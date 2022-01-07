Jo Callahan, 71, of Irvine, wife of the late Clifton Callahan passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington. She was born in Campbellsburg on July 29, 1950. She was a housewife and a member of the South Irvine Pentecostal Church of God.

She is survived by two sons: Clifton Callahan (Bonnie) of Irvine, and Robin Callahan (Berenice) of Richmond; four daughters Donna Tipton (Ronnie) of Irvine, Dianna Powell of Irvine, Lisa Hock of Ohio, Tina King of Ohio; ten grandchildren; two great grandchildren; one brother Bobby May of Ohio; three sisters: Vivian Weiss (Don) of Ohio, Charlene Taylor of Irvine, and Christina King of Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents Chester and Ida Whitaker, her husband Clifton Callahan, a son Rusty Callahan, and a sister Linda Pendagraph.

Funeral services were held Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the South Irvine Pentecostal Church of God with Bro. Jerry Rose officiating. Burial followed in the Callahan Cemetery. Pallbearers were Dewey McKinney, Logan Callahan, R J Tipton, Ronnie Tipton, Don Weiss and Bo Callahan. Honorary pallbearers were Mathew Hager, Chris Epperson and Bobby Callahan. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Bettye Freeman, 81, of Stanton, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. She was born August 25, 1940 in Lexington to Wilson and Leota Lowen. She is survived by her son Timothy Freeman and his wife Sherrie as well as two grandchildren, Drew and Trevor Freeman. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge.

Samuel Edward Tipton, age 73, of Mountain Crest in Irvine, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, at the Mercy Health Hospital in Cincinnati following a short illness. He was born September 4, 1948 in Estill County and was the son of the late Bernie and Mary Emma Tipton. He was retired from Benton Heating & Air and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Irma Lois Profitt Tipton and is survived by one daughter, Pamela Jolley of Irvine; one son, Brandon E. Tipton of Irvine; two sisters: Amanda (Tony) Witt of Ravenna and Julie Spicer of Ravenna; two brothers: Pearl “Jabe” Tipton of Ravenna and Bernie “Knocky” Tipton of Ohio; and two grandchildren: Donavan Satterfield and Zachariah Satterfield.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Estine Tipton and one brother, William Gentry “Codge” Tipton.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, January 2, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kenny Wasson officiating. Burial was at the Tipton Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Stormy Lykins, Donavan Satterfield, Thomas Wilkerson, Joseph Glenn Profitt, Matthew Brinegar and Lorenzo Calderon, with James Rogers acting as an honorary pallbearer.

Virginia “Jennie ” Kaye West, 57, of Irvine, Ky. passed away on December 17, 2021 at Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a short illness. She was born in Irvine on December 29, 1963.

She is survived by her husband Rick West and one daughter, Seirra West, both of Florida. She also leaves behind five siblings: Phyllis Tipton (Florida), Carolyn Marcum (Irvine), Jerry L. Chaney (Irvine), Steven G. Chaney (Ravenna) and Paul D. Chaney (Ravenna).

In addition to family, she had many loving friends, nurses, and staff at Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, her home for many years. The family is very thankful for the kind and loving support she received during her time there. A very special thanks goes out to both the Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center as well as Hospice East of Winchester, KY for the care given. We are forever grateful for your kindness and warmth.

There will be a private memorial service at a later date in the spring. Lewis Home for Funeral is honored to serve the family of Virginia “Jennie” Kaye West.

Mary Dena Walling, age 71, of Winchester Road in Irvine, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a long illness. She was born September 6, 1950 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Eugene and Christine Jones Tipton. She was a homemaker and attended the Hargett Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Walling, and her grandson, Thomas Lambert.

She is survived by her daughter Crystal Lambert of Estill Co.; one sister Carolyn Coffey of Montgomery Co.; one brother David Gene Tipton of Estill Co.; grandchildren Angel Spicer and Alexandria Lambert; and one great-grandchild Sebastian Romos.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, December 24, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tim Floyd officiating. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were David West, Michael Ferguson, Johnny Witt, Terry Sexton, Steven Sexton and Marty Dawes.

Zelma D. Robbins, 87, of Van Buren, ARK., passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at her home. She was born May 9, 1934 in Cobb Hill, KY to the late Rosco and Dora Hall.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley E. Robbins.

She is survived by a son, Ronald Robbins and wife Billie of Van Buren; a sister, Hassie Wright, of Nashville; one grandchild, two great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, December 30, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Wayne Wright and Brother John Robbins officiating. Burial was at the Cobb Hill Cemetery.

Virginia Lee Ormes, age 76, of Old Fox Road in Irvine, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Compassionate Care Center following a short illness. She was born March 6, 1945 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Lee Vernon and Della Mae Means Brooks. She attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses and had lived in Estill County all her life. She was devoted to her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Riley Ormes, Sr.

She is survived by three daughters: Rose Marie (Mark) Finlayson of Estill Co., Mary Lee Ormes of Estill Co., and Jennifer Lorine Ormes of Bourbon Co.; two sons, Billy (Aimee) Ormes, Jr. of Estill Co., Johnny Dee (Patty) Ormes of Estill Co.; one sister, Lillian Tubbs of Bourbon Co.; two brothers, Orville Brooks of Estill Co., and Donald Brooks of Estill Co.; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three sisters: Ella Faye Jackson, Loretta Brooks, Ugetta Brooks and two brothers, Billy and Johnny Brooks.

A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, January 15, at 11 a.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Compassionate Care Center, 350 Isaacs Lane, Richmond, KY 40475.

Ethel Susie Price, 77 of Winchester, wife of Bro. Joe Price passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington. She was born January 1, 1944 in Winchester to Raymond and Fannie Richardson. She was retired from IBM and was a member of the Eastside Baptist Church in Winchester.

She is survived by her husband Bro. Joe Price of Winchester, a son Roy Willoughby of Winchester, a daughter Sandra Nix of Trapp, eleven grandchildren and a sister Gladys Woolwine of Orlando, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Fannie Richardson, four brothers: Levi Richardson, Chester Richardson, Bradly Richardson, Charles Richardson and three sisters Ann Carmichael, Edith Stewart and Edna Richardson.

Funeral services were held Friday, December 31, 2021 at the Eastside Baptist Church in Winchester with Bro. Joey Price officiating.. Burial followed in the Winchester Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ali Ansarian, Roy Willoughby, Steve Richardson, Joey Price, Jonathan Price, Rick Haggard and Ricky Pelfrey. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Melissa Louise Kerby King, 45, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Melissa was born in Estill County on September 22, 1976. She was a Database Administrator for the Lockheed Martin Corporation in Lexington, Kentucky.

She is survived by two children: Randy Scott King Jr., (Paige) and Sarah Jean King; her father Gary Michael Kerby; her mother Stella Mae Watson White (James); one brother, Chris Kerby (Elizabeth Dessa-Lena); one sister, Misty Epperson (Aaron); one grandson, Randy Tripp King; her paternal grandfather, Marshall Kerby; and her canine companion “Maya.”

Funeral services were held Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home with Pastor Eric Patrick officiating. Burial followed in the West Irvine Cemetery in Estill County.