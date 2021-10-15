Roy Elgan Cox, age 57, of Cherry Street in Irvine, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021, at his home following a short battle with cancer. He was born July 29, 1964 in Fayette County and was the son of Rita Yvonne Richardson Cox and the late Marvin Cox. He worked in auto body repair and was a member of the First Christian Church. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

Survivors in addition to his mother include one sister Earline Arvin of Estill Co.; one brother, Glenn (Lisa) Cox of Estill Co. and his dear companion Susan Pendleton.

Private services will be held at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

Carrie Genean Ramey Blanton White, 62, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at her home in Lancaster, Kentucky.

Carrie was born on April 1, 1959 in in Johnson County, KY and was the daughter of Green and Carrie Osborne Ramey, both of whom preceded her in death. She was of the Baptist faith, a full time Granny, and had worked for Holiday Inn Express as the Assistant Head Housekeeper. She was a member of Old Time Southern Baptist who loved her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed fishing, UK Basketball, was a true blue fan, and a Pioneer Woman enthusiast.

Survivors include her partner, Ricky LaVaughn White; two sons, Hubert White (Stefanie) of Irvine, KY and Bryan Blanton of Paintsville, KY; one daughter, Sabrina Blanton of Radcliff, KY; one brother, Dolphis Ramey and five sisters:Nora Curtis, Ruby Blanton, Mary Ramey, Roberta Ramey and Ines Boggs. She is also survived by grandchildren, Ethan Blanton, Gabriel Blanton, Zackery Ray, Jerimah Ray, Sophia White, Blaze Blanton, Danika Baker and Westley Baker; along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Carrie was also preceded in death by a daughter, Samantha Blanton and five brothers, James Ramey, Willard Ramey, Johnny Ramey, Roy Ramey, and Procter Ramey.

A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home with Josh Ramey and Harold Pruitt officiating. Burial will follow in the Gill Cemetery on Long Branch Road. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Oldham, Roberts & Powell.

Michael Shelly Helton, age 59, widower of Pamela Sue Helton of Stanton, Ky., died October 9, 2021 from injuries received in an accident on Highway 82 in Estill County, Ky. Born in Barbourville, he was the son of the late Shelly Coy Helton and the late Alpha “Jean” Marshall Burgress and an Army Veteran. Mike Helton was the operator of Bruen’s Restaurant in Stanton. He was a member of Southern Brothers Motorcycle Club, Task Force Omega, Amvets Post 67 and Owingsville VFW. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son, Austin Dean Helton and brother, Richard Eugene Helton.

He is survived by his sons, Michael Coy Helton of Bowen, and Trinity Joseph Michael Crump of Owingsville; daughter Kayla (Ryland) Ledford of Bowen; sisters Matilda Purvis of Mt. Sterling, Katherine (Robert) Skaggs of Jeffersonville, Janice Banks of Mt. Sterling, and Melissa Helton of Mt. Sterling; and four grandchildren: Noah Ledford, Corbin Crump, Harley Ledford and Daniel Willoughby.

Funeral services will be officiated by Danny Belcher and Rev. Lowell Rice at 12 noon on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Southern Brothers Motorcycle Club, 560 Reffitt Road, Jeffersonville, Ky. Visitation is 6 until 9 p.m. Wednesday at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton. Burial will be in Stonegate Cemetery, 27 Stonegate Drive, Stanton, KY with Kyle Pence, Danny Belcher, Robert Skaggs, Robbie Skaggs, David Welch, Mark Shaffer, Bobby Edmondson and Jeremy Banks serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Johnny Hall, Robert Bailey, Millard Boswell, C. B. Martin, Raymond Gilley, Larry Powell, Tony Napier, Adam King and Ryland Ledford. Arrangements are by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Russell James Hunt, age 83, of Watson Ridge Road in Ravenna, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Hospice Care Center. He was born April 28, 1938 in Estill County and was the son of the late Harlan and Rachel Arnold Hunt. He moved to Ohio at the age of three and came back to Estill County 18 years ago. He lived most of his married life in Monroe, Ohio. He was a charter member of the Monroe Church of the Nazarene. He worked in drafting and tool design and retired from GE in Cincinnati.

Russell was a lifelong artist painting mostly landscapes and places of local history. His painting of the Fitchburg Furnace is at the Estill County Historical and Genealogy Society. Clay City’s Red River Historical Society and Museum also have two of his paintings. Glady Visitor Center in Red River Gorge has had several of his paintings on display since 2008.

He married his wife, Patti Downing Hunt, on October 5, 1963.

Survivors in addition to his wife include his daughter Debbie (Matthew) Hafley of Union, KY; his son Jon (Ginger) Hunt of Grand Rapids, OH;

five grandchildren: Jessie Hunt, Adrienne Hafley, Cassie Hafley, James Hunt and Lily Hafley; one sister Lavada Hunt Hursell of Fairfield, OH; three sisters-in-law: Inez Williams Hunt of Hamilton, OH,

Dee Downing Birkholz of Miamisburg, OH, and June Downing Deaton of Miamisburg, OH; his lifelong friends David & Carolyn Lee of Irvine; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Ernest Hunt, Harlan Hunt, Jr. and Lee Hunt.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 16, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Barnes and Bro. John Anderson officiating. Visitation will be held that Saturday from 12 noon until 1 p.m. at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank.

Mr. Danny Wayne Webb, 69, of Waco, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Baptist Health – Richmond.

He was born in Richmond, Kentucky on August 24, 1952, the son of Janet Alcorn Webb, and the late James Wayne Webb. Danny was a 1970 graduate of Madison Central and shortly after went to work for Uncle Charlie’s Meats where he was still working in the sales and delivery department. He liked fishing, hunting, attending gospel singings, but his greatest “job” was his family, especially his grandson, whom he enjoyed pushing on the swing and taking rides on the riding mower. Danny was a faithful member of the Pine Grove Pentecostal Holiness Assembly.

Survivors include: his wife of 38 years, Pauline Webb; his son, Daniel Matthew Webb (Jessica); his grandson, Grayson Matthew Webb; his mother, Janet Webb; his brothers, John Clayton Webb (Judy), Jimmy Douglas Webb (Elleen), and Darrel Keith Webb (Teresa); one sister, Patricia Gail Roberts (William); two nephews, Brian Clay Webb (Kristy), and Clayton Enoch Webb; and one niece, NancyAnna Webb; as well as a host of extended family and friends.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, October 8, 2021, at the Pine Grove Pentecostal Holiness Assembly, 105 Pine Grove Road, Richmond, with Rev. Sidney Sparks, and Rev. Mitchell Sparks officiating.

Burial followed in the Flatwoods Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Brian Webb, Clayton Webb, NancyAnna Webb, John Webb, Jimmy Webb, and Harold Oliver.

Honorary pallbearers will be: Walsa Blanton, Mason Woolery, Sidney Oliver, Jr., George Oliver and Tim Marshall.

The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home, W. Main St., Richmond, was in charge of the arrangements.

Garry Lee Holton, 69, of Irvine, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 at his residence. He was born December 8, 1951 in Hamlin, WV to Dewey and Norma Holton. He was retired from the railroad.

He is survived by his fiancé Louett Triplett; and three sons David Holton, Travis Holton and Matthew Holton. He was preceded in death by Michael Holton and a brother Dewey Holton. A private graveside services was held. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge.

Mrs. Stella Clay Cox Hall Crowe, 84, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at her home.

She was born in Estill County on August 6, 1937, the daughter of the late Reubin and Ila Mae Durbin Cox. Stella was a former employee of Certified Breaks and loved to read, work on search puzzles and color. She also enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

Survivors include: one daughter, Pamela Leber; one step-daughter, Sheryl Moody; one brother, Johnny Cox (Lois); five sisters: Alverta White, Etta Carpenter, Jewell Jones (Lewis), Brenda Cadman (Richard), and Linda Bloss (Ronnie Colbenson); five grandchildren: Shawn Sinkhorn (Karen), Roger Sinkhorn, Tara Leber (Phillip), Lindsey Leber, and Matt Kelly; three step-grandchildren, Amy Webb (Mark), Chris Crowe, and Melody Stanelle (Tim); one great-grandchild, Brooklyn Sinkhorn; a special friend, Dianne Wall; as well as a host of extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Crowe; three brothers, Perry Cox, Paul Cox, and Jimmy Cox; and two sisters, Mable Lewis and Isabelle Roberts.

Arrangements are pending at this time but will be posted as soon as they become available.

Pallbearers will be Mark Webb, Tim Stanelle, Chris Crowe, Jackson Webb, Matthew Kelly, and Frank Agee.

Honorary pallbearer will be Ronnie Colbenson.

The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home, W. Main St., Richmond, is in charge of the arrangements.

Raymond J. Hale, 78, of Irvine passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the St Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born in Estill County on January 9, 1943 to James and Mable Hale. He was retired from the V R Wasson Factory. He is survived by his daughter Donna Brinegar (Glenn) of Irvine, a granddaughter Jessica Abell (Jeremy) of Berea, two step grandchildren, Cheyenne Brinegar and Russell Brinegar; two sisters Pearl Shofner of Nicholasville and Carrie Benson of Nicholasville. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mable Hale, a brother Lewis Hale and a sister Barbara Hale. Funeral services were held Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the New Vision Full Gospel Church in Ravenna with Bro. Buford Powell officiating. Burial followed in the West Irvine Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services.

Thelma Hensley, 49, of Irvine passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond. She was born in Irvine January 3, 1972 to Frank R. and Yvonne Draggoo. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by a son Lloyd Hensley (Robin), two daughters Destiny Hensley, Brooklyn Spicer, four grandchildren, three brothers Frank Draggoo, Jimmy Draggoo, Charles Draggoo, four sisters Ethel Lynch (Danny), Nancy Ballard, Minnie Sowers (Robbie) and Lucy Walters (Roger).

Funeral services will be held 1 PM Monday, October 11, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine. Friends may visit Monday from 11 AM till time of the service. Burial will be in the Draggoo Cemetery in Irvine. In Lieu of flowers family ask that donations be made to Grayson Funeral Home to help with funeral cost. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge of services.