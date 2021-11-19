Wilson Gilbert, 90, of Lancaster, passed away November 10, 2021 at his home. He was born in Estill County on May 11, 1931 to the late Noah and Bertie Gilbert. Wilson is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Gilbert.

Wilson was an avid outdoorsman who instilled a love of nature in all of his children as well as a great respect of all of God’s creations. Wilson held family above all else and was very much loved and admired by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Surviving are sons, Isaac Gilbert (Joy) of Danville, Kimel Gilbert (Wanda) of Lancaster, Harlen Gilbert (Jody) of Irvine, Alex Gilbert of Irvine, Daniel Gilbert ( Dana) of Lancaster, Chris Hale of Lancaster, Matt Hale (Brandi) of Indiana; daughters, Barbara Overbay (Jerry) of Richmond, Freda Moore (Hogan, Jr.) of Lancaster and Theresa Cheek (Denny) of Lancaster; sister Miranda Miller (Bobby) of Lancaster; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by siblings Gordon and Amos Gilbert, Edna McKinney, Naomi Hoover, and Beulah Miller.

Funeral services were Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Spurlin Funeral Home in Lancaster with Bro. Bill Graves and Pastor Jay Adkins officiating. Burial was in South Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Alex Gilbert, Denny Cheek, Hogan Moore Jr., Jerry Overbay, Cole Foley, Josh Adams, and Roman Gilbert. Honorary pallbearers were all grandchildren and Heritage Hospice nurses.

Phillip Jason Puckett, age 41, of Lela Lane in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021. He was born March 16, 1980 in Louisville and was the son of Winfred Glenn Puckett and Jo Ellen Calmes Dawson. He was a musician and attended the Tates Creek Christian Church. He had lived in Florida most of his life.

Survivors in addition to his father and mother include one daughter Stephanie Michelle Puckett of Lexington; one son Phillip Jason Puckett, Jr. of Lexington; and one sister Stephanie Michelle Puckett of Lexington.

Graveside services were conducted Monday, November 15, at the Dudley Puckett Cemetery.

Ricky Maurice Chaney, age 61, of Walton Road in Irvine, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021, at the Baptist Health in Richmond following a short illness. He was born August 27, 1960 in Estill County and was the son of the late Arthur and Bobbie Walton Chaney. He was truck driver and a member of the Estill County Rescue Squad and the Estill County Fire Department. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife Linda Lou Estes Chaney and is survived by one son Edmund Walker Chaney; one sister Michelle (Ritchie) Crowe of Estill Co.; one brother Kevin L. Chaney of Estill Co.; three grandchildren: Andrew Dalton Chaney, Chancie Marie Chaney and Edmund Walker Chaney Jr.; and a special nephew & niece, Austin and Macayla Mosley.

Graveside services were conducted Tuesday, November 16, at the Walton Cemetery with Bro. John Isfort officiating. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Myra Louise Finney, age 77, of Main Street in Irvine, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021, at her home following a long illness. She was born August 26, 1944 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Myron and Margaret Richardson Thomas.

She was a retired teacher with the Estill County School System and was a member of the Rice Station Christian Church. She was also a member of the Teacher’s Association, the Marcum & Wallace Ladies Auxiliary, the Kiwanis Club, the DAR and Delta Kappa Gama. She served on the Tourism Board, the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital Foundation and worked as a Commissioner with the Housing Authority. She was also a founding member of the River City Players.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Finney and is survived by daughter Leah Williams of Estill Co.; son Christopher Williams of Estill Co.; sister Marilyn Drake of Mt. Washington; and four grandchildren: Jason Williams, Lona Katherine Williams, Jacob Williams and Mason Williams.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, William Williams.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, November 16, at the Rice Station Christian Church with Bro. Joe Hall officiating. Burial was at the Thomas Williams Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Butch Hardy, Jason Williams, Stephen Willis, Jake Williams, Mason Williams and Joe Martin.

Honorary pallbearers were Blaine Click, Skip Johnson, and Robby Johnson.

Tristan Tomas Cackling, age 30, of Dry Branch Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021, in Fleming County. He was born January 16, 1991 in Clark County and was the son of Thomas Cackling and Debra Young. He was an employee at the Recovery Center in Nicholasville and had lived in Estill County most his life.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandmother Wilma Young of Estill Co.; one daughter Sophie Scrivner of Estill Co.; three sons: Braden Cackling of Estill Co., Bentley Cackling of Estill Co., and Karter Cackling of Estill Co.; one sister Kyra Hatton of Estill Co., and one brother, Corey Young of Estill Co.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, November 10, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mikkel Hampton and Coach Lawrence Tiller officiating. Burial was at the Young Cemetery. Pallbearers were Corey Young, Chase Hatton, Steve Young, Jager Young, Taylan Arvin and Josh Haught.

Lewis Byron “Bunk” Richardson, age 60, of Barnes Mountain Road in Irvine, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, at his home following a short illness. He was born June 6, 1961 in Estill County and was the son of the late Lewis and Gustava Estes Richardson. He was a logger and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eloise Kates Richardson and is survived by his stepdaughter Jennifer Dreaden of Estill Co.; one sister Sharon Brinegar of Estill Co.; three brothers: Thomas Richardson of Estill Co.; Glenn Richardson of Estill Co. and James Richardson of Estill Co.; three step-grandchildren: Dustin Street, Jessica Hall and Rodney Dreaden; two step-great grandchildren: Caleb Street and Madilynn Dreaden; three nieces: Katie Jacques, Rachel Richardson and Amber Ballard; and one nephew Bobby Brinegar.

Graveside services were conducted Sunday, November 7, at 1:30 p.m. at the Estes Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Greenville Estes, Dustin Street, Bobby Brinegar, James Richardson, Wayne Estes and Rodney Dreaden.