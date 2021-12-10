By: Lisa Bicknell

Multiple crews have been working on the Irvine bridge since Monday, Nov. 29.

Wright Construction is also on the scene as they continue to lay new natural gas lines in Irvine. One Wright construction worker said a new gas line is also being installed under the bridge.

Because of the work, traffic has been detoured around Irvine via the Joseph Proctor Memorial Bypass.

The detour has caused some traffic snarls, particularly during times of high traffic. One wreck happened on the bypass bridge, and two have occurred on the Winchester Rd. side at the red light, according to the county sheriff.

“People need to be patient, pay attention, and maintain a safe following distance with the vehicle in front of them,” Sheriff Chris Flynn said on Monday.