Hannah Baker prepares to drive past her teammate Mia Hale during an Excite Night scrimmage game. Photo courtesy of Bobby Dawes

By Ruth Hughes

This year’s girls basketball team has a ton of experience returning from last year’s team that only graduated one senior. They will have three seniors that will be heavily relied on to be leaders on and off the court.

#23 Mia Hale- senior point guard who can play all over the floor. Mia is our returning leading scorer who tallied her 1500 point last season and led the team in scoring with 14.6 points a game and 5.1 rebounds a game. Mia has the ability to shoot from long range, drive, or hit a mid range jumper.

#3 Jayci Long- freshman guard, second leading scorer last year. She averaged 12.7 points a game and shot 34.7% from the three point line. Jayci has worked hard to improve her ability to score in the paint over the off season. Jayci is young and improving everyday.

#22 Hannah Baker- senior guard returning from ACL and Meniscus tear. Hannah was averaging 9 points a game when she got hurt. Hannah has the ability to block shots, and get steals to help her team score off of her defense. Hannah looks to make up for lost time after only getting to play six games last year.

#32 Haley Angel- sophomore forward. Haley led the team in rebounds with 8.3 rebounds a game and averaged 8.4 points per game. Haley will be looked at to provide the inside scoring but also has the ability to drive and shoot outside.

#34 Macy Reed- senior center who came off the bench last year but is looking to be a leader on the floor. Macy averaged 2 points a game with 3.5 rebounds per game.

#20 Sarah Baker- sophomore forward who averaged 6.5 points per game and 6.5 rebounds per game. Sarah is lanky and fast which allows her to be disruptive on defense. She has the ability to get rebounds and get lots of steals and deflections.

On the bench are Kaylee Mcintosh, Jadelyn Neal, and along with some talented eighth graders.

This year’s team is looking to make some noise in a tough district and in a tough region. They are experienced and know it won’t be easy but they look forward to the challenge.