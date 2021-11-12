Glendon McKinney Sr., age 78, of Irvine, Kentucky, died Friday, November 5, 2021, at Reid Health.

Glendon was born on February 24, 1943, in Irvine, Kentucky, to John and Pauline Fox McKinney. He later moved to Butler County, Ohio, where he lived for 30 years, before returning to Irvine. Glendon served in the U.S. Army. He was a mechanic by trade. Glendon enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling.

Survivors include his three children, Laretta (Rodney) Rose of Eaton, Ohio, Glendon McKinney Jr. of Irvine, and April (Jon) Ellis of Greens Fork, Indiana; five grandchildren, David Webb, Elijah Rose, Levi Alcorn, and Dalton and Shyanne Gunter; four great-grandchildren, Kaylie Alcorn, Logan Gunter, and Shelby and Arthur Webb, with two on the way; sister, Eva Cox of Irvine; nieces; nephews; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Maxine McKinney; parents; five brothers; and three sisters.

A memorial service for Glendon McKinney Sr. will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery in Camden, Ohio. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Roger Leroy Johnson, age 59, of Winchester Road in Irvine, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, at the Irvine Health and Rehabilitation Center, following a short illness. He was born July 18, 1962, in Dayton, Ky, a son of the late Roy C. and Hazel D. Hall Johnson. He had formerly worked in the farming industry and had lived in Estill County most of his life. He was a Sons of The American Legion member. He is survived by four sisters: Wave Vickers (Don) of Alexandria, Ky, Sue Orme (JR) of Cold Springs, Ky., Libby Watson (Ken) of Estill Co., and Patty Riddell (Gary) of Estill Co.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister, Kathy Johnson; three brothers:

Lohris, Orval, and Lenville Johnson.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, Nov. 9th, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Elwood Patrick with burial following at the Cobb Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Denny Vickers, Tony Orme, Doug Watson, Ricky Abney Jr., Greg Johnson, and Henry Crouch.

Wilma Jean Calmes, age 95, of Windermere, Florida, formerly of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at her home.

Wilma was born on October 7, 1926, in Ravenna, Kentucky to the late Shade and Maude Landrum Combs.

In addition to her parents Mrs. Combs was also preceded in death by her husband, Herman Calmes, and a sister, Helen Eacret.

Wilma was a graduate of Irvine High School. She was employed at The Bluegrass Army Depot for over 20 years until her retirement in 1976.

Survivors include her daughter, Jo Ellen Dawson and husband John; two grandchildren, Phillip Jason Puckett and Stephanie Puckett; seven great-grandchildren: Claudia Holstein, Ayden Baker, Phillip Jason Puckett Jr., Stephanie Puckett, Layla Bland, Isaiah Duty and Izabelle Puckett; her brother in-law, Howard Calmes and three nieces: Sarah Estes, Judy Adams and Jane Martin Calmes, along with numerous other extended family members to miss her and mourn her passing.

A graveside service for Wilma Jean Calmes will be conducted on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, Kentucky with Brother Paul Groves officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 11, 2021, from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the Lewis Abner Home

Rose Lee Tipton Turner, age 91, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the Irvine Health and Rehab Center following a long illness. She was born February 8, 1930, in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Rice Tipton and Elizabeth McIntosh Tipton. She was a homemaker and was a member of the White Oak Church of God. She had lived in Lexington most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Turner.

She is survived by two sons: Gregory Lee (Cindy) Turner of Lexington and Randall Charles (Vickie) Turner of Lexington and one grandchild: Sean Lee Turner.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Memorial services were conducted Monday, November 8, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Glendon Woosley officiating.

Ralph Eugene Brinegar, age 66, of Pioneer Drive in Richmond, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021, in Okeechobee, Florida following a long illness. He was born October 16, 1955 in Hamilton, Ohio and was the son of the late William H. and Lillie Plowman Brinegar. He was a retired electrician with Eastern Kentucky University and a member of the Kings Tabernacle Church in Richmond. He had lived in Madison County most of his life. He is survived by his wife Martha Lynn Barker Brinegar; three daughters, Amy Rall of West Carrolton, OH, Bethany Cheeks of Paint Lick, Ky., and Ladonna King of Richmond; two sons, Daniel Lee Arnold of Greenwood, In. and John Allen Brinegar of Richmond; one sister Beulah Watkins of Clark Co.; three brothers: George Brinegar of Ohio, Shirley Brinegar of Richmond, and Ronnie Brinegar of Berea; 17 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Funeral services were conducted Saturday, November 6, at the Kings Tabernacle Church with Bro. Greg King officiating. Burial was at the Madison Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Jamie Watkins, Anthony Brinegar, Greg King, Jason Brinegar, John Brinegar and Jacob King. Honorary pallbearers were Roger Embree, Glen McKinney, Kenny Brinegar and James Watkins.

Sara Scott “Scottie” Minor Noland, 101, of Irvine passed away November 4th after a short illness. She was born in Versailles, KY on August 17, 1920.She was the daughter of Cora Corrington Minor and Joseph Timothy Minor.

Sara was preceded in death by her husband Cecil P. Noland, son, Joel Noland and great-grandson, Blake Palmer.She is survived by her daughters Susan Dick, Nancy Bidwell and Amy Noland-Hughes (Eddie). Grandchildren: Keith Wilson (Becky), Jay Wilson(Stephanie), Matthew Bidwell(Cassie), Luke Hughes, Beth Cocolas(Harry), Julie Noland and Catherine Noland(Dan)

She was also blessed with fifteen great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Also, her 91-year-old nephew, Dee Haun and family. Her nieces Carol Calder, Corinne Calder and brother-in-law Wilbur Brewsaugh.

Visitation was on Saturday, November 6th at the Estill County Board of Education Central Office Gym. The family asks that everyone wears a mask and practice social distancing. There was a private family/friend memorial service at a later date with Bro. Kevin Horn officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens

Pallbearers are Keith Wilson, Jay Wilson, Matthew Bidwell, Taylor Wilson, Chris Horn and Danny Conrad. Honorary pallbearers are her former principals: Danny Click, Steve Garrett, Robert Smith, Gary Taylor, Marcus Eades, and Bill Beard. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Estill County Public Library, Estill County Community Food Bank or Irvine United Methodist Church.

Emery Darrell Browning, age 59, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021 in Garland, Texas. He was born September 26, 1962 in Seymour, Indiana to Emory Andrew Browning and Dorothy Mae Cole. Darrell was raised in Irvine, Kentucky and graduated from Estill County High School, home of the Engineers in 1981. He served as an Airman in the Air Force for four years. He married Debra Hamilton-Browning in 1983 and raised three children together. Darrell was a USAF Airman and Maintenance Engineer at 5800 Royal Lane Condominiums, where he worked for 32 years.

God, Country, Dallas Cowboys and above all else, his family, were the great loves of Darrell’s life. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching professional sports and fishing. But what he enjoyed most was spending time with his family. He adored his grandchildren. Never missed an event and even learned to play video games at a later age in an effort to spend more time with them. He was everyone’s biggest cheerleader and supporter who believed in you even when you didn’t believe in yourself. He will be remembered as a loving husband, amazing father, the best Papa anyone could ever ask for, a good brother and son, and devoted friend. He was always positive, caring and had a way of making people feel special. The kind of person that was not afraid to give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. Friends will remember him for his kindness and sense of humor.

Darrell is preceded in death by his father, Emory Andrew Browning. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 38 years, Debra Browning; children, Chad Barron O’Quin, daughter, Danielle Kedlarchuk and husband, Brandon and son H.P. Levi Long and wife, Mindi; grandchildren, Madison Dlabaj, Ashley Kedlarchuk, Logan Long, Javier Kedlarchuk, Lily Kedlarchuk, Lucas Long; his mother, Dorothy Mae Cole; a sister, Catherine Sue Puckett; brothers Gregory Scott Browning and Christopher Andrew Browning; nieces Kristen Ashley Jones, Ruby Jay Browning, Maezy Drew Browning and nephews Kelby Browning and Kyle Smith.

A visitation for Darrell was held Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Anderson-Clayton-Gonzalez Funeral Home, 1111 Military Pkwy, Mesquite, Texas 75149.

Chester Ray Jones, 73, of Ravenna, entered into the arms of our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the VA Medical Center in Lexington following a short illness. Chester was a lifelong resident of the Estill County community and a member of the South Irvine Christian Church.

He was also a proud Vietnam veteran. Chester loved his family and spent his life caring and providing for them. He enjoyed camping, car shows, hunting and fishing with his family and tending to his honeybee hives. Chester was a simple, humble man who was always known to be offering a helping hand to others; he frequented fundraisers and he was often seen delivering meals to the less fortunate during the holidays. He was a devoted husband, father, and Christian. Chester spoke of his faith in Jesus Christ to everyone he met, every chance he was given.

Chester was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Alma Watkins Jones; his parents, Robert and Ora Barnes Jones; four brothers: Jerry Jones, Anthony Jones, Carl Jones, and Charlie Franklin; and one sister, Beatrice Rogers. Chester is survived by his beloved daughter Geneva Jones and her significant other Jeff Edwards; his brothers in law, John (Sara) Watkins, Art (Sue) Watkins, Linville (Eve) Watkins; sisters in law, Beatrice Estes, Linda Grogan, Joyce (Frances) Murphy; brothers, Danny Jones and Travis Jones; sisters, Jesse Moore and Lisa Bailey; a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family who will greatly miss him. Chester left behind several fur friends that he dearly loved, Flippy, Midnight, Smokey, Widly, Blackjack, and Lucky. Pallbearers were John Watkins, Jeff Edwards, Johnny Watkins, Jeffrey Rowland, Allen Williams, Linville Watkins Jr., Jerry Watkins, and Burl Watkins. Honorary pallbearers were Art Watkins, Linville Watkins, Donnie B, Mark Barrett, Robert Sewell, Ken White, Gary Boykin, Mark Grogan Jr., Burl Grogan, Michael Caudill, Steven Ray T., and Chris Friend.

Doris D. McGee, age 89, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, formerly of Irvine, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, November 1st, 2021, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Miss McGee was born on January 26th, 1932, in Hamilton, Ohio to the late James Willie Daniel and Bessie Flynn Daniel. She was a Head Start Teacher for the Kentucky Foothills Preschool system for many years.Along with her parents Doris was also preceded in death by her husband James O. McGee; three brothers; Lee Daniels, Gerald Daniels, and Ted Daniels; and one sister; Nina Flynn.

She is survived by one daughter, Janice McGee Horn (James). Two Grandchildren; Amy Horn Darnell (Jared), James Darren Horn (Lyndse) along with five Great-Grandchildren Ellie Grace Darnell, James Travis (J.T) Horn, Keira Jo Horn, Lily Caroline Horn, and Caycee Jane Horn. One brother, Edsel Daniel (Wilma) and Two sisters, Madonna Clem, and Faye Reece (Delvin). And many other relatives and friends to miss her and mourn her passing.

Funeral services for Doris D. McGee were conducted on Friday, November 5th, 2021, at New Beginnings Fellowship Church with Reverend Delvin Reece and Reverend James Horn Officiating. Interment followed in South Irvine Cemetery.

Victoria Burnette Adams, age 74, of Carriage Lane in Georgetown, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at her home following a long illness. She was born February 12, 1947, in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Victor Otis Burnette and Elizabeth Marie Owen Burnette. She was a retired U.S. Bank employee and had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Ross Adams.

She is survived by her daughter Tina Marie (Matt) Rose of Scott Co.; two sons: Benjamin Keith (Erika) Adams of Estill Co. and Timothy Ross (Tonya) Adams of Madison Co.; one sister: Millie Sue Horn of Estill Co.; and six grandchildren: Emily Rose, Will Rose, Taylor Adams, Hannah Adams, Kyle Adams, and Kayla Adams.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Venita Burnette Chaney and two brothers, Benjamin David Burnette and Joe Burnette.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, November 5, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home with Bro. Tony White officiating. Burial was in the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care at bgcarenav.org. Pallbearers are Will Rose, Kyle Adams, Don Horn, Mark Horn, Greg Horn and Rick Chaney.

Honorary pallbearer is David Chaney.