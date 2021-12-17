Conley Wayne Keene, age 78, of Ida Grace Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine following a long illness. He was born December 24, 1942, in Madison County and was the son of the late Amos and Rosie Mae Neely Keene. He worked in maintenance and had lived in Estill County for the last 25 years.

He is survived by his wife Gladys Smith Keene, one son Robbie Keene of Florida; one step-daughter Delores Rawlins of Estill Co.; three step-sons: Billy Roy Smith (Richelle) of Estill Co., Arthur Smith (Brenda) of Estill Co., and Michael Smith of Estill Co.; two sisters, Eva Katherin Alcorn of Madison Co., and Tina Weithing of Casey Co., one brother Martin Keene of Virginia, and several step-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Coleman Keene.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, December 16, at 11 a.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Rose officiating. Burial will be at the Richmond Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

Alice Katherine Rogers, age 87, of White Oak Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, at her home following a short illness. She was born December 1, 1934, in Estill County and was the daughter of the late A.J. and Ida Wiseman Henry. She was a retired Family Dollar employee and was a member of the White Oak First Church of God. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She is survived by her daughter Holly Rogers of Irvine.

She was preceded in death by her husband James Rogers, her daughter Alisa Snowden and four siblings, Mable Campbell, Faye Wilson, Millard Henry and Harold Henry.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, December 15, at 12 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Glyndon Woosley officiating. Burial will be at the White Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the funeral home.

Bradley Myers, 30, of Irvine passed away at his residence. He was born in Mt. Sterling on May 23, 1991 to Stephen and Rhonda Myers. He is survived by his parents Stephen Myers, his mother Rhonda Hoover, his grandmother Karen Rogers and a brother Stephen Myers (Tiffany). Funeral services were held Friday, December 10, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine with Bro. Jerry Rose officiating. Burial was in the Oak Dale Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Alvin Lee Gross, age 87, of Irvine, Ky. departed this life on Thursday, December9, 2021, at the Marcum-Wallace Hospital in Irvine, Ky. Mr. Gross was born on July 11,1934 in Irvine to the late Vernon and Dorothy Townsend Gross. He was a member of the Pentecostal Church at Old Landing. In addition to his parents, Alvin was also preceded in death by five brothers, Roy,Hoover, Jr., Vernon, Woodrow and Bond Gross; one sister, Alma Wiseman, one brother- in-law Arnold, and two sister-in-laws, Sear Gross and Susie Gross. Alvin is survived by four brothers, Troy Gross of Hamilton, Ohio, Joe Gross of Red Lick, Ky., Lemon Gross of Irvine, Ky., and Bill Gross of Whitesburg, Ky.; one sister- in- law, Becky Gross of Winchester, Ky.; two sisters, Pauline Begley and husband Willie of Irvine, Ky. and Maggie Begley of Florida, along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews to miss him and mourn his passing.

Funeral services for Alvin Lee Gross were conducted on Monday, December13, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Lewis Home for Funerals with Rev. Jerry Rose officiating. Interment followed in the Cobb Hill Cemetery.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Alvin Lee Gross.

Billy Darrell Dixon, age 77, of Richmond Road in Irvine, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond following a long illness. He was born September 30, 1944, in Estill County and was the son of the late Elbert and Hazel Riddell Dixon. He was a retired employee of the Richmond Register and a member of the American Legion. He was an Army Veteran and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Majetich Dixon and is survived by two daughters: Tina (Alfred) Gentry of Estill Co. and Billie (Miles) Shumaker of Florida; one son Darrell Dwayne (Amie) Dixon of Knox Co.; three sisters: Verlon Edwards of Clark Co., Wilma Young of Estill Co. and Jerrie Scenter of Madison Co.; one brother: Arthur Dixon of Garret Co. and his companion Betty Hisle; three grandchildren: Shabrina Rosenbaurer, Jaycob Gentry and Austin Oliver; and five great-grandchildren: Landen Rosenbaurer, Kaden Rosenbaurer, Caroline Rosenbaurer, Ayden Oliver and Keaton Oliver.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Cathy Worley.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, December 9, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Rose officiating. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were William Dixon, Miles Shumaker, Jaycob Gentry, Ben Rosenbaurer, Austin Oliver and Mike Hodges.