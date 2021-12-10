James Parker Collins, 87, of London, died Saturday, November 27 at his residence. He retired after 40 years with the ConTel Telephone Company, where he served as assistant supervisor.

Jim also had an expansive farm in the Hazel Green area where he grew Christmas trees and tended to a variety of animals. It was more like a petting zoo for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved to take them on hayrides around the farm and let them feed his animals.

Jim was born on June 16, 1934 in Fleming County, raised in Mason County Ky. He was proceeded in death by his parents Charles G. Collins and Lela Carpenter Collins; brothers Charles G. Collins, Jr. and William A. Collins; sister Mary Clary; son Rick Collins; brothers-in-law Lavern Johnson and C.J. Bailey; and family friend Rodney Armstrong, whom he treated like a son.

Survivors include wife Betty Collins of London; brothers Harry Collins of Dover, Ky. and Mason Collins of Lakeland, Fla.; sisters Loretta Hunter of Washington, Ky. and Geneva Bramel of Hollywood, Fla.; sisters-in-law Patsy Collins, Patricia Johnson, and Eileen Bailey; brother-in-law Dickie Bailey; daughter in law, Diane Lowe Collins; sons Bill Collins (Glenna) and Keith Collins (JoAnn); daughter Sally Jackson (David); and grandchildren Brent Jackson (Lindsay),Ty Collins (Mary), Lyndsay Osborne (Chase), Travis Collins (Christy), Michelle Boothe (Dickie), Zack Collins (Naomi), Chris Collins (Kat), T.C Collins (Taylor), Leslie Wyatt (Jeff), and Brittany Taylor (Donnie); 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Jim was an elder at First Presbyterian Church in London.

Funeral services for James Parker “Jim” Collins were conducted Wednesday in the Bowling Funeral Home Chapel with Brian House officiating.

Timothy Ray Parker II, age 36, of Family Circle in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at his home following a short illness. He was born October 15, 1985 in Lexington and was the son of Timothy Ray and Trudy Jean Horn Parker. He was an employee of B3 Archery and attended the Easter Valley Baptist Church.

Survivors in addition to his father and mother include his wife Megan Joy Tipton Parker; his grandparents, Alene Vest of London and Larry & Bessie Horn of Irvine; one brother Dustin (Kelsey) Parker of Winchester; his in-laws, Sheila & Joseph Fleming of Irvine; a sister-in-law Whitney (Buddy) Horn of Irvine; nephews: Easton Parker, Hayden Ritchie, Kenlee Horn and William Horn; and a host of other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert Vest and Roy & Betty Parker.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, December 3, at the Easter Valley Baptist Church with Bro. Mike Davis officiating. Burial was at the Roberts Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Dustin Parker, Ricky Hollon, Marty Martin, Thomas Griffin, Buddy Horn, Lance Horn, Tyler Angel and Roger McIntosh

Honorary pallbearers were William Horn, Charles Delaware, Josh Tolson, Chad Lawson, Preston McIntosh, Bryson Paynter and all of his other buddies.

William Gayle Smith, age 64, a resident of the Fountain Circle Care & Rehabilitation Center in Winchester, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the Center. He was born March 8, 1957, in Winchester and was the son of the late Bobby J. Smith and Reva Dixon Toler.

He was a former plumber with Bobby Smith Plumbing and was a member of the Wagersville Community Pentecostal Church of God. He had lived in Clark County all his life.

He is survived by two daughters, Bobbie Gail (Brian) Smith Flack of Winchester and Heather Ray (Manuel) Smith Wages of Winchester; one son, William Allen Smith of Mt. Sterling; one sister, Fay Isaacs of Lexington; one brother, Ronnie Smith of Winchester; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, December 6, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.