Lillian “Agnes” Hall Dixon recently celebrated her 100th Birthday with a surprise party given by her daughters, who are pictured at right with her. In attendance were family members and many friends.

Lillian was born October, 29, 1921 in West Irvine to Grace Dunn Hall and Frank Hall.

She attended Estill County High School and lived on Bond Street in West Irvine until she married Troy Dixon of South Irvine who was serving in the U.S. Marines. After Troy served the Marines for four years, they moved to Lexington and raised four daughters, who are seated with her in the picture.

Lillian and Troy remained in Lexington, and Troy passed away in 2009.

Pictured with her from left to right, standing: daughters Rosemary White, Westmoreland, TN, Kathy Rapp, Lafayette, IN; seated, left to right: daughter Nancy Baesler, Georgetown, KY, Agnes Dixon (middle) and daughter Pat Dunaway, Nicholasville, KY.