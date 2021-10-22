William Wolfe, 77, passed away Sunday, October 10, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center, Danville. He was born February 28, 1944 in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Nelson C and Mildred Hymer Wolf.

Survivors include, sons, William Lee (Dana) Wolfe, Randy (Taylor) Wolfe, and Cary Sue Wolfe; daughter, Pamela (Simon) Lopez; brother, Samuel Wolfe; sisters, Betty Ann Ricketts, Bobbi Jean Montgomery, and Patricia Kay Jones; friend, Brenda Tyler, 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren.

Services Friday, October 15, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation Friday 10:00AM-1:00PM at the funeral home. Burial in Trent Family Cemetery with Grandsons and Arvil Douglas serving as pallbearers.

Sherry Jean Stamper, age 64, of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life on Thursday, October 14, 2021, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family and loved ones. Sherry was born on July 15, 1957, in Oxford, Ohio to the late Kenneth Ray Woosley and Barbara Jean Woosley. She was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church for 22 years and a retired Home Health care aid provider with Mepco Home Health.

In addition to her father, Mrs. Stamper is also preceded in death by a daughter, Andrea Stamper. She is survived by her loving husband Charles Thomas Stamper; one daughter, Tamara Flynn (Windle); a son Steven Stamper; a stepdaughter Renea McKinney (Thomas), and a stepson Mardy Stamper; eight grandchildren; Breanna, Brooklynn, Bethany, Thomas Jr., Trevor, Noah, Corey, and Kaylee; three great-grandchildren: Kenadee, Loraianna, and Jolean; one brother Jeffrey Ray Woosley; two sisters, Judy Carol Anderson (Glen), and Angela Dawn Miller, and many other relatives and friends to miss her and mourn her passing.

Funeral services for Sherry Jean Stamper were conducted on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Emmanuel Baptist Church with Brother Sherl Thomas officiating. Internment followed in the Horn Cemetery in the Beatyville community. Pallbearers were Phillip Puckett, Shane Puckett, Windle Flynn, Jason Woosley, Steven Stamper, and Chris Rogers. Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Sherry Jean Stamper.

Virginia Faye Stevens, age 61, of Leighton Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the Clark Regional Medical Center following a short illness. She was born January 4, 1960 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Joyce Puckett Stevens. She was a homemaker and a member of the Barnes Mountain Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by one sister Wilma Jean Stevens of Estill Co.; two brothers, Lander Stevens of Estill Co. and Darrell Lee Stevens of Estill Co. and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by four siblings: Glenna Dean Stevens, Carol McKinney, Charles Stevens, Jr. and Dale Stevens.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, October 14, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Adrian McKinney officiating. Burial will be at the Stevens Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Braiden Stevens, Phillip Stevens, Jaccob Stevens, and Roy Lee Stevens.

Richard Neal, 60, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond. He was born November 23, 1960, in Irvine to Hazel Mae Neal. He was a carpenter. He is survived by his mother Hazel Mae Neal; two sons, Jeremy Neal (Emma) and Richie Neal; three grandchildren; four brothers: Joe Townsend, Tom Townsend, John Townsend (Amy), and David White; two sisters, Dorothy Knight (Henry) and Connie Estes (Jake), and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son Richard Neal Jr., a daughter Keira Neal, and a brother James “Murdock” Townsend. Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine with Sister Sheila Neal officiating. Burial was in the Hunt Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Kenneth Smith, 68, of Waco passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at his residence. He was born August 6, 1953 in Oneida, KY to Arvil and Minnie Smith. He had a lifelong love of cars and in his later years riding his Harley Davidson. He was a retired auto body tech and a member of the Flatwoods Christian Church.

He is survived by his parents Arvil and Minnie Smith; his wife Debbie Smith; two daughters, Jennifer Smith Newman and Amy Lynn Smith; a step son Joseph Charles Wilder; two grandchildren, Alex Newman and Brelee Smith; two sisters, Brenda Lucas (Philip) and Kathy Drake (Ricky); several nieces and nephews, and his faithful companion Buddy who never left his side.

Funeral services were held Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Flatwoods Christian Church in Waco with Bro. Tim Jones officiating. Burial followed in the Flatwoods Cemetery in Waco. Pallbearers were Josh Noble, Jonah Lucas, Andy Lucas, Jeff Combs, Mikie Caldwell and Brandon Marshall. Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine was in charge of services.

Helen Martin Randall, 67, of Winchester passed away at her residence Sunday, October 10, 2021. She was born Winchester on November 3, 1953 to Floyd and Nellie Martin. She was a housewife.

She is survived by her husband Michael Allen Randall; two sons, Charles Banks III (Necole) and Christopher Banks (Cleda); three grandchildren; two brothers, Andrew Martin and Richard Martin; four sisters, Betty Larrison, Ellen Martin, Eva Martin and Julia Duhon.

Funeral services were held Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Jackie Stamper officiating. Burial followed in the Stokely Cemetery in Clay City. Pallbearers were Rick Martin, Christopher Banks, Charles Banks III, Dave Stamper, Herbert Stamper, David Banks and Charles James Banks. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Mr. Bobby Eugene Estes, 79, husband of Sharon Tipton Estes, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at his home in Stanton, KY. He was born July 14, 1942 in Irvine, KY to the late James G. and Ora Rea McIntosh Estes. A lifelong resident of Powell County, he is remembered for his immeasurable contributions to his community as a retired educator who taught auto mechanics at Powell County High School, an accomplished real estate agent, and as the former owner of Estes Sunoco in Stanton.

In addition to his professional achievements, he was a devout Christian, a devoted family man, and an honorable veteran of the United States Army, having served with great valor during the Vietnam War. In addition to his wife Sharon, Mr. Estes is survived by son Dewayne (Felicia) Estes; daughter Bridget (Brian) Marcum; grandchildren Jacob Estes, Luke Marcum, Claire Estes, Noah Marcum, and Julia Estes; and nephew, Richard White, Jr.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 16 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home and were officiated by Bro. Steven Donithan. Burial followed the funeral on Saturday in Stanton Cemetery with Jacob Estes, Luke Marcum, Noah Marcum, Rob Little, Richard Boone, Brian Marcum, Poss White, and Damon Hughes serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include Larry Tipton, C.B. Martin, Danny Martin, Mendel Tipton, Tony Ball, Bruce Reynolds, Ovie Hollon, Mike Briggs, Mike Crowe, and all Mr. Estes’ previous students.

James M. Nunnelley, 71, of Irvine passed away Saturday, October 17, 2021 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine. He was born July 8, 1950 in Cincinnati, Ohio to James and Donna Nunnelley.

He is survived by his mother Donna Nunnelley: two daughters, Jeanette Tiemeyer and Jessica Winchester; a granddaughter Lynn Smith Cole; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Paul Nunnelley and Alan Nunnelley; and four sisters: Kathy Blankenship, Effie Halfpenny, Betty Kelley and Phyllis Eldridge.

He was preceded in death by his father James Nunnelley, a wife Maryland Nunnelley, and a brother Kenny Nunnelley. A memorial service will be held 12 noon on Monday, October 25, 2021 at the Restoration Community Church in Irvine with Bro. Jim Bonny officiating. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.

Misty Spring Riddell Newby, age 40, of Irvine, Ky. passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at her home. Miss Newby was born on November 17, 1980, to Billy DeWayne Riddell and Patty Sue Richardson Riddell in Richmond, Ky.

Misty is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Mandy Faye Richardson, and her paternal grandparents; Kenneth and Opal Riddell.

In addition to her parents, Miss Newby is also survived by three brothers: Kevin Riddell (Karen), Dustin Riddle (Leslie), and John Riddle; and two sisters, Savannah Riddle and Araya Riddle.

Visitation was at the Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals on Saturday, October 16th, 2021 with a private service held at a later date. Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Misty Newby.

Melissa Renee Arvin Lovin, age 50, of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the Baptist Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. Melissa was born on January 13, 1971, in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Danny Berl Kidd and Alma “Cricket” Kidd. She was a patient care tech. for Baptist Health in Richmond, Ky.

In addition to her father, Melissa was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard Kidd, and her grandfather; Raleigh Arvin. Survivors include her husband, Randy Lovin; her mother, Alma “Cricket” Kidd; two daughters, Ciara Arvin and Haley McIntosh (Austin); one grandson, Mason McIntosh; and a very special aunt Lucy Arvin. Many other relatives and friends will miss her and mourn her passing.

Funeral services for Melissa Renee Arvin Lovin will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Brother Todd Blevins officiating. Internment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, from 6 until 10 p.m. at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals. Pallbearers will be Shellie Hays, Jeff Lamb, Mike Arvin, Roger Arvin, Cody Lovin and Steve Hardy.

Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Melissa Renee Arvin Lovin.

Amelia Generose Beard, age 93, of Suncrest Cove in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at her home following a long illness. She was born July 17, 1928 in Daviess County and was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Ellen Generose Sapp Armond. She was a homemaker and a member of the River Drive Christian Church.

She is survived by her husband Arthur William Beard, Jr.; one daughter Cheryl (Tim) Truax of Louisville; three sons: Bill (Shirley) Beard of Irvine, Gary (Jackie) Beard of Charlestown, IN, and Tom (Debbie) Beard of Fairdale; 10 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings.

Graveside services were conducted Friday, October 15, at the Louisville Memorial Gardens West with Bro. Randy Beard officiating. Visitation was held Thursday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Leatha Berger, 60, of Irvine passed away Monday, October 11, 2021 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. She was born in Irvine, July 22, 1961 to Almassa and Florance Covey. She was a housewife and a member of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ.

She is survived by her husband James Berger; a son Josh Adkins; two grandchildren; three brothers, Al Covey, Gary Covey, and Coleman Covey; four sisters: Diana Frymyre, Sherry Covey, Carolyn Covey, and Mickey Embs, and her faithful fur baby Snowball.

She is preceded in death by her parents Almassa and Florence Covey, two brothers Leon Covey and Pete Covey, and a sister Pam Brandenburg.

Funeral services were held Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine with Bro. Tim Stidham and Bro. George Stidham officiating. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge.