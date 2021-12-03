Adam Shane Haggard, 45, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at his home. A native of Winchester, Kentucky, he was born on April 14, 1976, to Belvin Lee Haggard and Joy K. Shelley. Adam was a mason.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by four daughters, Jessica Haggard and Samantha Haynes, both of Sevierville, Tennessee, and Melonie and Megan Haggard of Irvine, Kentucky; three grandchildren; sister, Casey (Robert) Raney; aunt, Linda Anes; and several extended family members, including Sabrina Elam and many friends.

Graveside services will be held at 1p.m., on Thursday, December 2, 2021, by Dr. Ed Mesta at Winchester Cemetery White Shelter.

Kimberly Kay Estes Weaver, age 57, of Richwood Blvd. in Richmond, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Hospital following a long illness. She was born May 7, 1964 in Irvine and was the daughter of Jerry and Norma Fay Puckett Estes. She was a former engineer with the Bluegrass Army Depot and a past member of the River Drive Christian Church. She had lived in Madison County most of her life.

She is survived by her parents: Jerry and Norma Estes of Irvine; her daughter, Chelsey Morgan Weaver of Richmond; and her fiancé, Jimmy Hacker of Richmond.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, November 29, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Paul Groves officiating. Burial was at the Cobb Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were Gary Taylor, Larry Phoenix, Gary Estes, Mike Story, J.T. Washington and Steve Ramsey.

Dorothy Mae Howe, age 86, of Elm Street in Ravenna, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021, at Baptist Health in Lexington following a long illness. She was born October 16, 1935 in Estill County and was the daughter of Raymond and Tilda Townsend Cole. She was a former nurse’s aide and was a member of the Irvine First Church of God. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Jackson Howe and is survived by a daughter, Catherine Sue Puckett of Irvine; two sons: Gregory Scott Browning of Stanton and Christopher Andrew Browning of Monterey, CA; eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Emery Darrell Browning, one sister, Ruby Hall. and six brothers: Hargis, Marcus, Junior, Victor, Joe and Delmar Cole

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, December 1, at 11 a.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was at the Cole Cemetery.

Danny McIntosh, age 74, of Little Rock Road in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at his home following a short illness. He was born October 12, 1947 in Estill County and was the son of Roy and Helen Rice McIntosh. He was a retired Square D employee and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife Wanda Sue Babb McIntosh; one daughter Donna Faye Cockrell of Estill Co.; a son, Boone Raydan McIntosh of Estill Co.; two sisters: Joyce Ann Rawlins McIntosh of Estill Co.; Sandra McKinney of Estill Co.; two brothers: Roy McIntosh of Madison Co. and Sammy McIntosh of Estill Co.; two grandchildren, Barry Vires and Nicholas Vires; and one great-grandchild Kenleigh Vires.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Danny Ray McIntosh and four siblings, Dorothy Garrett, Bobby McIntosh, Nathan McIntosh and Kenneth Ray McIntosh.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, November 28, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Marvin Neal officiating. Burial was at the Oakdale Cemetery.

Ruby Marie Brooks, 83, of Mt. Sterling passed away Friday, November 26, 2021 at the Winsor Care Center in Mt. Sterling. She was born July 8, 1938 in Jackson to Rosco and Vena Newton. She was a housewife and a member of the Means Church.

She is survived by her husband Lemon Brooks of Mt. Sterling; two sons Lemon Wayne Brooks (Evelyn) of Irvine, and Ricky Brooks (Tina) of Mt. Sterling; four daughters Theresa Roe (William) of Wellington, Judy Patrick (Rick) Mt. Sterling, Pamela Centers (Mark) of Mt. Sterling, and Tena Martin of Mt. Sterling; twelve grandchildren and several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter Gail Rogers; a grandson Brandon Rogers; four brothers: David Napier, Ronald Creech, Ruben Newton and Ray Creech.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. Tommy Evans officiating. Burial was in the Lovely Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City was in charge of services.

Della Ann Brakefield, age 81, of Poplar Street in Ravenna, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. She was born November 22, 1940 in Champaign County, Ohio and was the daughter of the late William and Mildred Nichols McKeever. She was a homemaker who had also worked part-time at Cracker Barrel, Outback, the Estill County School System and the Senior Citizens Center.

She attended the Williams Memorial Baptist Church and was a former member of the Ravenna Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bolan Almond Brakefield and is survived by her son William Brakefield of Estill Co.; three stepchildren: Kathy Harrison of Estill Co., Kenny (Alice) Brakefield of Estill Co., and Tommy (Margaret) Brakefield of Powell Co.; one brother Jerry (Joyce) McKeever of Ohio, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two stepsons, Bolan Brakefield, Jr., and Paul Brakefield and two brothers, John and James McKeever.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, November 27, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Danny Rogers officiating. Burial was at the Oakdale Cemetery.

Carol Ann Reynolds Haller, age 78, of Harris Ferry Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital in Irvine. She was born August 30, 1943, in Carter County and was the daughter of the late Glenn and Ruth Scott Reynolds.

She was a retired school teacher and a member of the Wisemantown United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Garden Thyme Herb Club and had lived in Estill County for the last 23 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Haller III.

She is survived by a son, Steve Haller IV of Virginia, his family: Jean and Garrett; a daughter, April Lee Masters of Estill Co., her family: Johnny and Seth; a sister Bo McCreary of Estill Co., and her long time companion Clayton Hedge.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Danny Reynolds and one brother-in-law, Jimmy McCreary.

Memorial services will be conducted Saturday, December 4, at 1 p.m. at the Wisemantown United Methodist Church with Sis. Bethany Keith officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice of the Bluegrass at bgcarenav.org

James Parker “Jim” Collins, age 87, of London passed away Saturday at his residence. He was the husband of Betty Bailey Collins; the father of Bill Collins and wife Glenna; Sally Collins and husband David; Keith Collins and wife Jo Ann all of London; the brother of Harry Collins of Dover, Kentucky; Loretta Hunter of Maysville; Geneva Brumel of Hollywood, Florida; and Mason Collins and wife Mona of Lakeland, Florida.

Funeral services for James Parker “Jim” Collins will be conducted at 3 PM Wednesday in the Bowling Funeral Home Chapel with Brian wHouse officiating.

The family of James Parker “Jim” Collins will receive friends beginning at 1 PM Wednesday until the funeral hour of 3 PM at Bowling Funeral Home.

Rex Allen Hardy, 49, of Irvine passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 at his residence. He was born November 30, 1971 in Irvine to Danny and Linda Hardy. He worked in construction.

He is survived by his mother Linda Hardy of Irvine; two daughters Danielle Hardy of Irvine, and Stephanie Hardy of Richmond; a granddaughter Melody Collett; his fiance’ Starlett Hisle and a brother Danny Wayne Hardy of Irvine. He was preceded in death by his father Danny Hardy.

Funeral services were held 12 Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine with Bro. Sherl Thomas officiating. Burial was in the Hardy Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.