They travel next to Indianapolis for Bands of America competition.

On Saturday the Marching Engineers traveled to Boyle County High School to compete in the KMEA Class 3A State Semifinals. This competition consisted of all qualifying 3A bands from across the state, and only the top 6 would advance to State Finals at Kroger field (University of Kentucky). Despite the wind and rain, the band turned in a great performance and placed 2nd in Semifinals, earning a spot in State Finals that evening. At Kroger field, the band’s finals performance was truly amazing and the Marching Engineers placed 2nd overall behind Murray.

“These kids are simply amazing, and so was this performance,” said Band Director Jason Bowles. “The entire experience is surreal because there were so many times throughout the season when we wondered if we would even be able to continue. We were constantly holding our breath, just hoping that there would be another opportunity to perform. The fact that this group of students was somehow able to overcome the onslaught of never ending obstacles is truly inspiring. The fact that they achieved at such a high level is beyond words. The past championships will always be memorable, but this finish is special and will never be forgotten.”

But the season is not yet over for the Marching Engineers.

The band will be traveling to Bell County to cheer on the ECHS Football Team this Friday Night and will be performing at half-time.

Their final competition for the 2021 season will be at Bands of American (BOA) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. They perform early in the morning on Friday and will know that evening if they have made it to the finals.