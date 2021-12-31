Mrs. Judy Darlene Abney Baker, 72, of Kingston, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Baptist Health – Richmond.

She was born in Jackson County on September 25, 1949. Mrs. Baker retired from Hyster-Yale and enjoyed sitting on her back deck reading her Bible and enjoying the wildlife outdoors. She was an active member of Victory World Outreach Center in Richmond where she helped in the children’s class and was known as “Momma Baker” to many.

Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Terry D. Baker; her children, Libby Wiseman and Dale Baker (Allison); 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, as well as a host of extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Delphia Abney, one daughter, Christina Baker, and two sisters, Deloris Tipton and Jane Shivel.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Victory World Outreach Center, 2233 Lexington Road, Richmond, with Pastor Chris Holman officiating. Burial will follow in the Dreyfus Cemetery.

Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Saturday, at the church.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Anderson, Jerry Wells, Paxton Goodin, Mason Goodin, Matthew Baker and Coty Baker. Honorary pallbearer will be her son, Dale Baker.

Genevieve Richardson, age 95, of Sandhill Road in Irvine, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a short illness. She was born October 19, 1926 in Whitesburg, KY and was the daughter of the late John P. and Pearlie Quillan Caudill. She was a homemaker and a member of the Sandhill Christian Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Richardson and is survived by one daughter Rayma Faye (Dwight) Evans of Madison Co.; two sons, Howard (Millie) Richardson of Estill Co., Kenneth (Pam) Richardson of Estill Co.; one sister Aliene Palmer of Clark Co.; one brother of Willis Caudill of Letcher Co.; nine grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Ruby Berry and four brothers, Charles Caudill, John Caudill, Jr., Granville Johnson and Rufford Caudill.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, December 28, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ronald Lutes officiating. Burial was at the Johnny Richardson Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Earl Webb, Jamie Richardson, Kenny Richardson, Steven Richardson, Johnny Daugherty and Scott Evans.

Stanley Ferrell Postlethwait, age 96, of Robert Telford Drive in Richmond, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. He was born January 3, 1925 in Paden City, West Virginia and was the son of the late Ray and Icie Grimm Postlethwait. He was a veteran of the Army Air Force and served during World War II. He was a retired employee of the United States Forestry Service, a member of the Southland Christian Church and was a former member of the Masons.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Kay Eckley Postlethwait, and is survived by his son Stanley Bruce Postlethwait and his grandson David Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Roberta Anderson and his sister, Donna Jean Ferrebee.

There are no services scheduled at this time. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Wilma L. Wiseman Horn, age 79, of Winston Road in Irvine, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at her home following a courageous battle and living life to the fullest. She was born September 1, 1942 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Arch and Lula Campbell Wiseman. She was an employee of the Estill County Board of Education where she worked as a cook. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Horn. She is survived by her son Dwight “Deebird” Horn (Margaret) of Estill Co.; two grandchildren: Richard Kyle Horn and Shelby Janell Stewart (Josh); and her special niece and caretaker Peggy Turpin.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Charles Mason Horn, a sister, Louise Villers, and two brothers, Arthur Wiseman and Russell Wiseman.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, December 27, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kevin Turpin, Bro. Eric Patrick, Bro. Doug Baker, and Bro. John Villers officiating. Burial was in the Sonny Powell Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Tim Wiseman, Anthony Wiseman, Jeff Wiseman, Richard Horn, Josh Stewart and Paul Snowden.

James Park Tevis, age 80, of Sandhill Road in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a long illness. He was born August 26, 1941 in Estill County and was the son of the late Earl and Bernice Congleton Tevis. He was a long-term employee of the R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and later retired from the Thompson Engineering Co. He was affiliated with the Morris Creek First Church of God and had lived in Estill County all his life. He is survived by his wife Doris Dean Garrett Tevis; his son Park Allen Tevis of Irvine; one sister Phyllis Ann (Bill) Freeman of Irvine; one grandchild Jeffrey Allen (Savanna) Tevis; one niece Sheila Freeman and one nephew of Billy Earl Freeman.

He was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Eva Karen Tevis.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, December 26, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Raymond Tipton officiating. Burial was at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers were Allen Tevis, Jeffrey Tevis, Tyler Sons, Greg Mays, Tony Garrett and Richard Garrett.

Donald Ray Horn, age 82, of Reges Road in Irvine, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021, at his home following a long illness. He was born October 17, 1939 in Estill County and was the son of the late Troy and Corria Meredith Horn.

He was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a retired employee of the Kentucky State Highway Department of Transportation. He was an elder at the Ravenna Christian Church, a Kentucky Colonel and a member and past Master of the O.D. Henderson 437 Masonic Lodge. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his wife Millie Sue Burnett Horn; three sons: Donald Ray (Christy) Horn, II of Estill Co., Gregory Scott (Kim) Horn of Estill Co.; and Mark Allen (Kim) Horn of Madison Co.; 11 grandchildren: Jacquline Renae Horn, Adam Dalton Horn, Dakota Paige Lyvers, McKenzie Rae Horn, Joshua Sturgill, Makayla Raye Horn, Rachael Nicole Horn, Aaron Gage Sturgill, Chase Allen Horn, Andrew Benjamine Sturgill and Cruz Ellington Horn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Teresa Renae Sturgill, his sister, Doris Faye Horn and brother, Garry Horn.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, December 29, at 11 a.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tony White officiating. Burial will be at the West Irvine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice Care Plus, 208 Kidd Drive, Berea, KY 40403.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons.

Honorary pallbearers will be the members, deacons and elders of the Ravenna Christian Church; his nephews and numerous friends.

Geraldine Scrivner, age 83, of South Winn Avenue in Irvine, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at her home following a short illness. She was born April 17, 1938 in Madison County and was the daughter of Robert and Jessie McIntosh Stepp. She was a homemaker, a former Carhartt, Inc. employee and a member of the Pine Grove Pentecostal Holiness Assembly. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by her husband: James Bentley Scrivner; two daughters: Deborah K. (James) Watson of Irvine, and Patrina G. (Tony) Stidham of Irvine; three sisters-in-law: Carolyn Stepp of Estill Co., Sharron Stepp of Madison Co., Jeanette Stepp of Hamilton, OH; four grandchildren: Brandon Watson, Miranda Conner, Erica White and Leah Stidham; nine great- grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two grandchildren, Gabrielle and Luke Stidham; one sister, Floretta Robertson and five brothers, Steve, Ernest, Boyd, Lawrence and Billy Ray Stepp.

Funeral services were held Thursday, December 23, at 12 PM at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Sidney Sparks officiating. Burial will be at the West Irvine Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 10 a.m.to 12 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Pallbearers: Brandon Watson, Brad Conner, Mark White, James Logan Conner, Logan Dean Conner and Landon Conner. Honorary Pallbearers were Bryan Watson, Judah White, Bentley Conner.

Shelby Lamb, 77, of Mt. Sterling passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born August 7, 1944 in Garrard County to Virgil and Mary Lamb. He was a Veteran of the United State Army, a member of the Local 181, the American Legion, and the Church of God. He is survived by his wife Sylvia Lamb of Mt. Sterling, a son Chris Lamb (Tracy) of Crab Orchard, stepson Jeff Rudd (Trish) of Mt. Sterling, daughter Tracey Michelle Lamb of Stanford, stepdaughter Emma Roland (David) of Mt. Sterling, 12 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, two brothers, William “Tiny” Lamb (Sue) of Crab Orchard and Ronnie Lamb of Stanford, sisters Helen Saylor of Crab Orchard and Patsy Means of Stanford and special friends Donald Walling, Carson Hansel and David Caywood. He was preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Mary Lamb, a stepson Robert G. Rudd (Sandy), three great grandchildren and a brother Billy Lamb. Funeral services were held Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Rosaline Wagers McGuire Reeder, 96, of Louisville, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at her home. Rosaline was born on October 5, 1925 in Lexington, Kentucky to parents’ Robert Wagers & Kate Arvin. She graduated from the Lee County High School in Beattyville, Kentucky. In November of 1946, she married Mr. Burton McGuire. After Burtons’ passing, many years later in September of 1991 she married Mr. JW Reeder. Rosaline was a retired Church Secretary for the Highland Park Christian Church, of which she was a member. She had a passion for church & music, but above all, her number one passion was her family. She was an excellent seamstress, spending time sewing & crocheting.

Rosaline is preceded in death by her husbands, Burton McGuire & J.W. Reeder; her parents, Robert & Kate Wagers; son, Jeffrey Duron McGuire; one brother & three sisters.

Left to cherish her memory is her children, Darrell Burton (Ruthie) McGuire of Lebanon, Tennessee, Sylvia Darlene (Kim) Cole of Michigan City, Indiana & Daphne Jane (Tim) Stapleton of Taylorsville, Kentucky; 9 – grandchildren, 21 – great – grandchildren; sister, Sharon Philpot; many nieces & nephews; plus a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 12 p.m. in the Evergreen Dignity Chapel of the Evergreen Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Garden of Sanctuary Birds of the Evergreen Cemetery & Garden Mausoleums, where she will rest for eternity alongside her husband, Burton McGuire. Visitation was on Monday, December 20, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. and then again on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 12 p.m. also at the Evergreen Funeral Home.