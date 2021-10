The Estill County 8th grade girls team came away Conference Tournament Champions. They played Foley Middle in the championship at Madison Southern, winning 42-34.

Front row left to right:

Havyn Reynolds

Lexi Tiller

Sydney Riddell

Kadara Skinner

Ava Hale

Maddie Cole

Kamryn Worley

Shyanna McTeer

Jess Wells

Callee Snowden

Peyton Estes

Mila Walling

Coach Cassidy Moore

Back row left to right:

Coach Larry Tiller

Coach Brandon Long