Jennifer Lynn Gray, age 41, of Mountain Crest in Irvine, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. She was born May 30, 1980 in Estill County and was the daughter of Stella Frances Pendergest Gray and Lonnie Allen Gray. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

Survivors in addition to her mother and father include two daughters: Kaitlyn Boyd of Powell Co. and Jocelynn Bennett of Powell Co.; and one son Mason Gray of Estill Co.

She was preceded in death by her sister Tina Marie Gray.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, January 20, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jerry Rose officiating. Burial will be at the Marcum Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Funeral Home.

William Ray Tharpe, 62, of Winchester passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. He was born July 24, 1959 in Campton. He was employed at the Freeman Corporation for nineteen years until health issues forced him to stop working. He overcome many obstacles and beat the odds several times before his unexpected death.

He is survived by his mother Betty Tharpe of Winchester; his children; grandchildren; two brothers, Michael Tharpe (Kim) of Stanton, and Danny Tharpe of Winchester; and a sister Illene McClure (Steve). He was preceded in death by a brother David Tharpe and a sister Patricia Roberts.

Funeral services were held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City. Burial was in the Ledford Cemetery in Pine Ridge. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Linda Sparks, 54, of Irvine passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Madison Health and Rehab in Richmond. She was born in Bluffton, IN., on March 22, 1967 to Larry and Carol Hamm. She was a homemaker and was of the Pentecostal / Holiness faith.

She is survived by her mother Carol Hamm, husband Rodney Sparks, son Lester Eli Sparks, one grandchild, a brother Larry Hamm and a sister Clara Collins.

She was preceded in death by her father Larry Hamm and a daughter Karley Beth Sparks. Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine with Bro. Sidney Sparks, Jr., officiating. Burial was in the Walton Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Malvin Eugene Rogers, age 91, went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 14, 2022 at Hospice Compassionate Care Center, Richmond KY. He was born September 3, 1930 in Glasgow, Kentucky. He retired from Kentucky Utilities. He was an active Deacon at Friendship Baptist Church in Irvine for nearly 50 years.

Preceding him in death was his wife of 47 years, Vernalene (Bowles) Rogers, daughter Tanya Kim (Rogers) Richardson, and parents Merritt Ivan and Nellie Mae (Pace) Rogers. He is also predeceased by three sisters and three brothers: Mable Delphine (Rogers) Livesay, Opal Olene (Rogers) Riley, Barbara Nell (Rogers) Fisher, Leonard Merritt Rogers, J.C. Mitchell Rogers, and Ewing Palmore Rogers.

Survivors include two sons Michael A. (Demetria) Rogers and Dwight E. (Sherry) Rogers; son-in-law Wade Richardson; eight grandchildren: Nicole Caudill, Matthew (Lori) Rogers, Luke Rogers, Justin Rogers, Amanda (Danny) Melton, Shawn (Leanna) Richardson, Jeremy (Elizabeth) Richardson, Ryan (Morgan) Richardson; and 18 great-grandchildren: Noah, Isaac, Elijah and Timothy Rogers, Olivia Caudill, Shawn Hampton, Tanya, Kimberly and Brooklynn Richardson, Emelyn and Jaxson Melton, Lyrica Rogers, Abbigail, Nathaniel and Zachery Richardson, Callie and Banner Rogers, and Shane Richardson. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Malvin was ordained a Deacon at Calvary Baptist Church in Glasgow, KY in 1961. He continued to serve in many roles in the numerous churches he held membership in as he moved with his job to different communities. He worked diligently for his Lord and Savior JESUS Christ.

Malvin’s final KU transfer was to Irvine, KY in 1972, and he was always willing to contribute his time to this community that he loved so much. He served on the Irvine City Council, was a Commissioner on Irvine Housing Authority Board, and was a tireless member of Irvine Mountain Mushroom Festival Committee. He loved the Mountain Mushroom Festival and always made sure the vendors had everything they needed. He also supported the Irvine Fire Department and Rescue Squad in their service to his community. He was an avid supporter of Aldersgate Methodist Camp in Ravenna, KY. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be at Toler Funeral Home in Irvine, Ky, on January 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. till 9 p.m., visitation at church from 10 a.m. til 12 noon, with the funeral to be conducted by Bro. Scott Rogers at Friendship Baptist Church, Irvine, on January 22 at 12 noon. Graveside service and interment will follow at West Irvine Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you place Bibles through The Gideon Organization in honor and memory of Malvin.

Gregory Allen Henry, age 69, of Dry Branch Road in Irvine, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the St. Joseph East Hospital following a long illness. He was born May 13, 1952 in Estill County and was the son of the late Marvin Allen and Della Mae Puckett Henry.

He was retired from the Corps of Engineers and had lived in Estill County all his life. He is survived by his companion Deborah Henry; one stepdaughter Becky Woolery of Estill Co.; one sister Debbie (Jack) Walling of Estill Co.; one brother Jeff (Delia) Henry of Estill Co.; and one grandchild Dalton (Kristin) Shanken.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Debra Sue Morgan Henry; his son Marvin Edgar Steven Henry; and three siblings: Judy Ann Noe, Michael Lynn Henry and Timothy Joe Henry.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, January 18, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mickey Hardy officiating. Burial was at the Puckett Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Dalton Shanken, Jeff Henry, Jack Walling, Casey Hix, David Hix and Brian Joe Henry.

Billy Harold Freeman, age 89, of Drowning Creek Ridge in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. He was born November 9, 1932 in Bourbon County and was the son of the late Oscar and Nannie Alf Hall Freeman. He was a retired farmer and brick layer and attended the Bethel Christian Church. He had lived in Estill County most of his life and is survived by his wife of 57 years Phyllis Ann Tevis Freeman; one daughter Shelia Ann Freeman of Estill Co.; one son Billy Earl Freeman of Estill Co; one sister Eva Rose of Estill Co. and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Alice Craycraft, three brothers: Delbert Freeman, Wayne Freeman, Dave Freeman, Sr. and his nephew, Billy Wayne Craycraft.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, January 14, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ronald Lutes officiating. Burial was at the Turpin Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Shane Galloway, Mark Rose, Jeffery Tevis, Allen Tevis, Dave Freeman, Jr. and Kenny Webb.