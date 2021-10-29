By Amanda Webb

CV&T Sportswriter

Intense emotion lingered in the air as you walked into the gates at the Hoover Niece football field on Friday night. Can I just say homecoming game, Bell County, and a lot of people! The band all in position to play for a grand entrance, the cheerleaders in place as they gathered to cheer on their guys when they ran onto the field. As the moments got closer, the fans were instructed they could all line up and cheer our boys onto the field in the shape of the great tunnel coming from the fantastic train. The guys run through as smoke fills the air to allow the train to completely come to life.

It was an awesome feeling to be a part of that moment. These guys prepared for a big opening as they sway the flags, running onto the field in between all the people who love them so much. The crowd roars as they hear the railroad crossing arm lower and the bell rings, the band is loud and the people even louder!

Estill County hosted Bell County last Friday evening and ultimately came up short with a 14-20 loss. Bell County has a great football program and our boys held on the whole game. Defense was on their game and held them for as long as they could. Coming out in the 2nd half, Bell County was able to creep ahead. The offense struggled a little, but really had a strong game. The whole team did everything their coach asked of them and Coach Marcum was super proud of his team.

“This was the game we have been working all year for,” said Coach Marcum. “This was to give us a chance to be a number 1 seed in the district going into the playoffs. There was a lot on the line for us in terms of the playoffs but a chance at a signature win against one of the best programs in the state. But we just came up a little bit short. We played a really good game all night. We did the things we had to do to be successful but made a few mistakes along the way that essential got us beat. Bell County is known for their rushing attack and we were ready for it but they steadily wore us down towards the end of the game. I am so proud of our kids and how they are able to compete with some of the best in the state. We will get our chance again. The fans were absolutely wonderful and really appreciate everyone’s support.”

The boys played well with a team that no one thought they could hang with especially on Homecoming evening. A lot was riding on this game, district titles and rankings all come in to play. With the outcome being a loss, we wait till this Friday to play on the road at Casey County to determine district titles and rankings.

This football team’s seniors had their last walk on the Hoover Niece football field last week, but I’m praying they will get a play off game at home! Support your Engineer football team this week as they travel to Casey County. You can travel with them or listen to William and Danny live on FB through WSKV.

As always, these athletes represent our county well, and we are very proud of who they are and how they play the game. Keep that train rollin’!!