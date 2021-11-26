Fourteen year old Hannah Goolman, a 9th grader at Estill County High School and a Girl Scout of Troop 7182, has been named a Gold Award Girl Scout. Goolman is the first to receive this honor in Estill County in a very long time or possibly ever. It is the most prestigious award in the world of Girl Scouting.

Hannah is the daughter of Brad and Melissa Goolman. Melissa is also Hannah’s troop leader.

Hannah’s project is a nature and wildlife preserve with trails. You can enjoy a walk in nature on the nature/wildlife trails that are located across from the Estill County Golf Course on Fiscal Court property.

A large welcome sign marks the start of the trails, and throughout the trails you will find information tubes filled with knowledge of Estill County. You will also find two resting benches and a table to enjoy a meal.

The Gold Award Project is the last award a Girl Scout can receive; it is the equivalent of the Eagle Scout in Boy Scouts. The project has to be 80+ hours and something that will last for years to come. It has to be approved by the council, a troop leader, and a member of the county.

Hannah would like to invite the county to check out the trails and enjoy them.

Special thanks goes to: Donnie Wason, Brad Goolman (Road Foreman) Gerry Flannery (magistrate), Estill County Road Department, Meade’s Do-it Center (Josh and Tina), Lowe’s in Richmond and Winchester (Jennie Kirk and Pete Penichet), 84 Lumber in Winchester (Ashton Gribbins), Michele Benton, Boyd Henry, Tanya and family with Girl Scout Troop 7182.