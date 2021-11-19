Warren Rogers holds a dulcimer that he made for his wife.

By: Lisa Bicknell

Seventy-five year old Warren Rogers said he learned to “walk and talk in sawdust,” as he grew up in his father Buel’s wood-working shop in Powell County.

His father made custom-built furniture for many years, then he began making custom cabinetry.

Rogers inherited his dad’s love of wood-working. When he cuts into a piece of scrap wood, he says he marvels at it every time—the colors, the textures, and the pattern of the grain.

Besides growing up in a wood-working shop and taking a class in high school, the only formal training he’s had was when he attended an Arts and Crafts school in Gatlinburg.

It’s only in the last few years that he has seriously applied his talents to wood-working.

Rogers lived 73 of his 75 years in Powell County, where he worked in a tool and die factory for 20 years.

Also in his earlier years, he used to show horses and mules. In 2002, he and his wife Carolyn decided to go for a ride one day. He was on “a beautiful blue roan mule” with black stockings and black mane, when after about an hour of calm riding, the mule acted up and threw him off. Roger says he was “laid up for two months,” his back broken as well as some of his ribs.

After he recovered, Rogers and his wife sold the farm, the horses, the horse trailers, and they moved beside the golf course in Powell County.

“We had a nice house, but then we built another,” Rogers said. “But I was bored to tears, with nothing to do.”

So he bought a lathe.

Now he has three lathes, and several other pieces of wood-working equipment in a spacious shop where a lop-eared pet rabbit named Bugs keeps him company while he works.

“I love rabbits…had ‘em when I was a kid,” he said. Bugs is a Holland Lop.

In his shop, Rogers builds dulcimers, turns beautiful wooden bowls, makes cutting boards, Christmas ornaments and many other items.

Besides his wood-working hobby, Warren is also a preacher, a gospel recording artist and a columnist for some area newspapers. He recently served two years as pastor of Ivory Hill Baptist Church.

He and his wife have a son, Scott Rogers, who pastors Friendship Baptist Church.

Rogers “isn’t trying to make lot of money,” but he does have a small shop on his well-kept farm on Spouts Springs Rd. where the public is invited to stop in and shop on Fridays, …., and Saturdays, …. He can be reached at 606-481-0444.