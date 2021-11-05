Billy Joe Conner, 56, husband of Amanda Hall Conner, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine, Kentucky. A native of Winchester, Kentucky, he was born on May 5, 1965, to the late Grant and Joann Smith Conner. He was retired from Leggett and Platt and was a former Boy Scout Leader.

He is survived by his wife; five children: Crystal (Nate) Hatton, Samantha Conner (Vincent Towe), Christopher Conner, Danyel Conner, Mary Conner; six grandchildren, Sean Fitzgerald, Damian Conner, Gavin Clem, Amelia Hatton, Rayven Hatton, River Towe; two brothers, Randy (Jennifer) Conner, Tony (Melissa) Conner; two sisters-in-law, Michelle (Stevie Barnes) Hall and Angel Flinchum; and his nieces that he helped raise, Maggie Flinchum, Sara Flinchum, Christina Flinchum, and Nevaeh Hall; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, David Wayne Conner and one brother-in-law, Nikita Flinchum.

Funeral services were Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the Leon Pace Memorial Chapel. Burial followed in the Winchester Cemetery.

Phyllis Rhea Burnett Honshell, age 85, of East Graham Street in Prestonsburg, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021, following a sudden illness. She was born September 13, 1936 in Floyd County and was the daughter of the late Gladys Burnett Muncy and the adopted daughter of the late Charles and Laura Burnett.

Phyllis was a retired English professor with the Prestonsburg Community College and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Prestonsburg. She served as a member of the Wayland Historical Society, the Advisory Council of the McDowell ARH Hospital and was a former member of the Floyd County School Board.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Howard Honshell, and is survived by her daughter Leigh Ann (Todd) Maynard of Prestonsburg; three sisters: Kathryn Turner of Ohio, Linda Hall of Ohio, and Janie Frady of North Carolina; two brothers, Jimmy Muncy of North Carolina and Robert Muncy of Ohio; and three grandchildren: Laura Grace Maynard, Kathryn Rose Maynard and William Johnathan Gabriel Maynard.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, November 4, at 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Prestonsburg with Rev. Jerri Williams and Rev. Amy Chapman officiating. Burial will be at the Gethsemane Gardens. Visitation will be held Thursday from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Wayland Historical Society at 2662 King Kelly Coleman Highway Wayland, KY 41666.

Betty Jean Roberts, age 81, of Ravenna, Kentucky departed this life on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at her home. Betty was born on August 27, 1940 in McKee, Kentucky to the late Robert J. and Dovie Wolfe Murray.

I n addition to her parents, Miss Roberts was also preceded in death by four brothers, David, Darrell, Kenny and Ed Murray, as well as a grandson, Timothy Cobble.

She is survived by her husband, Elmer Roberts; three daughters, Debra Cobble, Carol Wiegman and husband Carl, and Joni Boyd and husband Ike; and one son, Randall Roberts and wife Marlena; five brothers: Doug Murray and wife Lou; Lonnie Murray and wife Linda; Paul Murray and wife Brenda; Philip Murray and wife Royetta; and Tom Murray and wife Dorthey; five sisters: Jennie Bare and husband Gary, Alice Howe and husband Bruce, Sharon Murray, Lisa Murray, and Sue Ball and husband Jack; 12 grandchildren: Ashley, Ike IV, Jessica, Heather, Aleisha, Joshua, Katherine, Benjamin, Mikel, Christopher, Daniel, and Timothy: 17 great grandchildren, Elijah, Charity, Dalton, Nevaeh, Jacob, Joshua Brice, Hunter, Kieran, Ladonna, Laura, Colton, James, Elisha, Caleb, Olivia, Elizabeth, and Ellie. She also had many other nieces and nephews and relatives and friends to miss her and mourn her passing.

Funeral services for Betty Jean Roberts were conducted on Sunday October 31, 2021 in the chapel of Lewis Abner Home for Funerals with Brother Billy Stamper officiating. Music was provided by Gods Family Connection.

Internment followed at the South Irvine Cemetery in Irvine, Kentucky. Pallbearers were: Ike Boyd III, Carl Wiegman, Steve Fox, Christopher Wiegman, Jason Willis and Albert Murray.

Kenneth N. Snowden, age 75, of Poplar Street in Ravenna, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021, at his home following a short illness. He was born October 7, 1946, in Estill County and was the son of the late Ralph Nelson Snowden and Alma Witt.

He was a retired CSX employee and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife Mary Sharon Damrel Snowden; two sons, Craig Snowden of Estill Co. and Justin Snowden of Estill Co.; one step-daughter, April Mullins of Estill Co.; one step-son, Joshua Cartwright of Estill Co.; one sister Wanda Rotarious of Michigan; two grandchildren, Raelyn Snowden and Lane Snowden. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Alma Joyce Snowden.

Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, November 3, 1 PM at the West Irvine Cemetery with military honors to be performed. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Funeral Home.

Dorothy Clemons, 64, of Clay City passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. She was born in Campton July 15, 2021 to John and Mary Fulks.

She is survived by two sons Jonathan “Eric” Clemons, Joshua Clemons, four grandchildren, a sister Rosemary Creech and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Fulks, and a brother Thomas Fulks.

There are no services planned at this time. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.

Vinson, age 67, of Little Doe Creek Road in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Baptist Health in Richmond following a long illness. She was born October 20, 1954 in Jackson County and was the daughter of the late Virgil and Crecy Arvin Isaacs. She was a retired caregiver and attended the Providence Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husbands, William Crump and Thomas Vinson.

She is survived by her daughter Patricia Crump of Estill Co.; her son James (Tammy) Crump of Scott Co.; two sisters Ruby Taylor of Estill Co. and Teresa Marcum of Estill Co.; two brothers, Virgil Isaacs, Jr. of Estill Co. and Nathan Isaacs of Estill Co.; four grandchildren: Megan Crump, Zachary Crump, Savanah Warner and Brandon Warner; three great-grandchildren: Emily Mae Rose, Logan James Rose and Levi Hays Coffee. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Faye Kelley.

Funeral services were conducted on Friday, October 29, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jason Brooks officiating. Burial was at the Marcum Cemetery.

Pallbearers were James Crump, Zachary Crump, Wayne Andrews, Johnny Collins, Brad Isaacs and Josh Andrews.

Donald Ray Hardy, age 68, of Broadway in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Baptist Health in Richmond following a short illness. He was born June 19, 1953 in Estill County and was the son of Pairelee Johnson Hardy Angel and the late Leon Hardy. He was a former store owner and had lived in Estill County all his life. In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife Carolyn Gail Hardy; his daughter Charlena Hardy of Estill Co.; his son Shannon Hardy of Estill Co.; one step-daughter Marie Neal of Estill Co.; two step-sons, Tim Neal of Estill Co. and Rick Neal of Estill Co; one sister Maggie Oliver of Estill Co.; three brothers: Orville Hardy of Estill Co., James Bear Hardy of Estill Co., and Cecil Hardy of Estill Co.; two grandchildren Jaxson Hardy and Kaden Hardy; eight step-grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father and two brothers, Bobby Hardy and Gary Hardy.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, November 2, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Scott Rogers officiating. Burial was at the Hardy Cemetery. Pallbearers were Red McBride, Jackie Crowe, Austin Bowlin, Danny Friend, Roger Friend, Dustin Neal, Chad Neal and Rex Grace. Honorary pallbearers were Jaxson Hardy and Kaden Hardy.

Clyde Dale Wiseman, age 63, of Irvine, Kentucky, passed away on October 29, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Clyde was born on September 15, 1958 in Richmond, Kentucky to the late Clyde Wiseman and Linda Holbrook Wiseman.

Mr. Wiseman enjoyed spending time with friends. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed NASCAR racing. One of his favorite pastimes was pranking and spoiling his nieces and nephews.

Survivors include his mother, Linda Holbrook Wiseman; one brother, Steven Charles Wiseman; two sisters, Kathy Lynn Durbin and husband Leon, and Hope Camfield and husband Phillip, numerous nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends to miss him and mourn his passing.

Funeral services for Clyde Dale Wiseman were conducted on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the White Oak Church of God in Irvine, Ky., with Brother Glynden Woosley officiating.

Pallbearers were Danny Wiseman, Kevin Powers, Ryan Wiseman, Phillip Camfield, Frank Cox, and Leon Durbin.

Lewis Abner Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Clyde Dale Wiseman.