Charles Thomas “Tommy” Stamper, age 72, of Irvine passed away peacefully at his home on November 16th, 2021. Mr. Stamper was born on August 23rd, 1949. in Beattyville to the late Aaron and Ethel Kathrine Estes Stamper. Mr. Stamper was an Army Vietnam Veteran and an accomplished Bluegrass musician. He traveled extensively with his group The New South Wind.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Stamper is also preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Jean Woosley Stamper; one daughter, Andrea Stamper; two brothers, Travis and Curtis Stamper; three sisters: Janice Miller, Mary Tipton, and Julia Tipton, and granddaughter Casandra McKinney.

Tommy is survived by two sons, Mardy Stamper and Steven Stamper; two daughters Renae McKinney and husband Tommy and Tamara Flynn and husband Windle; eight grandchildren: Thomas, Trevor, Corey, Noah McKinney; Breanna, Brooklynn and Bethany Flynn, and Kaylee Stamper; three great grandchildren: Kennadee, Lorainna, and Jolean McKinney; two brothers Willard and Michael Stamper; three sisters: Jeanetta Ross, Connie Smallwood and husband Danny, and Katie Caudill. Funeral Services for Mr. Charles Thomas “Tommy” Stamper were held on Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021. at 11 a.m. at the Emmanuel Baptist Church with Brother Sherl Thomas officiating. Interment followed in the Horn Cemetery in Beattyville, KY.

Pallbearers were Corey, Noah, T.J and Trevor McKinney, Windle Flynn and Dickie Samples. Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Charles Thomas “Tommy” Stamper.

David Lloyd Lynch, 46, of Irvine, husband of Wanda Lynch, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021 at his residence. He was born July 7, 1975 in Irvine to David and Judy Lynch. He was a member of the True Vine Ministries.

He is survived by his parents David and Judy Lynch, his wife Wanda Lynch, a son John Lynch (Karassa), a daughter Mary Lynch (Daniel), two grandsons, Bentley and Chase Lynch, a brother Mark Lynch, three sisters Terri Pyles (Jeff), Tonya Lynch and Opel Peck (Joey). He was preceded in death by a brother, Joey Miller.

Graveside services were held Sunday, November 21, 2021 at the Crowe Cemetery in Irvine with Bro. Terry Barnes officiating. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of service.

Marilyn Joyce Townsend, 67, widow of Claude Townsend, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021 in Berea, Kentucky. She was born January 2, 1954 in Estill County to the late Lonnie and Ella Rogers Marcum.

Survivors include daughters, Angela Renee Williams and Connie Howard; step-daughter, Teresa (Kenny) Morton; sisters, Carol Ciferri and Lydia Patrick; brother, Orval Marcum; grandchildren Chelsea Robinson, Logan Watkins, RJ Watkins, Emily Watkins, Ian Morton, Steven Morton, and Hunter Townsend; great-grandchildren Adrian Smith, Chloe Smith, Kendall Morton, Stella Morton, and Lucas Watkins; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Ella Marcum; husband, Claude Townsend; daughter, Rhonda Sparks; step-son, Glenville Townsend; sisters, Wandalene Brewer, Juanita Hatton, Georgia Hull, and Velma Powell; brothers, Onley Marcum, Dewey Marcum, Delmus “Bill” Marcum, and Lonnie W. Marcum.

Services will be Wednesday, November 24, at 1 p.m. at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Kenny Wasson. Visitation on Tuesday is 6 to 9 pm. Burial will be in Townsend Cemetery with Wyatt Robinson, Jeff “Mutt” Willoughby, RJ Watkins, Logan Watkins, Matthew Sparks, and Johnny West.

Elaine Rawlins Babb, born May 23, 1941, to the late Johnnie and Eva Rawlins in Irvine, Kentucky, departed this temporary life for eternal life in heaven on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, in Austin, Texas.

Elaine spent most of her life in Irvine on White Oak Road, where she shared many happy memories with her five brothers and sisters. Here she met the love of her life, Fred Babb, and raised her two sons Larry and Gary. According to Elaine, being a mother is the greatest honor any woman can have.

She attended the White Oak Church of God and was an active member, singing in the choir and helping out wherever she could. She was well known for her biscuits and gravy, blackberry jam, and fried apple pies. Elaine also enjoyed flower arranging, crafts, cooking, and canning. However, her favorite way to spend time was visiting with friends, family, and neighbors in the front yard.

Elaine is survived by her son, Larry, his wife Patty, and her granddaughter Hailee of Austin, Texas, her brother Roger Dale Rawlins and sister Faye Stepp. Elaine leaves behind many nieces and nephews and their extended families, along with other relatives and friends who will miss her and mourn her passing while celebrating her life. Elaine considered many to be part of her family, including the workers at Sodalis Assisted Living in Buda, Texas.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, November 20, 2021 at White Oak Church of God with Brother Glendon Woosley officiating. Services were followed by burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Bobby Joe Tate, age 66, of John Rawlins Road in Irvine, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021, at his home. He was born December 16, 1954 in Louisville and was the son of the late Henry and Bernice Riddell Tate

He was retired from the United States Army where he served during the Persian Gulf War and was a member of the Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bessie Kay Hogge Tate and is survived by three sons: Robert (April) Tate of Denver, CO; Joey Tate of Spring Hill, FL, and Michael (Candace) Tate of Richmond; two sisters: Brenda Lane and Nancy French; four brothers: Charlie Tate, Johnny Tate, Donald “Cookie” Tate, and Butch Tate, and nine grandchildren.

Graveside services were conducted Friday, November 19, at the Madison Memorial Gardens with Bro. Scott Rogers officiating. Military rites were provided by the Richmond Honor Guard.

Domingo Quiahua, age 43, of Clearfield, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, November 15, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. Mr. Quiahua was born on October 18,1978 in Astacinga, Mexico to Julian and Victoria Quiahua.

In addition to his parents, Domingo is survived by his loving wife, Shannon Branham Quiahua, a daughter, Samantha Neace and fiancé’ (Bradley Cash), a son, Justin Neace. 2 grandchildren, Zoey Wills and Roman Walker, and 2 Brothers, Lidio Quiahua and Elpidio Quiahua.

Funeral services for Domingo Quiahua were conducted on Thursday, November 18, 2021, in the chapel of Lewis Home for Funerals with Steve Phillips officiating. Internment followed in the Moberley-Crawford Cemetery in Ravenna, Kentucky.

Pallbearers were Jeff Williams, Bradley Cash, Justin Neace, Pedro Quiahua, Abel Quiahua, and Eleazar Quiahua.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Domingo Quiahua.