrew and Kobie Banks; and a great grandson Waylon Rose.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Jerrod Grant Puckett.

His wishes were to be cremated.

A celebration of Elmer’s life will be announced at a later date.

Gary Arnold “Bud” Cornett, age 69, of Glass Pike in Stamping Ground, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Baptist Health in Lexington following a short illness. He was born November 13, 1952 in Letcher County and was the son of the late Cleo and Josephine Halcomb Cornett. He retired after working as an engineer for 37 years at IBM.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Kaye Horn Cornett; three sons: Tyler Clay (Kate) Cornett of Campbell Co., Phillip (Carrie) Treadway of Estill Co., and Craig (Olivia) Morgan of Estill Co.; eight grandchildren: Kaley Treadway, Dakota Morgan, Lydia Morgan, Reinhold Cornett, Kairi Deming, Kendall Deming, Ryan Freeman and Kayden Freeman; and one great-grandchild Ashlyn Bailey.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, January 25, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ben Penny officiating. Burial was at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers were Chris Horn, Ben Pennington, Jr., Ben Pennington, Sr., Dale Richardson, Tyler Cornett and Rodney Conrad.

Mr. Arthur Paul Flynn, 88, the husband of Betty Sue Farmer Flynn, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, January 18, 2022.

Paul was born on May 15, 1933, in Irvine, Kentucky the son of the late Harry and Louise Long Flynn. Born in Kentucky, Paul lived several years in California before returning home. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. Paul was a retired Contract Sales Manager for Lowes and was a member of the Flatwoods Christian Church. Paul was also a member of the Richmond Kiwanis Club.

Survivors include his wife Betty; two daughters: Margaret Fitzpatrick and Marrianne Solnina (Stanley); one son Michael Flynn (Lela); two step-sons: Greg Farmer and Bruce Farmer; one brother Alton Flynn (Ruth Ann); one sister Irene Flynn Dennis Lutes; a son-in-law Bill Friend; a daughter-in-law Candy Flynn; ten grandchildren: Matthew Black, Hudson Flynn, Delaney Flynn (Samantha), Patrick Flynn (Bridgett), Amanda Roy (Steve), Adison Flynn, Aaron Flynn (Madeline), Abby Brineger (Branden), Alex Slonina (Hannah) and Branden Slonina; eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Jennie Bell Flynn Weis; three brothers: Ralph Flynn, Nelson Flynn, and Harry Flynn Jr., as well as the mother of his children: Diane Flynn Phillips.

A memorial service remembering the life of Arthur Paul Flynn will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Jones officiating. This service may be viewed via a Livestream Webcast of the service by logging on at www.cpcfh.com .The family respectfully requests that those in attendance wear a face covering and follow social distancing practices. The family will receive visitors beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the funeral home.

Kenny S. Tuttle, age 85, of Dry Ridge Road in Irvine, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, at the Compassionate Care Center. He was born April 1, 1936 in Madison County and was the son of the late Johnny and Naomi Johnson Tuttle. He was a retired IBM employee and had lived in Estill County all his life. He is survived by his son Keith Tuttle of Irvine; five grandchildren: Scotty Craise, Jordan Tuttle, Lindsey Tuttle, Tabitha Brickley and Shelby Alhussain; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Sue Tuttle, and his sister, Ruby Richardson.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, January 24, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel.

Johnnie Lee Patrick, II, age 46, of Sycamore Street in Irvine, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, in El Paso, Texas. He was born January 2, 1976 in Estill County and was the son of Johnnie Lee Patrick and Shirley Rawlins Milby. He served in the Kentucky National Guard for over 20 years and attended the Williams Memorial Baptist Church. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife Jackie Lynn Bowling Patrick; two sons, Ryan Alan Patrick of Madison Co. and Alexander Matthew Patrick of Estill Co.; his father Johnnie Lee Patrick and wife Mary Abney Patrick; his mother Shirley Rawlins Milby; two sisters: Amanda Patrick of Fayette Co. and Hannah Patrick of Jessamine Co.; and one brother Robert Patrick of Madison Co.

He was preceded in death by one son, Jackson Lee Patrick.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, January 23, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Joann Walker Drake, age 86, of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life on January 17, 2022, at the Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a brief illness. Born on June 3, 1935, in Walkertown, Kentucky to the late Wayne and Lillie Bell Walker, Miss Drake was of the Pentecostal faith.

In addition to her parents, Joann was also preceded in death by her first husband, Noah Crase and her second husband Otto Drake; one daughter Rebecca Jo Drake; three brothers: Arliss, Clyde and John Walker; one sister Betty Walker, and a daughter in law, Regina Crase.

Miss Drake is survived by a daughter Melissa Kay Drake; two sons, Zachary Drake and Linda, and Derek Crase and Lilia Hull; one sister, Irene Shultz; eight grandchildren: David Hunt, Jimmy Crase and Stacey, Matthew Crase and Christy, Heather Rose, Larry Jr. Norton, Sherry Carasco, Pamela Parsons, and John Luster: eight great-grandchildren: Colin and Morgan Crase, Kirstin Joann Sky Rose, Dalton and Kylie Trimble, Natalie and Landon Norton and Abigail Crase; several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends to miss her and mourn her passing.

Funeral services for Joann Walker Drake were conducted on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Lewis Home for Funerals chapel with Pastor Todd Blevins officiating. A private internment service was held later.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Joann Walker Drake.

Josephine M. Roberts, age 91, of Sandhill Road in Irvine, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at her home following a long illness. She was born October 15, 1930 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Ruben I. McIntosh and Nettie Lanald McIntosh Ballard. She was retired from the military and federal civil service. She served three years active duty in the United States Marine Corp and 18 years in the Army Reserve. She was preceded in death by her husband Samuel Gene Roberts and is survived by one daughter, Judith Gale Kendall of Irvine; three sons: Michael Dale Collins of Irvine, Robert Hale Collins of Irvine, and Harold Ivans Collins of Mt. Washington; one sister, Lydia Ann Arvin of Irvine, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one sister Elsie Emmie Swisher, and three brothers: Armester McIntosh, Elmer Gene McIntosh and Samuel Ballard.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, January 22, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Ft. Knox on February 15th.

Thomas Hymer, age 91, of Sandhill Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born May 18, 1930 in Estill County and was the son of the late Millard and Bessie Hisle Hymer. He was an avid fox hunter, a retired farmer and former road foreman for the Estill County Road Department. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Lou Barker Hymer; three sons: Roger Lynn (Maggie) Hymer of Ashland, Terry Lee (Shell) Hymer of Irvine, and Darrell Thomas (Beth) Hymer of Texas; four grandchildren: Matthew Hymer, Josh Hymer, Blake (Kate) Hymer and Amanda (David) Moore; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister Leona Bicknell and his brother Orville Hymer.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, January 21, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jerry Rose officiating. Burial was at the Finney Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Blake Hymer, Josh Hymer, Rory Thomas, Mike Bicknell, David Moore, and Ken Bicknell.