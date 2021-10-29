Marion “Ron” Cox, 61, of Duncan Street in Louisville, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Kindred Hospital following a short illness. He was born December 27, 1959 in Jackson County and was the son of the late Willie and Dora Smith Cox. He worked in computer repair and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Ladder Day Saints Shawnee Branch. He had lived in Louisville most of his life.

He is survived by his wife Mary Lois Haley Cox; two daughters Dora Cox of Indiana and Lillie (Ryan) Wittmer of Indiana; three sons: Willie Cox of Indiana, Larry Cox of Idaho, Jerry Cox of Louisville; four grandchildren: Tyler Cox, Jacob Cox, Conner Stine and Rayne Stine; seven sisters: Maudie Richardson of Irvine, Frances Feagins of Irvine, Dorothy Blackwood of Illinois, Ethel Richardson of Irvine, Helen (Eugene) Clark of McKee, Alice (Creed Joe) Townsend of Irvine,

Nancy (Hubbie) Fox of Irvine, and one brother Ivan (Nancy) Everett of Richmond, several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Mary Reva Cox; four brothers, Ledford, Oba, Daniel and George Cox; eight half-sisters: Lydia Cox, Lona Cox, Nellie Lynch, Nannie Brandenburg, Della Lynch, Dovie Oaks, Flora Clark, and Ora Pearson and two half-brothers, Leonard and Howard Cox.

Funeral services were conducted at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was at the Cox Cemetery. Pallbearers were Willie Cox, Larry Cox, Jerry Cox, Ryan Wittmer, and Tyler Cox.

Brian Estes, 35, of Irvine passed away October 21, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond. He was born January 25, 1986 in Irvine to Lloyd and Nellie Estes.

He is survived by his parents Lloyd and Nellie Estes; and two brothers Steven Estes and Christopher Estes.

Funeral services were held Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine. Burial followed in the Beatty Place Cemetery in Lee County. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Frances Louise Beckler, age 64, of Irvine, Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, October 17th, 2021, at Marcum Wallace Hospital in Irvine, Kentucky.

Miss Beckler was born on December 14th, 1956, in Richmond, Kentucky to the late Achilles Beckler and Mollie Robertson Beckler. She was a Cashier at Save a Lot foods is Irvine, Kentucky and a former long-time employee of Dollar General Stores in Irvine, Kentucky.

Along with her parents, Frances was also preceded in death by her sister; Saundra Ella Beckler.

She is survived by three brothers: Elmer Scott Beckler, David Beckler and wife Amanda, and Jeff Beckler and wife Elana; a special aunt, Marian Beckler, a niece, Mollee Beckler; three nephews, Levi, Alex, and Evan Beckler; along with a host of other relatives and friends to miss her and mourn her passing.

Funeral services for Frances Louise Beckler will be conducted on Thursday, October 28th, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Brother Mike Chism officiating. Internment will follow in the Roberts Cemetery in the South Irvine community. Visitation will be Thursday, October 28th, 2021, from 11 am until the time of the funeral at 2 p.m. at the Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals. The family requests masks to be worn.

Pallbearers will be Levi, Alex, Logan, and Cody Beckler, Dalton Shanke and Mikey Ryan Richardson. Honorary pallbearers will be Mollee and Evan Beckler.

Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Frances Louise Beckler.

Ronald Patrick, age 75, of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 6, 1946 to Leonard and Dorothy (Scheidt) Patrick. Ronald retired from Pease Company after more than thirty years of service.

Ronald is survived by two sons, Scott (Melissa) Patrick and Tim (Kathy) Patrick; his stepdaughter, Holly (Bill) Burg; three siblings, Michael R. (Betty) Patrick, Sherry (William) Hammock, and Terry Patrick; numerous grandchildren, including Elijah Messer, and great grandchildren; devoted friend, Kenny; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Patrick; his mother, Dorothy Dees; two children, Emily Rose Messer and Kevin Patrick.

Visitation was held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Burial was Wednesday at Cobb Hill Cemetery, Irvine, Kentucky. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

Jeffrey Wade Smith, age 57, of Ravenna, KY, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in Richmond, Ky. He was born January 20, 1964, in Wolfe County, a son of James Franklin Smith and the late Dorcas Jean Spencer Smith. He was a former employee at the Citizens Guaranty Bank and had lived in Estill County for the past 15 years.

He is survived by his father, James Franklin Smith of Estill Co.; two daughters, Kristin Gilvin Florida; Shelby Smith, of Florida; and a brother, Jerry Smith (Dianne) Estill Co. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Mildred “Doll” Snowden, 83, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine. She was born January 7, 1938 in Estill County to Holbert and Willie Mae Neal. She was a housewife and a member of the Irvine First Church of God.

She was survived by a son Chris Snowden, five grandchildren, one great grandchild, three sisters Debbie Clowers (Danny), Carolyn Stacy and Corene Cole. She was preceded in death by her husband Elva Snowden, three sons: Ronnie Herald Neal, Randy Neal, and Timothy Snowden; a brother Midleon Neal; and two sisters, Anita Bringer and Colleen Muncie.

Funeral services were held at noon Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine with Bro. Eric Patrick officiating. Burial followed in the Oakdale Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Kenneth J. Rice, age 75, of Reese Street in Irvine, passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Baptist Health in Lexington following a short illness. He was born December 4, 1945 in Estill County and was the son of the late Otis J. and Rosa Nell Kelly Rice. He was a retired Carhartt, Inc. employee and a member of the Rice Station Christian Church. He was President of the Estill County Farm Bureau Federation, a member of the Estill County Cattlemen’s Association, the Estill County 4H Council and was a past President of the Estill County Fair Board. He was a member of the O.D. Henderson Masonic Lodge and a member of Irvine Chapter 357 Order of the Eastern Star. He is survived by his wife Marcia Smith Rice and his daughter Tamara (Dellas) Rose of Estill Co.; one brother, Ralph Edward Rice, of Estill Co.; and one grandchild, Kenny Dell Rose.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Kenneth J. Rice, II.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, October 27, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Joe Hall officiating. Burial will be at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Pepper Hardy, Butch Hardy, Aubrey Miller, Chris Harris, Teddy Hunt and Fred Brown, Jr.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Tuttle, Jerry Rose, Larry Combs and E.B. Stacy.

Karen Lynn Wilson, age 57, of Lincoln Avenue in Irvine, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, at her home. She was born October 20, 1964 in Estill County and was the daughter of Glendon Cox and the late Joyce Ann Cox. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County most of her life.

Survivors in addition to her father include her husband James Wilson; one daughter, Alicia Riddell of Irvine; one son, Jimmy (Meghan) Mills of Irvine; two sisters, Janet (Paul) Whitley of Irvine and Sheryl (Kevin) May of Richmond; six grandchildren: Dylan Henry, Grace Henry, Alivia Henry, Joseph Henry, Jace Mills and Rocky Mills.

She was preceded in death by her mother and one sister, Glenda Cox.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, October 23, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Rose officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Estill County Public Library.

Ralph Anthony Holbrook, age 74, of Dry Branch Rd. in Irvine, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the VA Hospital in Lexington. He was born March 16, 1947 in Covington, KY and was the son of the late Ralph T. and Eileen Adams Holbrook. He was a retired electrician and a member of the VFW, Masonic Lodge, and Estill County Golf Club. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and had lived in Estill County for the last 25 years.

He is survived by his wife Mary Cole Holbrook; one daughter Jennifer Bond of Clark Co.; three sisters: Judy Bray of Arizona, Joan Ruth of Arizona, Barbara Gerrard of Idaho; and one brother Steve Holbrook of Arizona. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Carroll. There are no services scheduled at this time.

The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jewell D. Hale, 77, of Irvine passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Irvine Nursing Home. She was born in Irvine on November 9, 1943 to William and Nanny Dickson.

She is survived by a daughter Donna Brinegar (Glenn); a granddaughter, Jessica Abell (Jeremy); two step-grandchildren Cheyenne Brinegar and Russell Brineger; a brother Lester Dickson (Agnes); and a sister Edith Turpin.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the New Vision Full Gospel Church with Bro. Buford Powell and Bro. Sidney Sparks officiating. Burial was in the West Irvine Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Douglas Wayne “Big Doug” Newman, age 58, of Moore Cemetery Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021, in Beattyville. He was born May 7, 1963 in Madison County and was the son of the late Vernon and Dollie Patton Newman. He was a logger and he loved his family, his dogs, hunting and being in the woods. He is survived by his wife Lori Fae Wilson Newman; four sons: D.J. Newman, Ethan Shane Newman, Shane Michael Davis and Darryl Ray Davis; five daughters: Ashley Newman, Sarah Mohon, Dixie Hall, Glenna Davis and Mollie Wilson; two sisters: Fonda (G.B.) Kelley and Wilma Kelley; 15 grandchildren; and special friends Jason Young and Curt Young.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Kenneth Newman.

Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, October 20, at 1 p.m. at the Roberts Cemetery. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Steven Wayne Tipton, 69, of Richmond, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, Kentucky.Steve was born on August 6, 1952 in Madison County to the late Bettie Shelton Case and G.T. Tipton.He was an avid fisherman and started the Estill County High School Bass Fishing Team. He was a member of the Christian Church.

Steve is survived by his loving wife of over 46 years, Susan Welch Tipton, a son Robert Tipton (Joni), a daughter Elizabeth Renner (Jeff), a grandson Colton Renner, and a brother Billy Shelton (Susan).

The memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 1 P.M. at the Lewis Abner Home for Funerals chapel. Brother Scott Beauchamp and Brother Jim Riggs will be officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service at 1 P.M. at Lewis Abner Home for Funerals.

His final wishes were to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice or the Estill County High School Bass Fishing Team c/o Citizens Guaranty Bank.Lewis Abner Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Steven Wayne Tipton.