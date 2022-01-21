Kentucky lawmakers recently voted to extend the deadline for filing to run for political office until January 25, 2022 at 4 p.m.
The following candidates had filed for offices affecting Estill County voters as of Friday, January 14.
Candidate for Circuit Judge: Michael Dean
Candidate for District Judge: William Delton “Bo” Leach
Candidates for State Representative, District 91:
• Darrell W. Billings, Republican, from Stanton
•Bill Wesley, Republican, from Ravenna
Candidates for Estill County Judge Executive:
Sam Hensley 115 Church St Irvine, KY 40336
Donnie Watson 935 Cow Creek Rd Ravenna, KY 40472
Gary Powell 3060 White Oak Rd Irvine, KY 40336
Greg Wright 330 Pea Ridge Irvine, KY 40336
Candidates for Estill County Clerk’s Office:
Brian Crowe 390 South Winn Ave Irvine, KY 40336
Candidates for Estill County Attorney:
Jason Riley 306 5th Street Ravenna, KY 40472
Candidates for Estill County Surveyor:
Justin Rogers 307 Rice Street Irvine, KY 40336
Candidates for Estill County PVA:
Jeff Hix 207 5th Street Ravenna, KY 40472
Candidates for Estill County Coroner:
Jimmie Wise 2535 White Oak Rd Irvine, KY 40336
Candidates for Estill County Jailer:
Beverly “Bo” Morris 1680 Dry Branch Rd Irvine, KY 40336
Candidates for Estill County Sheriff:
Christopher Flynn 280 Opossum Rd Irvine, KY 40336
Jim Marshall 402 Main St Apt 4 Ravenna, KY 40472
Russell “Doc” Morris Jr. 355 Walling Rd Irvine, KY 40336
Ken White 40 Gregory Lane Irvine, KY 40336
Candidates for Estill Co. Magistrate District #1:
Michael Abney 303 Main Street Irvine, KY 40336
Candidates for Estill Co. Magistrate District #2:
Bill Eldridge 600 Wildflower Ridge Ravenna, KY 40472
Danny Rawlins 865 Sweet Lick Rd Irvine, KY 40336
Paul Tipton 374 Ticky Fork Ravenna, KY 40472
Candidates for Estill Co. Magistrate District #3:
Gerry Flannery 243 LaFayette Circle Irvine, KY 40336
Eric Wolfinbarger 2120 Trotting Ridge Rd Irvine, KY 40336
Candidates for Estill Co. Constable District #1:
John Beckler 426 Bertha Wallace Dr. Irvine, KY 40336
Ronnie Conrad 1650 Wisemantown Rd Irvine, KY 40336
Ricky Williams 714 Broadway St. Irvine, KY 40336
Candidates for Estill Co. Constable District #2:
JP Barnes 270 John Rawlins Rd Irvine, KY 40336
Ricky L Moore 6990 Winchester Rd Irvine, KY 40336
Jackie R Rogers 1499 Winchester Rd Irvine, KY 40336
Charles Spicer Jr 415 Roberts Rd Irvine, KY 40336
Candidates for Estill Co. Constable District #3:
Dustin Arvin 4860 Crooked Creek Rd Irvine, KY 40336
Billy Goosey 1845 Sandhill Rd Irvine, KY 40336
Ronnie Means 1200 Rice Station Rd Irvine, KY 40336
Candidates for City of Irvine Mayor:
James E Gross 122 Estill Ave Irvine, KY 40336
Tammy McGee 539 Cantrill St Irvine, KY 40336
Candidates for Irvine City Council:
Billy Arthur 528 Broadway Irvine, KY 40336
Tommy “Tobo” Bryant 211 Geneva Ave Irvine, KY 40336
Tim Burkhart 426 Geneva Ave Irvine, KY 40336
Karen Hensley 115 Church St Irvine, KY 40336
Cody Lovin 530 Broadway Irvine, KY 40336
Billie Jo “BJ” McGee 525 Cantrill St Irvine, KY 40336
Aaron M Raider 54 Edgewood Dr Irvine, KY 40336
Kris Lee 125 S Hudson Ave Irvine, KY 40336