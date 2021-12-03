Photo submitted

Amanda Abney, the Grinch, and Malorie York reminded Estill Countians to shop small last weekend.

By: Lisa Bicknell

Business owners and community leaders spoke in glowing terms of the success of the #ShopSmallEC promotion headed up by the Estill County Chamber of Commerce for “Small Business Saturday.”

“I look forward to Small Business Saturday every year. It’s amazing to see my fellow Estill Countians making an intentional effort to support our wonderful, local businesses,” said Arielle Estes, Chamber President. “We had nearly 100 entries in our Shop Small photobomb contest and will give away gift cards from our participating Chamber members. I hope our community continues to shop local throughout this Christmas season!”

Not only did shoppers support small businesses on Saturday, but businesses supported each other.

Fig and Vine, a business that prepares charcuterie boards, gifted local shop owners with samplers of their product.

Joey Arvin, owner of Cottage 52 on Main Street, gifted other business owners with “Shop Local” t-shirts.

She described her Small Business Saturday as “absolutely awesome!” Her store was packed with people, and she stayed open late that night because customers kept coming.

Arvin hopes to build on the success of Saturday as she restocks her shelves. Starting on December 1st, each person who purchases $25 or more has their name entered for a $200 gift basket to be given away the day before Christmas Eve. She also plans to keep longer hours and possibly open her store on some Sundays.

Me and B’s Boutique on Main Street reported, “It went extremely well! We’re blessed to be apart of such a supportive community.”

Across the bridge, long-time business owner Barsha Honchell also reported a successful day. “We had lots of customers,” she said. “They sure enjoyed shopping in Irvine.”

Back Street Grub employees dressed in their best festive garb as characters from the Grinch. They also set up a cupcake dressing station for shoppers to frost and decorate their own cupcakes.

Barb Chrisman at the Silo Mill Gift Shop described the day as fabulous. “It’s my most favorite day of the year to work,” she said. “There was never a time that someone was not in the shop. We are so blessed with our amazing community…we are so thankful for them.

Joe Crawford, director of the Estill Development Alliance, said, “It really feels like folks are deliberately supporting our local businesses.”

“We have to remember to keep as much money in our community as we can. If we don’t show them love now, they may not be there when we need them later!”