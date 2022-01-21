Kentucky lawmakers recently voted to extend the deadline for filing to run for political office until January 25, 2022 at 4 p.m.

The following candidates had filed for offices affecting Estill County voters as of Friday, January 14.

Candidate for Circuit Judge: Michael Dean

Candidate for District Judge: William Delton “Bo” Leach

Candidates for State Representative, District 91:

• Darrell W. Billings, Republican, from Stanton

•Bill Wesley, Republican, from Ravenna

Candidates for Estill County Judge Executive:

Sam Hensley 115 Church St Irvine, KY 40336

Donnie Watson 935 Cow Creek Rd Ravenna, KY 40472

Gary Powell 3060 White Oak Rd Irvine, KY 40336

Greg Wright 330 Pea Ridge Irvine, KY 40336

Candidates for Estill County Clerk’s Office:

Brian Crowe 390 South Winn Ave Irvine, KY 40336

Candidates for Estill County Attorney:

Jason Riley 306 5th Street Ravenna, KY 40472

Candidates for Estill County Surveyor:

Justin Rogers 307 Rice Street Irvine, KY 40336

Candidates for Estill County PVA:

Jeff Hix 207 5th Street Ravenna, KY 40472

Candidates for Estill County Coroner:

Jimmie Wise 2535 White Oak Rd Irvine, KY 40336

Candidates for Estill County Jailer:

Beverly “Bo” Morris 1680 Dry Branch Rd Irvine, KY 40336

Candidates for Estill County Sheriff:

Christopher Flynn 280 Opossum Rd Irvine, KY 40336

Jim Marshall 402 Main St Apt 4 Ravenna, KY 40472

Russell “Doc” Morris Jr. 355 Walling Rd Irvine, KY 40336

Ken White 40 Gregory Lane Irvine, KY 40336

Candidates for Estill Co. Magistrate District #1:

Michael Abney 303 Main Street Irvine, KY 40336

Candidates for Estill Co. Magistrate District #2:

Bill Eldridge 600 Wildflower Ridge Ravenna, KY 40472

Danny Rawlins 865 Sweet Lick Rd Irvine, KY 40336

Paul Tipton 374 Ticky Fork Ravenna, KY 40472

Candidates for Estill Co. Magistrate District #3:

Gerry Flannery 243 LaFayette Circle Irvine, KY 40336

Eric Wolfinbarger 2120 Trotting Ridge Rd Irvine, KY 40336

Candidates for Estill Co. Constable District #1:

John Beckler 426 Bertha Wallace Dr. Irvine, KY 40336

Ronnie Conrad 1650 Wisemantown Rd Irvine, KY 40336

Ricky Williams 714 Broadway St. Irvine, KY 40336

Candidates for Estill Co. Constable District #2:

JP Barnes 270 John Rawlins Rd Irvine, KY 40336

Ricky L Moore 6990 Winchester Rd Irvine, KY 40336

Jackie R Rogers 1499 Winchester Rd Irvine, KY 40336

Charles Spicer Jr 415 Roberts Rd Irvine, KY 40336

Candidates for Estill Co. Constable District #3:

Dustin Arvin 4860 Crooked Creek Rd Irvine, KY 40336

Billy Goosey 1845 Sandhill Rd Irvine, KY 40336

Ronnie Means 1200 Rice Station Rd Irvine, KY 40336

Candidates for City of Irvine Mayor:

James E Gross 122 Estill Ave Irvine, KY 40336

Tammy McGee 539 Cantrill St Irvine, KY 40336

Candidates for Irvine City Council:

Billy Arthur 528 Broadway Irvine, KY 40336

Tommy “Tobo” Bryant 211 Geneva Ave Irvine, KY 40336

Tim Burkhart 426 Geneva Ave Irvine, KY 40336

Karen Hensley 115 Church St Irvine, KY 40336

Cody Lovin 530 Broadway Irvine, KY 40336

Billie Jo “BJ” McGee 525 Cantrill St Irvine, KY 40336

Aaron M Raider 54 Edgewood Dr Irvine, KY 40336

Kris Lee 125 S Hudson Ave Irvine, KY 40336