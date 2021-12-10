The Estill County High School boys basketball team launched their season with an exciting start, prevailing over Sayre on Friday night in their first home game by a score of 62 to 61.

“We are just really proud of our whole team,” said Assistant Coach Rick Benton.

“The way we played together on the court and how our bench players were great teammates helping the guys on the court.”

“We got off to a great start, but didn’t close out the first half the way we wanted and trailed by four points at the half.”

“In the second half, we started out cold shooting the ball, but our defense kept us afloat. I think we started wearing them down with our press late in the third quarter and Kade Benton made two huge three pointers for us. The 4th quarter was back and forth the whole way. Kenny Rose was able to make a basket and get fouled to finish a 3 point play with around a minute to go that put us ahead.”

Sayre would quickly tie the game up on their next possession.

“We were able to run the clock down and keep the ball for the final possession. With the score tied and 1.6 seconds to go in the game, Will Isfort was fouled and made the second of two free throws to give us the one point victory.”