The Estill County Engineers traveled to Bell County for the final game of the season. They lost the game, 45 to 13.

“Bell County is a tough opponent and one we will have to continue to deal with for the years to come,” said Head Coach Jordan Marcum.

“But they make us a better football team because of it. Defensively, missing our leader, Braeden Waddle, we knew we were going to have our challenges in stopping a very powerful running offense. Starting a freshman Jax Niece in his place was going to be a struggle. They attacked us at our weakest point all night and we couldn’t do anything to stop it. Offensively we got the ball moving early but due to the lack of our defensive efforts we couldn’t provide any help to our offense. We continued to fight the whole game and that is what this team has been built on. “

The coach went on, “Our season has come to an end. We didn’t accomplish our big goal of winning the district championship like we had hoped, but these young men have really shown what we are capable of doing and these seniors have left an impact on this program and this community for years to come. I am really proud of how we have handled ourselves all year. We have faced many trials this year and we found ourselves better on the other side and that is what football is about. Teaching life lessons to the younger generation. Football is like life in a lot of ways and these boys have gained many life lessons throughout the year. “