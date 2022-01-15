Bobby Carol Witt Noland, age 83, died on January 10, 2022 under the care of the Compassionate Hospice House, following complications from COVID. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Clarence D. Noland Jr., and her parents Gordon and Marguerite Witt. She was born in Irvine, KY on July 2, 1938 and was a proud graduate of Irvine High School and remained a life-long supporter of the community by regularly hosting fundraisers and class reunions in her home. Bobby was a partner in the Merle Norman Cosmetics Studio and Lady Aire Beauty Salon and the owner of the Montgomery Ward Catalog Store.

A kidney transplant survivor for over 22 years, Bobby had a long history of exemplary service to both her community and the Commonwealth of Kentucky. She had over a 50-year affiliation with the Estill County Fair Board as the long-time Chair of the Miss Estill County Pageant, the first female President and was a former Fair Person of the Year. She was on the Miss Kentucky County Fair Committee and judged beauty pageants all over the state. Bobby had gubernatorial appointments as Chair of the Kentucky Artisan Center and as a member of the Kentucky Board of Cosmetology.

Bobby Carol served the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital as a board member, foundation board member and as a member of the hospital auxiliary. She was a board member of the River City Players, Elisha Witt Chapter of the DAR and served on numerous committees of the Irvine United Methodist Church. Bobby could often be found traveling the highways and backroads during her 52-year membership in the Order of Eastern Star. Bobby served the Eastern Star in many capacities, most notably as member of the Board of Governors, Grand Treasurer (Emeritus) and Secretary of Irvine Chapter #357 for 49 years. Bobby was a 50-year member of the White Shrine of Jerusalem and a member of the Akielo Daughters of the Nile.

Bobby Carol is survived by her two children, Jenifer (Phil) Cherry of Henderson, Nevada, and Dr. Thomas (Sharon) Noland of Mt. Pleasant, SC; her two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Caroline Noland, and sister Debra Henry. She is also survived by special cousin Lynn (Gail) King; brothers-in-law W.J. (Phyllis Noland) and Jasper Castle; and sisters-in law Doris McCray and Wilma Pugh, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 12, beginning at 5 p.m. followed by an Eastern Star Service at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, January 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Irvine United Methodist Church, 243 Main Street. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 13 at 1 p.m. at the church with Rev. Aaron Batey officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Irvine, Ky. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital Foundation, 60 Mercy Court, Irvine Ky 40336, the River City Players, PO Box 421, Irvine, KY 40336, and the OES #357 Education Scholarship Fund, 1301 Trotting Ridge Rd., Irvine, Ky 40336.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Bobby Carol Noland.

Pallbearers are Jeff Crowe, Jack Dice, Scotty Embs, Todd Finley, Jeff Hix, Teddy Hunt, Todd King, Jim Porter and Steve Wilson.

Virginia Puckett Witt, 82, widow of Harold Luther Witt, passed away peacefully on Thursday,December 30, 2021 in her home.

A native of Estill County, Kentucky, she was born on January 7, 1939, to the late Henry and Lula Ballard Puckett. She was a passionate floral designer for many years at Craft Nook and a member of Landmark Baptist Church.

Survivors include two children: Pamela Witt Waltermire of Clark County and Gary (Rhonda) Witt of Jeffersonville; three grandchildren: Baesha (Zach) Bridges, Makenzie (Ian) Kinder and Logan Witt; two great-grandchildren, Weston Bridges and Sawyer Bridges; brothers Ray “Kenny” (Carol) Puckett, Gilbert (Susie) Puckett, and David (Bobbi) Puckett; sister, Margaret Louise (Tony) Shouse; one sister-in-law, Barbara Witt (Aubrey) Crump, as well as, several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Wayne Puckett, Albert Puckett, and Ada Puckett Michael.

Virginia will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her family was her main love, and she would be there for any of them with a smile on her face. She was a special lady who will be greatly missed by all. She brought so much beauty to this world in more ways than one.

Services were conducted on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Scobee Funeral Home by Brother Jimmy Muncie. Burial followed in Clarmont Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Larry Puckett, Mike Puckett, Scott Puckett, Ace Puckett, Steve Puckett, Dennis Brannock, and Mark Collier. Honorary pallbearers were her Craft Nook Family.

Joel Stevenson, age 97, of Winston Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at his home following a long illness. He was born January 29, 1924 in Madison County and was the son of the late James Stevenson Sr. and Eliza McGlothlin Stevenson. He was a United States Army veteran and served during World War II with the 101st Airborne Division. He was retired from Westinghouse and Farming and was a member of the Providence Baptist Church He had lived in Estill County all his life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Lois Richardson Stevenson. He is survived by his daughter Charae Thomas (Edward) of Tennessee; his son Paul Stevenson of Estill Co.; one brother: Thomas Wayne Stevenson of Estill Co.; three grandchildren: Chandra Bicknell (Jay), Paige Tipton (Mike), and Nicole Toner (Justin); six great-grandchildren: Bailey Cochran (Korey), Jake Bicknell, Josh Bicknell, Brinley Bicknell, Beth Bicknell, Joel Bicknell, Carly Tipton, Gavin Tipton, Nadia Toner, Isaiah Toner and David Toner, and his dog, Betty.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Agnes Pearson and Zula Ball, and two brothers, James Stevenson Jr. and Daniel Stevenson.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, January 12, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Keith Weldon officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Melissa Ann Puckett, age 40, of Irvine, Ky. departed this life on January 6, 2022, at her home.Melissa was born on November 30, 1981, Irvine, Ky. to the late Donald Sheeks Sr. and Judy Cockrell Sheeks. She was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her father, Miss Puckett was also preceded in death by a brother, Donald Sheeks Jr. (Dinky), her paternal grandparents, James and Marilyn Marnhout Sheeks and her maternal grandparents, Jack and Louise Cockrell.

In addition to her mother, Melissa is survived by two daughters, Makayla Sheeks and Madison Puckett, a special cousin, Malachi Begley, and the father of her children, Jamie Puckett.

Funeral services for Melissa Ann Puckett will be conducted on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 1 P.M. in the chapel of the Lewis Home for Funerals with Brother Marvin Neal officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The family has chosen cremation services after the funeral.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Melissa Ann Puckett.

Glendon Darrell Hurley, 48, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 in Irvine. He was born August 27, 1973 in Mount Sterling, Kentucky to the late Norman and Wilma Sue Goodwin Hurley. Darrell lived in Powell County all of his life except the last six months he stayed with a very special aunt and uncle in Irvine.

Survivors include a daughter, Darla Sue Hurley, Stanton; son, Glendon Darrell Hurley Jr, Stanton; sister, Lisa Jo (Wayne Burton) Barnes, Irvine; niece, Savanna Faye Barnes, Irvine; aunts, Mayfra Hurley, Irvine, Wanda McIntosh, Stanton; Louise (Nelson) Hall, Clay City, Kitty Goodwin, Clay City, Judy Goodwin, Stanton; uncles, Chester Hurley, Irvine, Randy Goodwin, Clay City, and Billy Joe Goodwin, Stanton; special friends, Richard and Judy Brewer, Chad Rogers, and Jimmy Willoughby; and a host of cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, Kenneth and Lois Faye Powell Goodwin, James and Sue Ellen Marcum Hurley; aunts, Lucille Hurley and America Hurley; and uncles, Archie Hurley, Arnold Hurley, Anthony Goodwin, Johnny Goodwin, and Doug Goodwin. Services were held on Thursday, January 6, at the Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton.

Burial was in the Goodwin Cemetery with Glendon Hurley Jr., Richard Brewer, Chad Rogers, Randy Goodwin, Dale Goodwin, Wesley Fouch, JJ Goodwin, and EJ Goodwin serving as pallbearers.

Billy Ray Hall, age 75, of Rose Ridge in Irvine, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at his home following a long illness. He was born April 3, 1946 in Clark County and was the son of the late Morris and Pauline Stone Hall. He was retired from Osram Sylvania and was a member of the Bethel Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife Arleen Tuttle Hall; two sons: Jeff (Rhonda) Hall and Randy (Becky) Shumate; two sisters: Carol Kicklighter, and Charlene Mitchell; one brother Ronnie Hall; three grandchildren: Logan Hall, Robin Brooks and Chris Miller; and six great-grandchildren: Timmy Miller, Cameron Miller, Trista Miller, Kiley Brooks, Madeline Brooks and Jasper Brooks.

He was preceded in death by his son, Gary Hall and one brother, Bobby Hall.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, January 8, at 11 a.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bill Curtis officiating. Burial was at the Wood Cemetery.