Barbara Jean Neal McKenzie, age 75, of Henry White Road in Irvine, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, at her home, following a long illness. She was born July 7, 1946, in Bell County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Mack and Martha Rose Neal.

She retired from the Pikeville Methodist Hospital as a billing manager. She was a member of the Rosedale Baptist Church in Richmond and had lived in Estill County the past 21 years.

She is survived by her husband James Barry McKenzie; two daughters, Cassie Leigh Pinson (John) of Madison Co. and Jamie Waddle (Andy) of Estill Co.; and six grandchildren: Caitlin Pinson, Ben Pinson, Alex Pinson, Braeden Waddle, Wyatt Waddle and Dylan Waddle.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, James Neal McKenzie. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Sherry Melissa Tester, 47, of Lexington, KY, departed this life Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the age of 47 years, 11 months and 21 days. She was a daughter of Gladys Robinson Tester and the late Clarence Everett Tester, born in Lexington, on December 23, 1973. She was a general laborer.

She is survived by her mother, Gladys Robinson Tester of Irvine, Kentucky; one brother, Jeff Tester of Lexington, Kentucky; two sisters, Melissa Tester of Louisville and Sandra Tester of Lexington, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Everett Tester. She also leaves behind a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Shirley Faye Griffin Mays, age 82, of Irvine, Ky. went to be with the angels and our Heavenly Father, on December 19th, 2021, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, Ky. Shirley was born on October 4th, 1939, in Lee County, Ky. to the late Earnest and Thelma Estes Griffin. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Dewey Nelson “Pete” Mays; six brothers: Herman, J.C., Earnest Jr., Claiborne, Donald Lee, Arthur, and Herman Griffin. Miss Mays is survived by three sons: Dewey Mays Jr. and wife Carla of Beattyville, Ky., Albert Mays and Betty, and Delbert Mays and Edith of Lee County, Ky.; one brother Omer Griffin of Old Landing, Ky.; her grandchildren: Nelson Mays and Regina of Lee Co. Ky., Larry Joe Mays of Richmond, Ky., Tasha Cundiff and Eddie of Lee Co. Ky., Brandon Joe Mays and Christy of Richmond, Ky., Anthony G. Mays and Lora of Norton, Va., Tanner Mays of Lee Co., Ky., Stephanie Chadwell and Joey of Booneville, Ky., and Candace Collins of Lee Co., Ky., Bryan Mays and Molli of Beattyville, Ky., Michaela and Mike Jones of W. Union, W. Virginia, and Timothy Mays and Amber of Nicholasville, Ky., great-grandchildren Nicholas, Wesley, and Jake Mays, Preslee and Grant Cundiff, Riddick Blanton and Chloe Ross all of Lee County, Ky., Dylan, Brady and Macy Mays of Richmond, Ky., Braylan Mays of Richmond, Ky., Sydney Chadwell of Booneville, Ky., and Jayden Isabella Mays of Norton, Va. as well as three great grandchildren: Chesney and Brycen Mays of Irvine, Ky. and McKenzie Jones of W. Union, W. Va.; any other relatives and friends to miss her and mourn her passing. Graveside funeral services for Shirley Faye Griffin Mays will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the Logue Cemetery in Crystal, Ky. with Brother Ricky Issacs officiating. Family and friends will leave in procession to the cemetery at noon on Wednesday from the Lewis Home for Funerals. Pallbearers will be Nelson, Larry, Brandon, Anthony, Tanner and Wesley Mays. Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Shirley Faye Griffin Mays.

Carrie Sue Johnson Mullins, age 66, of Church House Hill in Irvine, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at her home following a long illness. She was born October 10, 1955, in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Hiram and Pauline Mosley Johnson. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by two daughters: Jennifer Gayle Isaacs (Benny) of Estill Co.; Jessica Dawn Markland (Brian) of Montgomery Co.; four sisters: Della M. Johnson of Estill Co., Thelma Johnson of Estill Co., Linda Barrett (Gerald) of Estill Co., and Minnie Faye Johnson of Estill Co.; six brothers: Roy Johnson (Stephanie) of Clark Co., Randy Johnson (Teresa) of Estill Co., Donnie Johnson (Kathy) of Estill Co., Donald Johnson (Peggy) of Estill Co., Jesse Wayne Johnson (Rene) of Estill Co., Henry Ray Johnson (Andreana) of Estill Co., two grandchildren, Benjamin Kyle Isaacs and Caleb Paul Isaacs.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, James Lester Johnson, Larry Johnson, Keith Johnson and Kelvin Johnson.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, December 20, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Rose officiating. Burial was at the Chestnut Stand Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jody Riddell, Josh Riddell, Dale Johnson, Ronnie Johnson, Jerry Estes and Jonathan Johnson.

G.B. Kelley, age 74, of Barnes Mountain Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital. He was born May 17, 1947, in Estill County and was the son of William Achilles and Kate Flannery Kelley. He was a retired contractor and had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his wife Fonda Newman Kelley; three sons: Ricky (Diane) Harris of Irvine, G. B. (Melissa) Kelley, Jr. of Irvine, Clint W. Kelley of Richmond; three sisters: Cleta Cox of Richmond, IN, Ella (Denny) Arvin of Irvine, and Margaret (Ira) Grindstaff of Richmond; three grandchildren: Brooklyn Kelley, Kirston Kelley and William Kelley; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, seven sisters: Irene Moon, Catherine Jones, Janette Marshall, Clara and Claudia Kelley, Treva Margison, and Nannie Florence, and three brothers, Billy Kelley, Russell Kelley and Raymond Kelly.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, December 22, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Davis officiating. Burial will be at the Roberts Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Funeral Home.